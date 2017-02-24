Disappointment as Sharks let it slip

The Sharks have been forced to make do with a losing bonus point as they conceded a late try to lose to the Reds 28-26 in Brisbane this morning.

Rob du Preez’s side enjoyed the best possible start to the encounter, with Lukhayno Am snaffling a dropped pas from Quade Cooper early on to send Jean-Luc du Preez over for a try in the opening minute. Pat Lambie’s good conversion set the visitors up for a 7-0 lead, one they managed to hold onto as penalties where exchanged.

The writing was on the wall quite early on, though, with Cooper’s clever passing unlocking holes in the Sharks’ first-up defence. Time and again, heroic scrambling was required to prevent the Queenslanders from going all the way, but the damn wall finally burst about ten minute from half time, with Scott Higginbotham scoring his side’s first, against the post. Lambie – in superb kicking form on the day, nailed a third penalty on the stroke of half time to eclipse two from Cooper and take the Sharks into the shed leading 16-13.

Lambie extended that lead once more early in the second half, but it was again the Reds who did most of the playing and they eventually scored a good try through Samu Kerevi when the Sharks’ indiscipline had led to multipl penalties – and a team warning – in the 22. Kerevi profited off the back of a good Reds scrum, but Cooper’s missed conversion prevented his side from taking the lead. Leading 19-18, Lambie’s Sharks delivered a purple patch, helped by the sin-binning of Reds lock Kane Douglas for grabbing Beast Mtawarira around the neck. Several phases later, a rolling maul saw Tera Mtembu score the Sharks’ second. Lambie’s conversion pushed the score out to 26-18, which was when the Sharks, inexplicably, fell apart.

A second to Kerevi and a late match-winner from replacement Reds scrumhalf James Tuttle saw the hosts win the try-scoring contest by four to two and not even a second late yellow ard to Karmichael Hunt could give the Sharks the boost they needed to overturn that two-point deficit.

Reds (28): Tries Higginbotham, Kerevi (2), Tuttle. Conversion Cooper. Penalties Cooper (2).

Sharks (26): Tries du Preez, Mtembu. Conversions Lambie (2). Penalties Lambie (4)