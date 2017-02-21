Reds boast threats all over the park

It will be a completely new-look Reds team that lines up against the Sharks on Friday night (Australian time), with the former champions having embarked on a massive off-season signing spree in the hopes of reclaiming their former glory.
The Reds are a team with an interesting history and one that in some ways looks a little similar to the Sharks’. They were real heavyweights during the early Super 10, winning the competition twice, before being one of the pace setters in Super 12 during the latter part of the 90s. Like the Sharks, they were very much the nearly men of the competition in those days; they twice topped the logs but somehow always conspired to lose a vital play-off game and thus never managed to win the trophy. Those heady days were consigned to history, though as the team battled throughout the early part of this century – in fact, so dire were they between 2003 and 2009 that they were dubbed the “rubble Reds” in South African media.
Again, though, the emergence of some good players, most notably Will Genia and Quade Cooper, sparked something a revival and the Reds enjoyed a fantastic run between 2010 and 2013, with a maiden competition win in 2011 the highlight. Those days, though, once again seem rather far off and they’ve been back to their worst over the last three seasons, with multiple personnel changes both on the field and in the coaching box only adding to their woes.
One sense, though, that all that is about to change. The Reds have gone on the sort of shopping trip that makes them the envy of virtually any other team in this increasingly cash-strapped competition. Cooper is back and along with him come a number of other stars, including Wallaby veteran George Smith, fellow back-rower Scott Higginbotham and (significantly) current Wallaby captain and hooker Stephen Moore. In fact, with 13 new signings in a 38-man squad, the challenge for coach Nick Stiles will not so much be a lack of depth or talent, but more likely about ensuring integration and cohesion.
It’s important for the Sharks, though, to very quickly shake off any notion that these are the “same old” Reds. Moore joins an 80-test veteran in James Slipper in the front row, locks Rob Simmons and Kane Douglas know each other well and are experienced at this level, while the Reds have also added former back rower Leroy Houston to their roster, to complement Smith and Higginbotham. Never really renowned for being a massively dominant team up front, one feels the Reds will be no less experienced than the Sharks up front; it’s among the backs, though, that the real dangers lurk.
Cooper, though occasionally erratic, is a match-winner when on form and with the experienced Nick Frisby providing him ball and dangerous runners like the massive Samu Kerevi and former NRL star Karmichael Hunt outside him, the Reds will ask plenty of questions of the Sharks backs too. The million-dollar question here, I feel, is just how long it will take for this potentially dangerous Reds tam to find each other and establish rhythm. For Rob du Preez and the Sharks, the very strong hope is that this impressive-looking outfit will not quite manage to live up that billing in the first game of the season. That’s pretty much where the hope of an upset lies.
I have been thinking about these Reds since last. They are definitely the team to beat. They have assembled a very competitive and scary team. How do we beat them?
@GreatSharksays (Comment 1) : set piece? They’ve simply never impressed as a scrumming outfit.
But in all honesty, I’m not really sure. Humidity is going to be a big factor here and I’m worried that with generally lower skill levels, it’s going to affect us more than them.
The Reds at home will always be tough- Sa sides dont play well there. They will pick a much more experienced side than the Sharks so the Sharks must just have a go at them…if we can get early points those experienced guys in the Reds side will start remembering previous seasons and how it all turns to mud for them. However if Reds get ontop early i think the Sharks could be in trouble. Tough first 3 games for the Sharks- even the ‘home’ game against the Tahs is after we travel back so not easy by any means
George Smith is 37 years old and is still a danger. Stephan Moore in the front row, James Slipper, Scott, their entire backline …..Gosh. We are going to have to play smart. Think a slow game based on low risks and counter attack should be out strategy. Let’s just hope we are much fitter than they are.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 4) : “Think a slow game based on low risks and counter attack should be out strategy”…thats not the rugby the fans want…or so im told. We want ball in hand attacking rugby with no kicking.
@robdylan (Comment 2) : After reading your article I’m now much more nervous about this game.
Come on Sharks!!!
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : The Reds have been hard to beat in Brisbane even when they were shyte. Big game. Forwards have to have have to dominate.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 7) : We should be able to pick a pretty good pack for this game. If we can be good on our set piece ball and disrupt theirs we will cause them problems as their 9 and 10 arent the best under a bit of pressure.
Biggest difference is level of experience between the two teams,
Can’t help thinking that the Sharks should have had a serious hit out against quality opposition under real game conditions before this game.
We go into this game very undercooked.
what was the Reds pre season program.
@SheldonK (Comment 5) : I want to win.
@robdylan (Comment 10) : Ah Rob so do i…unfortunately there is a large support base that only want to see ‘”7s Rugby” no matter what or they deem it failure. Im afriad that just like cricket , rugby fans are being split into purists who like all aspects of the game and those that just want entertainment and tries being scored and its a bonus if their team actually wins.
@The hound (Comment 9) : Ad far as i can ser and pick up they also only had one proper game like we did against the Cheethas, they played the Rebels and won 32-13
@GreatSharksays (Comment 4) : Good comment. Agreed.
When are the team announcements?
@bokbok (Comment 14) : Sharks announce tomorrow. Not sure about the Reds
@Henkb (Comment 12) : Rebels are rubbish this year, IMIO
@robdylan (Comment 16) : True, they got hindings in all of their warm ups, reds and force and the bit i saw they not nearly the same team as they were last year, at ine stage they topped the ausie conference
@Henkb (Comment 17) : Aussie teams seem to be in a bit of a permanent state of flux, mostly because they are constantly poaching players fro each other.
Case in point – the Reds look powerful this year, but look at the Brumbies and you’ll see they have been decimated to a corresponding extent.
@robdylan (Comment 18) : They also in trouble if injuries hit key players. So Reds look good but take out Moore, Simmonds, Higginbottom and Cooper and you left with?
@SheldonK (Comment 19) : I think you can apply that same logic to virtually any team in the competition, though.
We lose Lambie and we’re in shit, just for instance. Or Beast.
@robdylan (Comment 20) : oh wait, sorry. I think Hound instituted a new rule. It’s an immediate ban for talking about Pat getting injured. I’ll go sit in the corner for 30 minutes.
@robdylan (Comment 20) : Yeh was actually thinking the same thing. Seems there is depth in terms of numbers but quality depth is a different matter
@robdylan (Comment 18) : So i think our warm up was a better game, as the Cheethas is not a walk over team by any means, not that im saying the reds will be, but like you say, keeping track if hoe thr ausie players move around inside thr country is something else, the brumbies lost quite a bit of fire power, but so did the Tahs also
When I saw a month ago how the Reds had revamped their team I figured this was going to be tough one. we better stay focused
Brumbies may have lost a few players but they have agained a few too, and they are always tough due to their systems, level of coaching and team ethos
Tahs in durban could also be a difficult one, depends on the state of their team when they get to SA, but like the brumbies they have winning mentality
@Henkb (Comment 23) : sorry to say, but the Cheetahs were shit against us. If they don’t improve a lot, fast, they will get hammered this year.