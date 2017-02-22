Mvovo to earn 100th Super Rugby cap in Brisbane

Pat Lambie leads a strong Sharks line-up in Friday morning’s Super Rugby opener against the Reds in Brisbane. Veteran winger Lwazi Mvovo, named to start in his favoured number 11 jersey, reaches an important personal milestone, celebrating 100 appearances in the competition.

Rob du Preez has tinkered very little with the shadow starting team that featured for him in two warm-up games to date, an indication that his thinking in terms of selection has been pretty clear for a number of weeks. Lambie is joined by Cobus Reinach amongst the half backs, with Andre Esterhuizen and Lukhanyo Am re-uniting as a centre partnership after playing together for most of last year’s Currie Cup. Am is uncapped for the Sharks at this level, but boasts ten career caps in the colours of the Kings, for whom he played on a loan basis in 2016. Mvovo’s wing-mate is Kobus van Wyk, a newcomer who also makes his debut for the Sharks in this competition, despite having played 30 times for the Stormers (scoring nine tries).

Curwin Bosch completes a young backline. He represented the Sharks three times in Super Rugby towards the tail end of last year, but at only 19 is still very new to this level of the game.

Up front, Beast Mtawarira is an obvious pick at loosehead, while du Preez has backed Franco Marais over Chiliboy Ralepelle as starting hooker and – perhaps unexpectedly – Coenie Oosthuizen over Lourens Adriaanse at tighthead. Oosthuizen appears to be in great shape this year and has been in superb form during pre-season, so the Sharks will be expecting big things from him in 2017. Ruan Botha and Etienne Oosthuizen combine as the locks, while Philip van der Walt starts at open side flank, with Jean-Luc du Preez on the other side. Number 8 Tera Mtembu has been appointed vice captain.

Thomas du Toit joins Ralepelle and Adriaanse on the bench as front-row replacements, with Stephan Lewies set to make his return from a pre-season injury in the number 19 jersey. Newcomer Jacques Vermeulen is set for his competition debut as the loose forward reserve.

Among the backs, Michael Claassens cover scrumhalf, with Clément Poitrenaud and Jermey Ward offering “something old and something new” alongside him. Somewhat paradoxically, it is Ward who boasts caps in the competition (2 for the Kings last year), but with 49 tests matches to his credit, there’s no doubt that the Frenchman is the more experienced of the pair overall.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Patrick Lambie (capt), 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Tera Mtembu (vice capt), 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Clément Poitrenaud