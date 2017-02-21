Reds boast threats all over the park

It will be a completely new-look Reds team that lines up against the Sharks on Friday night (Australian time), with the former champions having embarked on a massive off-season signing spree in the hopes of reclaiming their former glory.

The Reds are a team with an interesting history and one that in some ways looks a little similar to the Sharks’. They were real heavyweights during the early Super 10, winning the competition twice, before being one of the pace setters in Super 12 during the latter part of the 90s. Like the Sharks, they were very much the nearly men of the competition in those days; they twice topped the logs but somehow always conspired to lose a vital play-off game and thus never managed to win the trophy. Those heady days were consigned to history, though as the team battled throughout the early part of this century – in fact, so dire were they between 2003 and 2009 that they were dubbed the “rubble Reds” in South African media.

Again, though, the emergence of some good players, most notably Will Genia and Quade Cooper, sparked something a revival and the Reds enjoyed a fantastic run between 2010 and 2013, with a maiden competition win in 2011 the highlight. Those days, though, once again seem rather far off and they’ve been back to their worst over the last three seasons, with multiple personnel changes both on the field and in the coaching box only adding to their woes.

One sense, though, that all that is about to change. The Reds have gone on the sort of shopping trip that makes them the envy of virtually any other team in this increasingly cash-strapped competition. Cooper is back and along with him come a number of other stars, including Wallaby veteran George Smith, fellow back-rower Scott Higginbotham and (significantly) current Wallaby captain and hooker Stephen Moore. In fact, with 13 new signings in a 38-man squad, the challenge for coach Nick Stiles will not so much be a lack of depth or talent, but more likely about ensuring integration and cohesion.

It’s important for the Sharks, though, to very quickly shake off any notion that these are the “same old” Reds. Moore joins an 80-test veteran in James Slipper in the front row, locks Rob Simmons and Kane Douglas know each other well and are experienced at this level, while the Reds have also added former back rower Leroy Houston to their roster, to complement Smith and Higginbotham. Never really renowned for being a massively dominant team up front, one feels the Reds will be no less experienced than the Sharks up front; it’s among the backs, though, that the real dangers lurk.

Cooper, though occasionally erratic, is a match-winner when on form and with the experienced Nick Frisby providing him ball and dangerous runners like the massive Samu Kerevi and former NRL star Karmichael Hunt outside him, the Reds will ask plenty of questions of the Sharks backs too. The million-dollar question here, I feel, is just how long it will take for this potentially dangerous Reds tam to find each other and establish rhythm. For Rob du Preez and the Sharks, the very strong hope is that this impressive-looking outfit will not quite manage to live up that billing in the first game of the season. That’s pretty much where the hope of an upset lies.

Bring on the competition!