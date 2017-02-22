Super Rugby 2017: Round 1 predictions

Don’t be caught out, guys – this year, there will be Super Rugby games on THURSDAYS! Be sure to get those predictions in.

Given that so few teams have been confirmed, I’m going to focus on previews and predictions here, rather than full team lists for each game. There are plenty of other places to fins that info, I’m sure.

Now, it’s Round 1, which means we have no form whatsoever to guide us. Let’s have a look at see if we can get even a few of these games right.

Rebels v Blues (10h45 Thursday)

There probably won’t be much of a contest here. The Blues are improving all the time and are generally red hot at the start of a new season. The Rebels don’t apepar to have a great squad this year, so I expect the kiwis to prevail here with some room to spare. Blues to win by 12.

Highlanders v Chiefs (08h35 Friday)

The first Kiwi derby is a tough one to call, all right. One would fancy the Chiefs to be perhaps a little stronger, but the Highlanders don’t often lose these conference games at home and the smart money will thus be on the home side. This should be a vintage clash, which the Highlanders win by around 4 points.

Reds v Sharks (11h00 Friday)

A mouth-watering clash between two very new-look sides. The Reds have brought in a lot of experience in the form of Super Rugby centurions Smith, Moore and Cooper. The Sharks are doing the opposite, it seems in backing exciting young guns like Bosch, Am and Ward. Whose strategy will work better in unrelenting Brisbane heat and humidity? The smart money is on the home side to edge this one, but I can afford to make a pick with my heart here and back the Sharks to do the business, based on a better set piece. Sharks to edge this by 3 points.

Sunwolves v Hurricanes (06h15 Saturday)

One for the early birds, expect plenty of wacky kung-fu style action here as the reigning champs set about dismantling the plucky but outclassed samurai warriors. Canes to win by 25.

Crusaders v Brumbies (08h35 Saturday)

Now this should be good entertainment and a pretty good indicator, for Sharks fans, as to exactly where the Brumbies are this year. The Saders are not usually very quick out of the blocks, but wit the ponies missing vital experience at halfback this season, it’s hard to see them mounting much of a challenge. Expect the Crusaders to do some damage here – Saders by 15.

Waratahs v Force (10h45 Saturday)

I’d go back to bed for this one, fans. The Tahs will probably end around mid-table this year, the Force significantly lower and I can’t say I anticipate a huge amount of entertainment from this Aussie slug-fest. Waratahs to win a dull match by around 8 points.

Cheetahs v Lions (15h05 Saturday)

Defence? Who needs defence. Let’s score tries, pappa, and LOTS of them. This should be fun to watch, I’m sure, as South Africa’s two premier “running rugby” sides chuck the ball around at will on a hot, dry highveld pitch. There will be roasties aplenty, but also a good indication of just how good (or how poor) local skill levels are at this stage of the season. The result? Well, expect the Lions to win by 10.

Southern Kings v Los Jaguares (17h15 Saturday)

Well, the question on everyone’s mind, I’m sure, is “can the Jaguares possibly be as bad as they were last season?” coming into the competition with a virtual Test-strength squad, the Argentine team battled to adapt to just about everything required to do well in Super Rugby, with their shocking discipline one of the the bigger factors holding them back. They will have learned and they will do better in their second campaign. I don’t expect the Kings to really challenge them here, so expect a Jaguares victory by 10 or more.

Stormers v Bulls (19h30 Saturday)

The second big local derby is at Newlands and whoever wins here will strike a key early blow in the battle for Africa 1 conference supremacy. The Bulls haven’t won in Cape Town for quite a few years now and with both teams low on experiences (and desperate to reinvent themselves) it could be quite a close game. I could be wrong about this, but I feel the Stormers should boast that that little bit more quality across their 23 in this early exchange and along with home-ground advantage that should be enough for them. Stormers to win by 5.