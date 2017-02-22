Cooper starts for new-look Reds

Reds coach Nick Stiles has wasted no time in bringing his big-name off season signings straight into his starting lineup, as the match 23 to face the Sharks on Friday is announced.

Former Wallaby ace Quade Cooper – freshly returned to the Aussie East coast after a stint with Toulon – starts at flyhalf alongside exeperienced scrummy Nick Frisby, with danger man Samu Kerevi named at outside centre. Duncan Paia’aua, a young centre with 8 Super Rugby caps to his name, starts at 12. Left wing Eto Nabuli is a massive fellow at 1.97m and 108kg; on the other side is another man who has been with the Reds for a couple of seasons, Chris Kuridrani. It’s a little-known fact that Chris is the younger brother of Crusaders juggernaut Nemani Nadolo. While not quite in the same league as Nabuli, Kuridrani himself weighs a hefty 99kg and will be a handful for the Sharks defenders.

Rugby league convert Karmichael Hunt completes the backline, starting in the number 15 jersey.

Up front, test veteran James Slipper has been handed the captaincy ahead of his national captain Stephan Moore, who starts alongside him. Sam Talaki completes the front row, with the experienced lock pairing of Rob Simmons and Kane Douglas behind them. Further big names in George Smith and Scott Higginbotham feature in the back row, with Rookie Adam Korczyk set to add to his three career caps, named to start at blindside flank.

Reds: 15. Karmichael Hunt, 14. Chris Kuridrani, 13. Samu Kerevi, 12. Duncan Paia’aua, 11. Eto Nabuli, 10. Quade Cooper, 9. Nick Frisby, 8. Scott Higginbotham, 7. George Smith, 6. Adam Korczyk, 5. Kane Douglas, 4. Rob Simmons, 3. Sam Talakai, 2. Stephen Moore, 1. James Slipper (capt)

Subs: 16. Andrew Ready, 17. Markus Vanzati, 18. Sef Fa’agase, 19. Izack Rodda, 20. Hendrik Tui, 21. James Tuttle, 22. Jake McIntrye, 23. Izaia Perese