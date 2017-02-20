Fresh transfer rumours – and why I’m not too worried about them

Tongues are wagging after a number of weekend news outlets reported that Northampton are keen to acquire the services of not only Cobus Reinach, but also Pat Lambie. While I view these reports as little more than speculation at this stage, I’d like to try and put some of this to bed in the interests of focusing on this week’s REAL news – the start of Super Rugby.

Let’s start with the basics – the obvious. Good South African payers are always in demand overseas. There are always offers and many of them take these offers. This is a wider issue affecting not only the Sharks and it’s one that I have already written about a number of times. In the interests of not repeating myself, I’ll be brief – we need to pay more money to fewer players. That’s the only way we can compete.

Now, looking at this one specifically, the Reinach rumour is not new. There’s considerable speculation doing the rounds that he may already have signed a contract, but the reality is, nobody is saying anything. The Sharks have told us they are aware of the offer and are in negotiation with the player, whose contract expires this year. Cobus will have taken the exclusion from the World Cup squad in 2015 pretty hard and has had nearly a year out of the game (due to injury) to brood over that slight, while watching others play for the Boks in his place. Sharks aside, I wouldn’t be surprised if he was seriously considering throwing in the towel and chasing the money, but perhaps a good season for the Sharks and the offer of a Bok contract could convince him otherwise? Let’s hope that’s the case.

Pat’s situation is rather different. He holds two separate contracts, one with the Sharks and another with SA Rugby and both are valid through 2019. In order to move anywhere, Pat would need to break both of those deals, which is simply not something I can picture him doing, knowing a little of his character. The Sharks have shown willing, in the past, to release players if their heads and hearts are already set on playing overseas, but there is absolutely no reason for the Springboks to do the same, barring, of course, a massive fallout in the future between Lambie and the Springbok management that would see him unlikely to play for the national side again.

It’s important to note that there is no indication at this stage that Pat Lambie isn’t firmly in the Springbok plans, hence no reason I could see for SA Rugby to accede to a contract termination request, should the player even want to request one.

No, to me, this is just wishful thinking on Northampton’s part and smacks a little of a sort of “with enough money we can have anyone we want” arrogance. Pat will stay put and see out his contracts; let’s hope that Cobus can be convinced to hang in there and give it another shot as well.