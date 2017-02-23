Experience vital for Sharks – and their opponents

In a competition that is seeing increasing numbers of young players making their mark, experience is becoming a rare commodity indeed, particularly for South African teams. As we look to tomorrow morning’s Super Rugby opener against the Reds in Brisbane, it’s that specific injection of experience in Super Rugby that makes the opponents significantly more dangerous in 2017 than they have been for a number of years.

Simply put, a Reds team boasting lock Rob Simmons as its only centurion would not have struck much fear into anyone’s hearts in this competition. Bring in veterans George Smith (142), Quade Cooper (105), Scott Higginbotham (109) and Stephen Moore (165) and you add an aggregate of almost 500 caps to the side. That is, simply put, about 33 man-years’ of vital competition experience, adding mettle and backbone to a side otherwise brimming with young, but inexperienced, talent. I can guarantee you one thing – that the Sharks will not be able, in tomorrow’s game, to create even a single game situation that at least one of these veterans has not seen and dealt with before. That’s a pretty daunting thought.

This, ultimately, is where the danger lies and it’s why the Sharks are themselves going to have to lean heavily on the experienced men in their own lineup, even though they may not boast quite as many. One feels that – while the Sharks are trying hard to become a star team, rather than a team of stars – they are going to need big performances from their big names in Brisbane, with their most experienced combination, that of halfbacks Cobus Reinach and Pat Lambie, clearly the most crucial of all. With a young centre pair and fullback, it will additionally fall to Lwazi Mvovo, a guy due a very big game in his 100th appearance, to make the good decisions and inspire calm amongst the youngsters around him.

The old adage tells us, though, that it’s the forwards who really win the game and the Sharks here really need to use their experienced men – props Beast Mtawarira, Coenie Oosthuizen and Lourens Adriaanse as well as hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle later on – to build a set piece platform from which they can launch their game. One feels that the Sharks should probably have the physical edge in those tight exchanges, but it’s going to take nothing less than a massive effort from those senior “hardebaard” players to ensure that dominance materialises.

A fascinating loose trio encounter awaits, with Philip van der Walt (earning his 60th career cap) leading the relatively inexperienced Tera Mtembu and Jean-Luc du Preez against the aforementioned veterans, Smith and Higginbotham. For the Sharks to win this particular contest (and, perhaps, the match as a whole) they will need to overturn the experience deficit in the back row and show that in some cases, all the experience in the world counts for nothing if your opponents are younger, quicker and stronger. This, ultimately, is where my hope lies, but the Sharks loose trio will need to be wide awake to not only counter Smith’s poaching threat at the breakdown, but also help to nullify a multitude of other threats elsewhere, not least the hulking figure of Samu Kerevi in midfield.

Rob du Preez wants the Sharks to execute their basics really well in this game and will be hoping that his seniors can set the tone in this regard. In a team lacking in experience relative to previous year – and coming up against one that has added massively to their own cap tally – the Sharks cannot win unless those senior players step up and deliver flawless performances. Come on, Sharks – we know you can do this!