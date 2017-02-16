Final Sharks Super Rugby squad named

Rob du Preez has done a bit of trimming in order to arrive at a final group of 45 names for this year’s Super Rugby competition. There are few surprises in a squad that posts ample depth, but also has room for several youngsters and newcomers at this level.
Three Super Rugby centurions are in the mix, with Beast Mtwarira (126), Odwa Ndungane (131) and Keegan Daniel (117) all having played at least 100 games at this level. Lwazi Mvovo, on 99, is sure to get there in a couple of weeks’ time as well. Other experienced players include Lourens Adriaanse, Coenie Oosthuizen, Jean Deysel and Pat Lambie, but otherwise, a general lack of caps in the squad points to the wider malaise of player drain affecting all local franchises. That said, the Sharks have worked hard to put together a core squad of players and there is plenty for fans to be excited about moving forward.
Du Preez’s backing of young players including winger Sbu Nkosi, scrumhalf Rowan Gouws, centres Jermey Ward, Marius Louw and Tristan Blewett, flyhalves Benhard Janse van Rennsburg and Inny Radebe and, of course, fullback Curwin Bosch points to a bright future for the Sharks. Also returning for his second season of Super Rugby is 20-year-old lock Hyron Andrews.
A number of players carrying injuries have been included – in fact, the Sharks are in good shape in this regard, with only Daniel du Preez, Keegan Daniel and John-Hubert Meyer currently not fit to start the season. Of those, only Daniel has a long term injury.
Sharks squad:
Props: Tendai Mtawarira, Lourens Adriaanse, Thomas du Toit, Coenie Oosthuizen, Juan Schoeman, John-Hubert Meyer
Hookers: Franco Marais, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Stephan Coetzee
Locks: Etienne Oosthuizen, Stephan Lewies, Hyron Andrews, Ruan Botha, Jean Droste
Loose Forwards: Keegan Daniel, Jean Deysel, Tera Mtembu, Daniel du Preez, Jean-Luc du Preez, Philip van der Walt, Khaya Majola, Francois Kleinhans, Jacques Vermeulen
Scrumhalves: Cobus Reinach, Michael Claassens, Hanco Venter, Rowan Gouws
Flyhalves: Patrick Lambie, Garth April, Inny-Christian Radebe, Benhard Janse van Rensburg
Centres: Andre Esterhuizen, Lukhanyo Am, Jeremy Ward, Johan Deysel, Marius Louw, Tristan Blewett
Wings: Odwa Ndungane, Lwazi Mvovo, S’bura Sithole, Kobus van Wyk, S’busiso Nkosi
Fullbacks: Curwin Bosch, Rhyno Smith, Clément Poitrenaud
Yes best we name all the injured guys before we end up with eligibility issues like with Lambie last year
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : exactly. That was dumb.
So has Ungerer been officially culled, or has he got himself a better deal
@The hound (Comment 3) : I’m not aware of a confirmed deal anywhere, so safe to assume he’s been cut
@robdylan (Comment 4) : hmmmmm
Regarding Ungerer, it might be an idea to loan him to the Kings to get back into shape.
@ChrisS (Comment 6) : it’s too late for him to get back in shape for this season, though. I think that’s what Rob is so upset about.
@robdylan (Comment 7) : So Ungerer not being in the squad at all is still the fitness issue from last year, or was he still not fit enough? This is something completely new at the sharks, but I can’t imagine another player arriving unfit after time off while Rob is coaching there. Nice too have a tough coach, but one that the players still hold in high regard!
@HeinF (Comment 8) : still not fit enough, I believe. He was invited back to training after the first incident and then seemingly sent away again.
@robdylan (Comment 7) : It’s very unprofessional of him not to be in shape, I’m glad RdP doesn’t take any of it. It sends out a clear message to the other guys to stay on their toes so I’d say good job to the coach! If we want to be serious contenders for this title we have to act like it.
@HeinF (Comment 8) : Can’t help remembering Plumtree not only playing a 30 kg overweight Frans Steyn but also making him captain
If it is your job being in shape and you are not, you have serious motivation or commitment issues.
Any player that allows himself to be found physically unfit, should render his contract null and void and sacked.
Another Sharks highlight was Gold fielding the wheezing, groaning,shambling shit bag Matt Stevens.
Good squad,very excited for the rugby to get going!
@robdylan (Comment 9) : I almost can’t believe that after being sent home once,he did not get his act together. That is really disappointing from him!
@The hound (Comment 11) : little overweight,you get sent home,30 kg overweight makes you a captain! Steyn was still Steym though and Ungerer is no Frans Steyn
@robdylan (Comment 9) : @SheldonK (Comment 1) : Still not sure how the bulls announce a 46 player final squad
@revolverocelot (Comment 17) : Think Lions announced a 43 man squad. Is there a limit? In terms of eligibility are only those officially named able to play super rugby? Even if injuries and suspensions occur.
@SheldonK (Comment 18) : Lions only announced 40
@robdylan (Comment 19) : Couldnt remember exact number but knew it was less than us and the Bulls
@HeinF (Comment 16) : Sad thing at the age of only 29 Frans Steyn is no longer Frans Steyn.
@The hound (Comment 21) : He was never the same after leaving the Sharks in 2008.
@SheldonK (Comment 20) : I’ve approached the pirates for some clarification, because I’m confused about this
I like the squad. Appropriate mix of experience and fresh blood. I remember always groaning a few years back when we’d have old/not up to it folks populating the squad. Looking forward to this season and hopefully seeing some exciting rugby on the menu.
Franchises (Teams) can announce as many players in a squad as they would like to.
However, Franchises must submit just 35 players to SANZAAR as their maximum. Simply because those are the players they fund throughout the competition.
The excess numbers are simply in the squad mainly as injury cover due to the intensity and duration of the competition.
In terms of age, there is no limit on the age of a player and there is also no rule that states a certain amount of squad member must be under a certain age
from the guys at the rugby 365 office
Not a bad squad! Couple of exciting youngsters in the backs combined with solid hard grafting forwards!
Hi Guys,Been out of the loop, so sorry if it’s general knowledge but could someone tell me if Frans Steyn will be available for us this season?
@Original Pierre (Comment 27) : dude, seriously. Steyn left 2 years ago.