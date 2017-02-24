SANZAAR have just announced that Sharks lock Etienne Oosthuizen has been cited for an act of foul play during today’s match against the Reds.

The full text of the announcement is below:

ETIENNE OOSTHUIZEN CITED

Player: Etienne Oosthuizen

Team: Sharks

Position: Lock

Date of Incident: 24 February 2017

Nature of Offence: 10.4(a) Striking another Player with a hand, arm or fist

Elapsed time in match when incident occurred: 9th minute

Etienne Oosthuizen of the Sharks has been cited for alleged foul play during a Super Rugby match at the weekend.

Oosthuizen is alleged to have contravened Law 10.4(a) Striking another Player with a hand, arm or fist during the match between the Reds and Sharks at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on 24 February 2017.

Upon review of the match footage, the Citing Commissioner deemed in his opinion the incident had met the red card threshold for foul play.

The citing is to be considered in the first instance by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee.

All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this stage, the person cited must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.