Kiwi Briant to blow Sharks opener

SANZAAR have revealed referee appointments for the first round of Super Rugby matches this weekend. The Sharks, who face the Reds in Brisbane in a tricky opener on Friday morning (local time) have been given Nick Briant as referee.

While just 35 years of age, Briant is experienced enough in refereeing terms, having held the whistle in over 100 first class games. He’s been a member of the Super Rugby panel since 2012, but has been in charge for relatively few games involving our team, with 2015′s woeful win against the Force in Perth the last encounter I can recall.

Another Kiwi, Paul Williams, will run one of the touchlines, while the other assistant referee, Nic Berry, is perhaps a rather controversial choice for a game involving the Reds. This Brisbane native actually played for the side at scrumhalf back in 2005, before heading to Europe to pursue a playing career that was ultimately curtailed due to too many head knocks. TMO Damien Mitchelmore, who teaches at the same Brisbane school as Berry, is the TMO. Mitchelmore does work in refereeing development in Australia, but is perhaps better known as coach of the Australian men’s junior rowing team.

It’s interesting to note that all four men on the panel are very young; Mitchelmore is turning 38 this year, with Williams and Berry both still in their early 30s. Perhaps an indication that in this modern era, referees need to be easily as fit as the players, if not more so?