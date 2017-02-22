Cooper starts for new-look Reds

Reds coach Nick Stiles has wasted no time in bringing his big-name off season signings straight into his starting lineup, as the match 23 to face the Sharks on Friday is announced.
Former Wallaby ace Quade Cooper – freshly returned to the Aussie East coast after a stint with Toulon – starts at flyhalf alongside exeperienced scrummy Nick Frisby, with danger man Samu Kerevi named at outside centre. Duncan Paia’aua, a young centre with 8 Super Rugby caps to his name, starts at 12. Left wing Eto Nabuli is a massive fellow at 1.97m and 108kg; on the other side is another man who has been with the Reds for a couple of seasons, Chris Kuridrani. It’s a little-known fact that Chris is the younger brother of Crusaders juggernaut Nemani Nadolo. While not quite in the same league as Nabuli, Kuridrani himself weighs a hefty 99kg and will be a handful for the Sharks defenders.
Rugby league convert Karmichael Hunt completes the backline, starting in the number 15 jersey.
Up front, test veteran James Slipper has been handed the captaincy ahead of his national captain Stephan Moore, who starts alongside him. Sam Talaki completes the front row, with the experienced lock pairing of Rob Simmons and Kane Douglas behind them. Further big names in George Smith and Scott Higginbotham feature in the back row, with Rookie Adam Korczyk set to add to his three career caps, named to start at blindside flank.
Reds: 15. Karmichael Hunt, 14. Chris Kuridrani, 13. Samu Kerevi, 12. Duncan Paia’aua, 11. Eto Nabuli, 10. Quade Cooper, 9. Nick Frisby, 8. Scott Higginbotham, 7. George Smith, 6. Adam Korczyk, 5. Kane Douglas, 4. Rob Simmons, 3. Sam Talakai, 2. Stephen Moore, 1. James Slipper (capt)
Subs: 16. Andrew Ready, 17. Markus Vanzati, 18. Sef Fa’agase, 19. Izack Rodda, 20. Hendrik Tui, 21. James Tuttle, 22. Jake McIntrye, 23. Izaia Perese
Don’t know a lot of names on the bench. Let’s hope Sharks’ depth proves to be the deciding factor in this game.
Sure Sharks must have the stronger of the two line-ups, right?
@boertjie101 (Comment 2) : I don’t know…. I’m tempted to say the Reds do.
@robdylan (Comment 3) : Reds have the more experienced starting side i feel but think Sharks have a better bench.
@robdylan (Comment 3) : Have to agree with you there, well at least as far as experience is concerned.
@SheldonK (Comment 4) : Agreed I think our bench is better, lets hope RdP usesses it properly to make an impact if needed.
@robdylan (Comment 3) : What time is our team announcement?
Ready, Tui, McIntyre and Perese are all good. Not sure about the rest but I don’t want to get too cocky bwfore the game. Pride comes before a fall and all that…I’m going to rather say that I’m cautiously optimistic.
@Quintin (Comment 5) : our team was announced an hour ago and is already up on this site
I think the stats would back my assertion that home teams win the majority of these start of the season matches? So advantage Reds in my opinion.
@robdylan (Comment 7) : My bad, saw it after refreshing the page, thanks!
@vanmartin (Comment 8) : i think advantage them yes but also we not sure what to expect from them as they were very poor last year but have recruited so not sure how much impact those guys will have.
There seem to be a lot of “islander” surnames in that 23. Are Australian unions actively courting islander youngsters?
@Hulk (Comment 11) : Very probable some recruiting but also just the way of the world and people moving in search of better employment and living opportunities.
@boertjie101 (Comment 2) : Based on? Reds very much in the pound seat. We are going to be very smart. Traditional SA rugby I’m afraid, not AC style though. Hard defense which closes their time and space. When we have the ball, we protect it dearly.
shit not so confident after seeing this reds team…. who is hooker at the brumbies?
@R Hayward (Comment 14) : you remember the one with the long dreads that got screwed most of the times as a “hooker” at the Reds Fainga, well he is now back at the brumbies, but for the rest not so sure, haven’t taken a drive by canberra stadium corner in a while to see the hookers there
@Henkb (Comment 15) : when did the reds get funding for all these purchases? Did i miss that much rappie lately????
@R Hayward (Comment 16) : think the reds had some money left at the end of the season, Cooper will have a joint contract with ARU, and then they also had some key players leaving, and I think that the brumbies got the worst part of the stick in the swap for Moore and Fainga, as they basically just swapped franscises
Blues by 9
Chiefs by 3
Reds by 3
Hurricanes by 12
Crusaders by 9
Waratahs by 12
Cheetahs v Lions draw?????
Jaguares by 12
Stormers v Bulls draw????