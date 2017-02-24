Disappointment as Sharks let it slip

The Sharks have been forced to make do with a losing bonus point as they conceded a late try to lose to the Reds 28-26 in Brisbane this morning.
Rob du Preez’s side enjoyed the best possible start to the encounter, with Lukhayno Am snaffling a dropped pas from Quade Cooper early on to send Jean-Luc du Preez over for a try in the opening minute. Pat Lambie’s good conversion set the visitors up for a 7-0 lead, one they managed to hold onto as penalties where exchanged.
The writing was on the wall quite early on, though, with Cooper’s clever passing unlocking holes in the Sharks’ first-up defence. Time and again, heroic scrambling was required to prevent the Queenslanders from going all the way, but the damn wall finally burst about ten minute from half time, with Scott Higginbotham scoring his side’s first, against the post. Lambie – in superb kicking form on the day, nailed a third penalty on the stroke of half time to eclipse two from Cooper and take the Sharks into the shed leading 16-13.
Lambie extended that lead once more early in the second half, but it was again the Reds who did most of the playing and they eventually scored a good try through Samu Kerevi when the Sharks’ indiscipline had led to multipl penalties – and a team warning – in the 22. Kerevi profited off the back of a good Reds scrum, but Cooper’s missed conversion prevented his side from taking the lead. Leading 19-18, Lambie’s Sharks delivered a purple patch, helped by the sin-binning of Reds lock Kane Douglas for grabbing Beast Mtawarira around the neck. Several phases later, a rolling maul saw Tera Mtembu score the Sharks’ second. Lambie’s conversion pushed the score out to 26-18, which was when the Sharks, inexplicably, fell apart.
A second to Kerevi and a late match-winner from replacement Reds scrumhalf James Tuttle saw the hosts win the try-scoring contest by four to two and not even a second late yellow ard to Karmichael Hunt could give the Sharks the boost they needed to overturn that two-point deficit.
Reds (28): Tries Higginbotham, Kerevi (2), Tuttle. Conversion Cooper. Penalties Cooper (2).
Sharks (26): Tries du Preez, Mtembu. Conversions Lambie (2). Penalties Lambie (4)
A little more accuracy and fire in defense and this would have been a win for us. Not the most terrible of starts, all things considered. Lots to work on sure but a respectable first match.
Well now its time for RDP to earn his stripes (and paycheque). Something needs to change as it appears the only way we would have won that game is if the Reds lost it. Personnel change? Or does he just hope it improves with time?
@SheldonK (Comment 2) : slow down chachi. It was just the first game.
@SheldonK (Comment 2) : Sounds like our defence wasn’t up to it, that’ll get better as the guys spend more time with each other on the field. I feel our base is strong this year. Young team, good preseason with some experience sprinkled in.
I’m disappointed but trying not to read too much into it as it’s the first game, and I know the hurricanes lost to the brumbies 52-10 in their first game last year and went on to win the Comp..
@robdylan (Comment 3) : Um yes and no to be honest. Yes i know its the first game, and was away from home. BUT the same things that let the team down are the same things that let the team down in the CC and to an extent also in Super rugby last year. So basically my point is how steep is our learning curve…at the moment it seems non existent thats all. But yes it is the first game and everyone should be allowed some redemption and another chance…but how long do we stick with that line…
Actually a very disappointing game for us if you take into consideration:
1. Our 1st try was due to a pathetic error on their side.
2. We looked very poor and limited on attack and resorted back to the kicking game.
3. At least 15 minutes we played against 14 men and we might have been lucky not to have been yellow carded ourselves.
4. The amount of kicks that Cooper missed.
5. It might be argued that it was our first game, but it was also theirs…
Our defense was however impressive.
Hopefully my remaining predictions would be favourable:
Sunwolves v Hurricanes @ Hurricanes by 10
Crusaders v Brumbies @ Crusaders by 5
Waratahs v Force @ Waratahs by 7
Cheetahs v Lions @ Cheetahs by 3
Kings v Jaguares @ Jaguares by 7
Stormers v Bulls @ Stormers by 5
I think our defense was very impressive, but we played again with limited ball and when we had ball we kicked again in their hands….
@SheldonK (Comment 6) : That was avery good Reds team, they are going to do well this year, we weren’t beaten like the Rebels yesterday we lost by 2 points and on another day we would have won.
This team has the potential to get better and better.
@The hound (Comment 9) : No look not disputing that at all. My only point was that i have seen us lose games before because of these exact errors…so if it continues next week and the following week at home…then?
I don’t get the feeling I watched great rugby from the Sharks and I give them a mulligan because its the first shooting match of the season, however the two players who I thought were going to be stand-outs didn’t have great games: Bosch and Reinach. And then I got excited when Poitrenaud came on and he immediately began to knock-on and so forth. Perhaps it was the game plan, but Reinach looked too predictable with the base kicks (hence the charge-down), and the Reds when in possession made far more metres by a significant margin. Yes, we lost by two points but ‘alternative facts’ (per Kellyanne Conway) indicate four tries to two, and Cooper dropped seven points with kicks, and they were penalised with two yellow cards. So the scoreline may flatter us a little. The Reds seem to have received more momentum from Briant’s being heavy on the whistle against the Sharks. The coach has a heap of work to do, but the whole team needs to keep calm like Lambie and keep making refinements. But, still disappointed.
@SheldonK (Comment 10) : I would look at it this way. Any team can look like a million dollars when playing against a weak opposition, but then make a lot of errors with a good defense that’s in your face. Likewise defending against a unimaginative attack is much easier, than trying to keep a good back-line with some guile in Cooper and serious power out wide in check.
Super Rugby is a huge step above the Currie Cup. So at least even though these issues are still there, there did seem to be a bit of improvement overall. At least it was not any worse than we have seen – even a bit more imagination on attack until we messed it up with a poor pass, or the inability to keep the ball at rucks / tight exchanges.
@The hound (Comment 9) : I’m glad you’re seeing things as half full…. unlike this oke (@BluffShark (Comment 7) : ) who doesn’t even have a glass.
@Bokhoring (Comment 12) : Very fair comment. As long as there is improvement im happy. Guess i just get grumpy when i hear things like poor handling, first time tackles missed and discipline issues as those 3 have really killed the Sharks in the recent past.
@SheldonK (Comment 14) : Sheldon watch the game, there is no way in hell you can assess it by the comments on here.
Make up your own mind,I personally am much happier than this time last year under Gold.
By the way no body mentioned it but Beast had a huge game.
@The hound (Comment 15) : Maybe I am still optimistic at this stage, but I concur. The intent to play rugby was there – execution still lacking (but small improvements showing).
@The hound (Comment 15) : Yeh look i will watch it, as i said just going on what was said. But if the actual is very different to what was said then fair enough.
Glad to hear there is more positivity than under Gold.
As for Beast- i thought he actually had a good 2016 (captaincy issues aside) so glad to hear he has continued with that.
There was a lot of talk about the breakdown before the game, how did that go? Did George Smit (7) have a big impact?
@The hound (Comment 15) : And Reinach another shocker….. Why cant he live up to the expectations everyone had of him?
@robdylan (Comment 13) :
No u got me wrong mate. I am still very positive wrt our team, but I am not going to stare blind in today’s performance. During the pre-season we were told a much more hand on approach would be followed and that didn’t materialized and honestly the end score is not a true reflection of the game for the reasons that I’ve already mentioned. How many times did we really threatened them in comparison with them threatening us.
How good we are or for that matter the Reds are, we would only see in the next few weeks.
I do think our defense hold and that was impressive, especially our scramble defense,
@BluffShark (Comment 20) : I totally agree there with you, the final score is flattering. Let’s put it this way, a NZ team wouldn’t have been so soft on us.
I thought that the Sharks looked tired and ran out of energy very quickly.
Perhaps they have been over trained?
Just something to perhaps bear in mind…remember last year when we played the NZ sides we mocked those sides only playing the Aussies saying how easy they have it. Just some perspective if only in game 1
will check the game tonight before I decide on my comments, but would like to add this, texting my brother that is in Brisbane for work the last while, says the heat and humidity is unbearable there the last about 4 weeks or so, apparently much worse than he ever had in Durban, so we might be used to it, but if a Durbs guy says he wants to pass out of the two factors it is definitely telling me something more behind the scenes
Reds are tipped as Oz Conference winners. Sharks fielded a very inexperienced side considering combos.
I think they tried to play too much rugby at times and their defence needs attention.
They scrambled bloody well and set phases look solid.
Bosch wasn’t great nor Kobus on the wing. Lambie to me looks to shy away from contact which is strange and could be because of that bad concussion.
Am is a gem and if Andre improves his fixing of defenders Am will have a huge year.
Good hit out from the Sharks. I expected a 10 point margin
Shoot me, burn me, call me glassless but I have to agree with the points BluffSharks mentions in his comment 7!
I was only able to watch the second 40 but saw in the second half was not a lot different from years gone bye!!! Sharks seems hell bent on winning games with defence rather than with attack and today once again it bit them in the ass!!!
How do you lose a game playing agains 14 men for almost half of the second 40min?!?!?! By trying to defend a 3 point lead!!!
If Cooper kicked better Sharks would have (and probably should have) lost by more than just 2 points!
Yes I know it was the first game and conditions was bad and every excuse we keep on telling ourselves each season but if RdP Snr does not change something quickly the Sharks will once again fail to win Super rugby!!
@Morné (Comment 27) : What did you make of the loose trio?
@Uli Boelie (Comment 19) : I promised myself that I would let Reinarch settle a bit before I had my usual go at him
so I am going to do that, sigh
@vanmartin (Comment 29) : I would really like to see Oosthuizen at 8,behind Botha and Lewis,with Jean-Luc and Philip.
@The hound (Comment 31) : Some would argue that loose trio too slow…and no ‘fetcher’
@The hound (Comment 30) : Funny enough I also did, I actually want this oke to do bloody well this year!
@Henkb (Comment 24) : Well if that’s the case, why did we not train up in Zululand like the old boys used too back in the day.
@SheldonK (Comment 6) : It’s the first game so let’s try to relax a bit. But agree, the backline still has not shown any bite for about 4 years now. We have needed a proper backline and guess what, Dick Muir is back in Durban.
@SheldonK (Comment 23) : Exactly my thoughts after loosing, we surely should have beaten them considering Gold was after all our coach last season and we did bloody well against NZ opposition.
@The hound (Comment 31) : I’m not convinced of the Ettiene Oosthuizen / Danie Rossouw connection yet so I’m not keen on it being explored except if we’re in a real pinch. I’m happy with Tera and Dan rotating there. Think both of them show enough promise.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 35) : Yeh look im def not hauling out the guillotine yet, not by any means. Was just pointing out a continuing trend
I watched the game streaming at work, thus interrupted. To me it was a typical first game. I think the difference was individuals showing up for both teams, as cohesion is still missing this early. Kerevi was huge. Our defence couldn’t handle him. That had a huge impact as he scored 2 tries. Andre and Am will have to work on their communication. Otherwise passing was dodgy at times with a bunch of way off passes, in front of the player, over the player’s head, out into touch. The forwards looked good, maybe some dubious calls at scrum time.
@The hound (Comment 31) : @SheldonK (Comment 32) : ja must agree already think the loose trio is not balanced. Moving EO to 7 or 8 will just increase the imbalance.
The bit I saw of Terra was ok but I still believe Ginger needs to be at 8! Just don’t know who must play 6 as at the moment there’s no real options at the Sharks!
@JD (Comment 40) : Sorry but I am just not sold on Tera, we need Dan back asap.
@SheldonK (Comment 32) : I tell you what Sheldon and I know we have disagreed on this in the past, but Smith was massive today – AT THE RIPE OLD AGE OF 36!!! I still believe a back row needs balance and JL and Ginga play exactly the same way, they are both abrasive strong ball carriers and tacklers, but not good on the ground. We were terrible at slowing down the ball, the Reds had constant quick ball. A fetcher is born and bred, where JL and Ginga will stand on the fringe waiting to make the big hit, the fetcher first priority is on the floor and that slows down the ball. JL and Ginga both had great games, but Ginga should play 8 with JL staying at 7 – we do not have a fetcher who steals or slows down the ball.
@Uli Boelie (Comment 41) : Agreed, did Tera touch the ball? besides the rolling maul try, I would not have known he was on the field. In contrast, look at their 8, Higginbottom, mammoth game!!!
@Vonno13 (Comment 43) : I been saying it for a long time. Yet people even want to go as far as to make him our captain.
@Vonno13 (Comment 42) : Look we can disagree on the absolute requirement for a fetcher. But fact is that the Sharks played the strongest lineup we have today. So we can either play the strongest we have or we can say no its unbalanced and then rather play with 14? Personally id go with the strongest combination we have. And dominating the tackle is the number 1 best option in slowing opposition ball down, thats a fact. Sort out the first time tackles and players in support and the role of the fetcher is negated.
@Uli Boelie (Comment 41) : I’m willing to give him time just like Cobus.
My biggest problem with the current loose trio is none of them is playing to the break down hunting for turn overs and even with Dan back that will not change! However in the Sharks squad I really can’t see someone except Franna that’s able to do it.
Disappointed with the loss but the guys showed promise. Maybe first game nervousness from some. Don’t agree with the Reinach comments. I thought he had a decent game and was huge on defence. Don’t think that tuttle would have scored if cobus was still on. The French guy was disappointing. Knocked on at crucial counter attack.
Also JL looked like he ran out of steam in the last 10 minutes. Maybe wrong sub was made.
@SheldonK (Comment 45) : What are you going on about Sheldon, I thought you were a rugby man, but your comment seems rugby child. Yes, let us leave out a loosie and play with 14!!!!! My point is this, WE DO NOT HAVE A FLANKER IN A FETCHER MOULD! Go watch the game, read my points and come back to me. Sharks, slow ball, Reds, quick ball. A dominating tackle can also be negated by an offload, perhaps you are of the old scholl class of rugby thinker, hit as hard as you can. What about this, the more effort exerted in the tackle, the more energy taken from the player. Making huge hits is not the be all and end all. I would rather get the player to ground and compete for the ball. These players are all strong and a massive dominating hit nowadays, is unlikely to affect a player.
@Vonno13 (Comment 49) : My point was that you going on about how the loose trio is continually unbalanced etc, well we dont have a ‘fetcher’ so as i said in my comment- what would you like to do play with 14? We picking the best we have got. We should also play a 7ft quick as lightning and deadly accurate goal kicker at 15…but hey we dont have that either. Yes an offload negates a big tackle- but it also negates a fetcher so dont see your point there? A dominant tackle forces all the opposition players to retreat and enter from the gate thus creating slower ball than if they can just go forward. I know you believe a team cant win without a fetcher but suggesting good big hits arent important is the biggest load of rubbish. At the end of the day the Sharks do not have a ‘fetcher’ so should they rather not play this comp as you believe they will definitely lose without one.
I cannot believe the Sharks are going into another Superrugby competition without a fetcher in the team. Are we in for another year of the Sharks defence stringing out and stopping wave after wave of attack but not actually being able to turn over possession. For years we had Bismarck who played to the ball, then we had Marcel. Now we have no-one.
Chris Cloete from the Kings would have been a perfect off-season addition to the Sharks squad.
@SheldonK (Comment 50) : I am saying the Sharks should have thought about recruiting a fetcher, rather than go with a loose trio who all play the same way. It is outdated, going back to 2007!!! There is sod all they can do about it now, but my point is this, if we do not have a fetcher, either of Ginga or JL need to commit to the breakdown quickly on attack, ie – get there before the fetcher does. They can’t both want to run the ball – someone needs to hit the ruck and we can’t rely on our props or locks getting there first. One of the loosies need to make this a priority. Take England as an example, the first thing Eddie did, was move Robshaw from a blinside to an open side flank. He said in a nutshell, the Robshaw was not a great running flank, but was very effective at the ruck area. It is clearly a position that you see as null and void, but a position that I feel is crucial.
Does anyone know what the penalty count was? Was it mostly bad discipline? Or soft penalties?
@SeanJeff (Comment 53) : it was quite high – I’d say we probably conceded between 12-15. Mostly technical infringements – lots of offsides too.
Only one scrum penalty against us and one at the lineout for Coenie sealing off the jumper.
Ooft, knives already out for RDP?
I honestly don’t think anyone is already calling for RDP’s head. Before we could even consider that possibility, we should be convinced that he is unable to deliver what is expected from him as per his employment contract and surely we can’t say that from just one (1) game. Furthermore, who would be a suitable replacement that would accept such a position? Different story if we were referring to our current Springbok coach who apparently has retained his position. I just think our passionate supporters vented their disappointment from what we have seen today, but this is still early days. AND I do think we would bounce back.
Personally, I think our team has never fully recovered from Plumtree’s firing,
Ref missed a few forward passes. Sharks butchered 3 good oppertunities for scoring as well.
I’m not disappointed with our boys. This was no easy win and we pulled off a winning bonus point. There are loads of areas we can improve on but what I saw today was well above what I saw in the currie cup.
@Hulk (Comment 58) : ???? Sharks lost today but got a losing bonus point!?
@JD (Comment 59) : I think it was just a typo in his comment
@SheldonK (Comment 2) :
@sudhir (Comment 47) : That’s basically how I saw it…
@robdylan (Comment 60) : or he stopped watching after 65min?! Figured as much so was just pulling his leg a bit!
@The hound (Comment 9) : Definitely agree…