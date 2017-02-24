SANZAAR have just announced that Sharks lock Etienne Oosthuizen has been cited for an act of foul play during today’s match against the Reds.
The full text of the announcement is below:
ETIENNE OOSTHUIZEN CITED
Player: Etienne Oosthuizen
Team: Sharks
Position: Lock
Date of Incident: 24 February 2017
Nature of Offence: 10.4(a) Striking another Player with a hand, arm or fist
Elapsed time in match when incident occurred: 9th minute
Etienne Oosthuizen of the Sharks has been cited for alleged foul play during a Super Rugby match at the weekend.
Oosthuizen is alleged to have contravened Law 10.4(a) Striking another Player with a hand, arm or fist during the match between the Reds and Sharks at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on 24 February 2017.
Upon review of the match footage, the Citing Commissioner deemed in his opinion the incident had met the red card threshold for foul play.
The citing is to be considered in the first instance by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee.
All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.
For a matter to be dispensed with at this stage, the person cited must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.
Anyone spot this? Wasn’t watching the game yet at this point.
Pound the nail in the coffin why don’t you Ozzies. Yowzer.
Why am i not suprised….
Although I did not see it it’s probably going to be a 8 week suspension!?!?!?
I think if he moered an aussie he’d have stayed down.
9th minute? Yo, that’s early.
@Dragnipur (Comment 5) : maybe he just slapped some of the dust off!?
Yeah. Saw the incident. He grabbed the reds player around the neck. Same as the one on beast. Thought he was lucky to get away with it. We should have ended with 14.
I will have to rewatch the game
I have unfortunately missed the incident during the match, but watch the match again and to my disappointment saw it. Yes we were lucky to get away with it during the game. We should not throw stones, etc. at the Ausies or anyone else to hide what we have done. We should face the consequences if we are guilty….
Sad that the team might suffer, but hopefully somehow something good comes from it.