Sharks friendly at Rovers tomorrow

A Sharks XV side, comprising a mixture of Super Rugby players and age-group stars will take on College Rovers on the Rovers field (KP3) tomorrow afternoon, kicking off at 15h30.

Rob du Preez confirmed in yesterday’s press conference that the remaining members of his 45-man squad, those who were not selected in the initial 27-man tour group, would enjoy ample game time with the Sharks XV while the others were on tour and that starts already with Saturday’s friendly. Of those 18 extra players (excluding the four who are currently carrying injuries), 12 will be in action on Saturday.

Fans of S’bura Sithole will be pleased to see the 26-year-old running at outside centre, with young Marius Louw on his inside. Odwa Ndungane and Rhyno Smith comprise two thirds of an experienced back three, with young Morne Joubert picked on the left wing. Benhard Janse van Rensburg is at flyhalf, alongside another youngster in Rowan Gouws, while both of Inny Radebe and Garth April will see action off the bench, the latter most likely at fullback. Also providing cover amongst the backs in scrumhalf Hanco Venter.

With the vast majority of the available “heavies” away on tour, it’s a young tight five, with last year’s under 21 captain Mzamo Majola teaming up with Kerron van Vuuren and Gerhard Engelbrecht in the front row. Rikus Zwart and Andrew Evans, who both played age-group rugby last year, are the lock combo. Look out for Evans, who at 2.04m is a tall young man indeed! Khaya Majola (6) and Franna Kleinhans (8) have been included in the loose trio, with Jean Deysel and Wian Vosloo bracketed at blind side flank.

On the forward bench, further young players in Khuta Mchunu, Sam Swanepoel, Clifferd Jacobs, Ngoni Chidoma and Mike Meyer will get a chance in the second half.

Sharks XV: 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 S’bura Sithole, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Morne Joubert, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Rowan Gouws, 8 Francois Kleinhans, 7 Jean Deysel/Wian Vosloo, 6 Khaya Majola, 5 Andrew Evans, 4 Rikus Zwart, 3 Gerhard Engelbrecht, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Mzamo Majola

Subs: 16 Ngoni Chidoma, 17 Sam Swanepoel, 18 Khuta Mchunu, 19 Clifferd Jacobs, 20 Michael Meyer, 21 Hanco Venter, 22 Inny-Christian Radebe, 23 Garth April

Coaches: Paul Anthony/Ricardo Loucscher

Venue: KP3

Kick-off: Saturday 18 Feb 2017, 15h30