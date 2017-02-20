Kiwi Briant to blow Sharks opener

SANZAAR have revealed referee appointments for the first round of Super Rugby matches this weekend. The Sharks, who face the Reds in Brisbane in a tricky opener on Friday morning (local time) have been given Nick Briant as referee.
While just 35 years of age, Briant is experienced enough in refereeing terms, having held the whistle in over 100 first class games. He’s been a member of the Super Rugby panel since 2012, but has been in charge for relatively few games involving our team, with 2015′s woeful win against the Force in Perth the last encounter I can recall.
Another Kiwi, Paul Williams, will run one of the touchlines, while the other assistant referee, Nic Berry, is perhaps a rather controversial choice for a game involving the Reds. This Brisbane native actually played for the side at scrumhalf back in 2005, before heading to Europe to pursue a playing career that was ultimately curtailed due to too many head knocks. TMO Damien Mitchelmore, who teaches at the same Brisbane school as Berry, is the TMO. Mitchelmore does work in refereeing development in Australia, but is perhaps better known as coach of the Australian men’s junior rowing team.
It’s interesting to note that all four men on the panel are very young; Mitchelmore is turning 38 this year, with Williams and Berry both still in their early 30s. Perhaps an indication that in this modern era, referees need to be easily as fit as the players, if not more so?Tweet
Just a note on the last paragraph, the refs are subjected to frequent and tough fitness tests. And if the refs dont hit the required level they are immediately removed from the panel no second chances. Speaking to some guys they reckon the top guys like Jaco peyper and craig joubert are fitter than a lot of the players.
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : good to know! I guess a ref can at least “train like an athlete” for pure fitness, rather than needing to worry about balancing that with strength and weight like rugby players have to do.
@robdylan (Comment 2) : They do some weight training in the off season to create the strength base but then yes its mostly agility and sprint repeats during the year. But yeh long gone are the days where the guy with the beer belly pitched up with a whistle. These guys are fit, especially at Super rugby and Test level
So no news on Mike Greenaways piece in the Mercury linking Lambie and Reinarch to England
@The hound (Comment 4) : That would be a massive blow. SARU also confirming a few changes in the Bok coaching setup today.
@Quintin (Comment 5) : The earliest they would go is 2018 so wouldnt affect this year.
@The hound (Comment 4) : Let’s not stress too much about that. Think those two still want to contribute to SA rugby and with the new model to increase privatization of our unions we should be able to hold onto to our stars. Let’s rather focus on the season ahead. Thanks
@GreatSharksays (Comment 7) : I think its serious news,I would like to know if it has any substance, especially since we don’t have another flyhallf worthy of making the touring squad.
@The hound (Comment 8) : If Mike Greenaway is writing about it I’d bet there is truth behind it.
@SheldonK (Comment 6) : Would still be a bummer even if they left next year.
Does anybody know how the Reds team is going to look ?
@Quintin (Comment 10) : Players come and go every year, tough to keep top guys in this country. Going into 2017 we lost Marcel Coetzee, Willie Le Roux, JP Pieterson, Paul Jordaan. So it happens.
Reds seem to have recruited a bit so they will have a pretty decent team, especially playing at home. Tough first 3 games for the Sharks.
Speaking of overseas Sharks…did anyone see Marcel Coetzee won man of the match for Ulster playing at no.8. Louis Ludick started at 15 and Ruan Pienaar at 9.
@SheldonK (Comment 11) : And going into 2016 it was Bismark and Jannie and Frans Steyn,and each time it was big news
I just want to know if it has substance or is it CNN type Fake News.
@SheldonK (Comment 11) : I see Higginbotham and Stephen Moore are also there now, they will most likely start along with Cooper, Nick Frisby, James Slipper, Rob Simmons, Samu Kerevi and Kuridrani. Some good players there, it’s going to be a though match, they have some proper experience there as well.
@The hound (Comment 13) : In the article i read the Sharks said they are aware of their players being approached and that Reinach and Oosthuizen contracts expire in Oct 2017 and they are in negotiations about extending. They said Lambie is contracted by SA rugby so Northampton would have to discuss with them.
@The hound (Comment 8) : sure, there’s truth to it, but what do you want to do with it? Derail this year’s campaign while we go chasing ghost stories? Reality is nobody is going to give you a straight answer on that story, so why worry about it?
@Quintin (Comment 14) : Think on paper their side will be a lot more experienced. It will be Mvovo’s 100th game.
@robdylan (Comment 16) : Because its big news,and I thought this was a news site, the guy is the captain of the team, but o.k lets ignore it and concentrate on the Rovers warm up game.
@The hound (Comment 18) : what do you want me to say about it that hasn’t already been said.
BREAKING NEWS: Top Springbok is targeted by foreign club. Fuck sakes, what world do you live in where you think that’s a big story?
@robdylan (Comment 19) : When its front page on the Mercury and written by a Decent journalist, whats chewing your piles, were you left out of the loop.
@The hound (Comment 20) : no, not really – heard this story nearly two weeks ago, so if anything, it’s Mike who’s out of the loop. But in all seriousness, what do you want me to say about it?
@robdylan (Comment 21) : If that story is true which I personally don’t believe it is, it would be the most devastating thing to happen to the Sharks since Tommy Bedford retired.
If it is as reported about money then we should talk about it.
If it is about something else we should talk about it.If its irresponsible journalism we should talk about it.
Its in the daily press, so I feel that I need to talk about it.
@The hound (Comment 22) : What would you like to say about the rumours? Clearly something is on your mind?
@The hound (Comment 22) : ok, ok…. in the interests of not having a pointless fight, let me write my take on this story. I was hoping to focus just on Super Rugby this week, but I can tell it’s important to you and I like to keep my readers happy.
@robdylan (Comment 24) : What a champion,
@The hound (Comment 25) : it’s easy to like people who agree with you,
@The hound (Comment 18) : Bah, its a pissy story. Rapport only lead with it in their sports section. I didnt read it.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 27) : So how do you know its a shit story if you didn’t read it,
@The hound (Comment 28) : Sarcasm actually, was trying to say it is a big story because the biggest rugby paper in the country ran it as its lead story. I think they are concerned about it but from an SA perspective and not a Sharks one as we are.
@robdylan (Comment 26) :
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 29) : try be less subtle. I think everyone missed that one.
@SheldonK (Comment 6) : Does that make you feel better?
@pastorshark (Comment 32) : I guess it is what it is…top players will leave franchises in SA for Euro deals…its normal these days so cant say im gonna mope and sulk about it.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 27) : I liked the sarcasm…
@SheldonK (Comment 33) : I hear you. Personally this is one I WOULDN’T be happy about…but as you say, it is what it is. I tend to follow the Lin in Rob’s other article…so let’s see what actually happens…
@robdylan (Comment 31) :
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 27) : Made my day
@robdylan (Comment 24) : thanx Rob we love you to!!! BTW think refs are becoming younger as it’s more professional and think they can now make a living out of it so it’s not something to do once you retired from rugby.
@SheldonK (Comment 12) : first game back and he’s man of the match!!! Geez I miss him!!!
@JD (Comment 39) : Me too…
@pastorshark (Comment 40) : hope he makes a lot of money quickly up North so that he can come back and play for the Sharks!!!
@JD (Comment 41) : I think we are very lucky he never went to the Stormers,he was extremely tight with Ethebeth and PSDT,infact Ethebeth was his best man.
@JD (Comment 39) : I dont think it was his first game back, could be the 2nd. But yeh good player. Just interesting they have him playing 8.