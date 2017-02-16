Lambie leads exciting tour squad to Australia

The die has been cast and Rob du Preez has selected his 27 warriors to contest the first two matches in Super Rugby 2017. Flyhalf Pat Lambie captains the selection that will depart Durban on Salutary, ahead of crucial clashes with the Reds in Brisbane and the Brumbies in Canberra over the fortnight that follows.
The need to travel with five props and three hookers means there is room for only eleven backs in the tour party, with the other sixteen places going to forwards. Thomas du Toit has been passed fit to take his place as one of the five front-rankers; Springboks Beast Mtawarira, Lourens Adriaanse and Coenie Oosthuizen are also in the mix, with young Juan Schoeman earning the nod as fifth prop after an unfortunate injury ruled out John-Hubert Meyer. Stephan Coetzee, who joined the Sharks last year already but is yet to play a match for the Sharks, will serve as backup to regular hookers Chiliboy Ralepelle and Franco Marais.
Another player who has been passed fit to tour after a pre-season injury is lock Stephan Lewies; he will take his place in the tour squad alongside Etienne Oosthuizen and Ruan Botha, who have started the warm up games as a strong combination. Philip van der Walt, Tera Mtembu and Jean-Luc du Preez are included among the loose forwards, with newcomer Jacques Vermeulen backed for his versatility (as well as good form in the warm-ups). The final forward is Jean Droste, again selected for utility in being able to play at lock or in the back row.
Du Preez’s first-choice backline appears settled and is the same unit that began against a Bulls XV last week; Cobus Reinach and Lambie are the halfbacks, Andre Esterhuizen and Lukhany Am the centres, with Lwazi Mvovo, Kobus van Wyk and Curwin Bosch the back three. Michael Claassens covers the scrumhalf position (du Preez taking a chance with no third scrumhalf), with youngsters Jeremy Ward and S’busiso Nkosi and veteran Clem Poitrenaud completing the group.
Sharks tour squad: Beast Mtawarira, Thomas du Toit, Lourens Adriaanse, Coenie Oosthuizen, Juan Schoeman, Franco Marais, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Stephan Coetzee, Etienne Oosthuizen, Ruan Botha, Stephan Lewies, Philip van der Walt, Jacques Vermeulen, Jean-Luc du Preez, Tera Mtembu,Jean Droste, Cobus Reinach, Michael Claassens,Patrick Lambie (captain), Andre Esterhuizen, Lukhanyo Am, Jeremy Ward, Lwazi Mvovo, Kobus van Wyk, Sbu Nkosi, Curwin Bosch, Clément Poitrenaud
The interesting parts for me- Droste over Deysel. Only 2 scrummies and taking an out and out wing over a backup 10.
Nkosu over sithole
Nkosi
Is Sithole injured?
Would have picked Sithole to cover centre and wing over Nkosi.
Bosch to cover 10 and I think Poitrenaud covers the back 3 as well as both centres.
Good looking squad!
Very interesting, cant wait to see the boys in action
Guys, I think the Sithole ship has sailed… There has to be something not up to standard, be it physical or emotional.
@Southern_Shark (Comment 7) : Agreed, lets back the youngsters…Sithole needs to do a lot in CC qualifying to get back in
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : I guess Curwin is our flyhalf cover then?
@vanmartin (Comment 9) : Yebo and if either him or lambie goes down they will fly someone over i guess. Interestingly Bosch didnt play at 10 at all in the warm ups so my feeling is they backing Lambie to play 160minutes on tour
The Nkosi selection is, of course, hugely controversial, but we need to back the coach here. Clearly, over three months of pre-season, he has seen something from the 20-year-old that has convinced him to back the youngster over Sithole, whose hands simply never seem to get any better.
There’s no room for sentiment in this sport and if a younger, hungrier player is prepared to work harder than an established guy, it’s got to be good for the team when he gets selected.
Plumtree would NEVER have made a call like this. Ditto Droste over Deysel. It wouldn’t have happened.
In fact, Plumtree would have selected Odwa over either Nkosi or Sithole.
@robdylan (Comment 11) : I fully back the 2 guys selected Droste and Nkosi. My only concern was Nkosi over Van Rensburg in terms of position cover but im happy with Nkosi. He is an SA u20 player, big strong and quick…so i see no reason why he shouldnt get a run over the to be honest tried and tested and failed Sithole. In my opinion Sithole needs 6 months with the 7s side to rejuvenate himself as he seems to get lost in 15s.
@robdylan (Comment 11) : Nail on the head there Rob. For once we have a coach that seem to (hopefully!) end this ridiculous trend of picking players on reputation rather than form. And then justifying it by throwing the word “experience” around. Kak.
On a side note: Saw Morne the other day speaking very highly of our coach on Twitter. Very encouraging indeed. But we need to give him time to build the team the way he wants to.
@SheldonK (Comment 12) : yes, fair. The lack of cover at 9 and 10 is a big worry.
@robdylan (Comment 11) : Agreed. Let’s hope Nkosi makes the best of this opportunity.
@robdylan (Comment 14) : If Lambie wasnt so injury prone and Bosch was not in only his 2nd year and so young i wouldnt mind. But if Lambie goes down against the Reds we start with Bosch at 10 against the Brumbies in Canberra with possibly a late arriving Van Rensburg on the bench…talk about a team possibly panicking. But will hope for the best
@SheldonK (Comment 16) : Good comment
@SheldonK (Comment 16) : I have plenty of faith in Bosch. I think he’ll manage.
@robdylan (Comment 18) : Huge potential, but his best position is fullback and hasnt set foot at 10 this year yet. So would be huge pressure on not only him but those around him if Lambie goes down, which i hate to think will happen but knowing past history…well ya. Its definitely left field but if Lambie does go down id rather play Poitrenaud at 10 and keep Bosch at 15 vs Brumbies.
@SheldonK (Comment 19) : unfortunate reality here is that compromises have to be made somewhere. To be completely safe, Sharks would have had to leave both Ward and Nkosi behind and take Benahrd + Venter
@robdylan (Comment 20) : Yeh look i fully understand that. And id love to see Nkosi get gametime over there just dont know if he will. Think its just Lambie’s injury history that has me and others a bit nervous
@SheldonK (Comment 21) : surely lightning can’t strike Pat for a fourth season in succession?
@robdylan (Comment 22) : Surely….
@SheldonK (Comment 23) : that was more an exhortation/desperate prayer than a statement, you understand.
@robdylan (Comment 24) : 2017 to be the year of the Pat. Both in black and white and green and gold jerseys. You read it here first.
@robdylan (Comment 11) : @Another Nick (Comment 13) : Really, so Plum wouldnt pick youngsters, not Paul Jordan or Pieter Steph du Toit or Marcel Coetzee or Pat Lambie. As for Odwa, he has been picked regularly by every coach since Plumtree (and there have been a fair few) and dont be surprised if he doesnt get a look in this season as well.
@robdylan (Comment 22) : I think this subject should be banned on here, and anyone making an inference to it , banned and have a curse of genital warts collectively wished on him by the combined psychic power of the site.
@The hound (Comment 27) : ok – I back that, starting now.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 26) : oh look, it’s the praise singer.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 26) : silly ad hominem attacks aside, I think you may have just named the only 4 young players that Plumtree ever did back…. and he was head coach for what, 6 seasons?
@Another Nick (Comment 25) : Kiss of death right there man
@robdylan (Comment 29) : Praise singer, yes, as opposed to back stabber.
@robdylan (Comment 30) : Another time, this is Roberts first Super squad, lets keep the focus on that.
@robdylan (Comment 29) : Speaking of ……did you watch the State of the Nation address, the praise singer that came in ahead of the boss was all of 11 years old.
So provided the full squad is fit we can possibly expect this vs the Reds:
1. Beast 2. Marais 3. Adriaanse 4. Oosthuizen 5. Lewies 6. VD Walt 7. DuPreez 8. Mthembu 9. Reinach 10.Lambie 11. Mvovo 12. Esterhuizen 13. Am 14. Van Wyk 15. Bosch
16. DuToit 17. Chilliboy 18. Oosthuizen 19. Botha 20 Vermuelen 21. Classens 22. Ward 23 Poitrenaud
@SheldonK (Comment 35) : pretty close, but maybe botha to start sine Lewies is short on match fitness?
@robdylan (Comment 36) : I was originally gonna put it as that but thought the Lewies starting would be my ‘possible’ pick
@SheldonK (Comment 16) : Sorry, did I miss something? Who is van Rensburg?
@Southern_Shark (Comment 38) : The youngster flyhalf we signed from Pukke/Leopards- Behnard Janse Van Rensburg. Still young as only 21 i think but doesnt shy away from tackles and likes to take the ball flat and challenge the line. Decent kicker too although Bosch probably more accurate.
@SheldonK (Comment 39) : Oh got it. Wouldn’t Robert rather send Inny?
@Southern_Shark (Comment 40) : Think Van Rensburg has leaped frogged him as he can tackle. Van Rensburg seemed to be the 2nd choice in the warm up games. Inny was found out last year, still needs time to mature- he is tiny.
@Southern_Shark (Comment 40) : Hounds gonna come after you
@SheldonK (Comment 41) : Shows you, there is always someone stronger, faster, hungrier….
@Hulk (Comment 42) :
@Southern_Shark (Comment 43) : Its also a case of making the transition from a good junior player to a good senior player…for some no transition is needed…for some it takes a short amount of time…and for others the adjustment takes a bit longer. Inny was good at school, good through the junior structures, showed good glimpses in the CC but still needs big improvement in defense and game management. He is still young, not every player needs to be a Bosch teenage sensation.
@SheldonK (Comment 45) : No for sure. Professional sport is nie vir sussies nie. So many juniors don’t reach their potentional. A strong mind is sometimes more important than a strong body.
@SheldonK (Comment 45) : Not given up on Inny and hope he can make big improvements during the season. I feel we backed him to much in the CC when he wasn’t doing himself any favors with his performances.
Basically all of the above…good squad…worries about 9 and 10 backup…and possibly loosie backup…
@pastorshark (Comment 48) : I think because of it being only a 2 match tour RdP is willing to take the risk of not having backup there. Less of a chance to get injuries in 2 games than 3/4 like a normal tour and then come back home to a full squad?
@robdylan (Comment 14) : think Venter and Bernhard might be living at the airport for at least the first 12 days of the tour