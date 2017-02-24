Super Rugby 2017: Reds v Sharks

Suncorp Stadium, on the banks of the Brisbane River, is the scene for today’s showdown between the resurgent Reds and the plucky young Sharks.
Returning to Brisbane, the scene of famous Super Rugby knock-out wins in 1996 and 2012, the Sharks will look to get their 2017 campaign off to a winning start against a team that has procured wisely in off-season to strengthen a playing roster that has been heavily depleted through attrition over the last few years.
The Sharks won the previous encounter between these sides – a 21-14 win in Brisbane in 2015 – and boast an impressive record of 8 victories in their last 10 outings against the Reds. Should they prevail here, it would be their fifth ever away win over the Reds, with the biggest being the 59-16 hammering dished out during their near-flawless 2007 campaign.
Kick-off is at 11h00 South African time. Go #OurSharks Go!
Reds: 15. Karmichael Hunt, 14. Chris Kuridrani, 13. Samu Kerevi, 12. Duncan Paia’aua, 11. Eto Nabuli, 10. Quade Cooper, 9. Nick Frisby, 8. Scott Higginbotham, 7. George Smith, 6. Adam Korczyk, 5. Kane Douglas, 4. Rob Simmons, 3. Sam Talakai, 2. Stephen Moore, 1. James Slipper (capt)
Replacements: 16. Andrew Ready, 17. Markus Vanzati, 18. Sef Fa’agase, 19. Izack Rodda, 20. Hendrik Tui, 21. James Tuttle, 22. Jake McIntrye, 23. Izaia Perese
Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Patrick Lambie (captain), 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Lubabalo Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Clement Poitrenaud.
Finally! It felt like bloody forever since we could watch some rugga. Go Sharks!
Good luck Sharks, make us proud!
Chiefs /Highlanders remind you exactly why you watch rugby.
Why does the Rugby365 match thread show Lambie not in the team?
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 4) :
They must have a very incorrect team, they have Radebe at 10 who isn’t even on tour?!
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 5) : link?
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 5) : that’s an embarrassment! They have the team from the final Currie Cup game last year
@robdylan (Comment 6) :
http://www.rugby365.com/match_centre/3693/match
@robdylan (Comment 7) :
Big time embarrassing for a site supposedly of their stature..
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 8) : I see Keegan Daniel has made a miraculous comeback. What a champ!
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 5) : @robdylan (Comment 7) : Ah very sneaky of RDP to change the whole team at the last minute to fool the Reds
@SheldonK (Comment 11) : Classic Sharks’ coach move though…
Also, dammit Highlanders!
@vanmartin (Comment 13) : second that
@SheldonK (Comment 11) : biggest shock for me is that Wandi Mjekevu is back from the Kings and will sit on the bench despite his injury
@robdylan (Comment 15) :
Sharks have defintely recruited the best Team Doctor over the off season.. Miracle Worker!
Try du preez!
Reds 0- 7 sharks 3min
Reds 3-7 sharks 6min
And in other exciting news. Rugby365 have finally fixed their team sheet.
Reds 3-10 sharks lambie penalty 16min
@Poisy (Comment 21) : I see on the updates that the ref is blowing a lot of penalties? are we making silly mistakes again?
@henkb no just the 50/50 calls they getting at the moment
We win a tighthead on our 5metre line
@Poisy (Comment 23) : okay, so rub of the green currently with them, all good we can change that, thanx
Defence is worrying me, they are finding and creating holes in our defencive line, we lucky they haven’t scored a try yet
Reds 6-10 sharks, cooper converts a pen
Reds 6- 13 sharks, lambie pen 27min
Cobus giving quick ball on attack for a Change
Last 3min 2 knock ons from our guys
Reds score a try from our mistake from a quick lineout and and another knock on
Reds 13-13 sharks 34min
Bit of stupid play there. Sharks need to rather stay calm in their 22 and take the full lineout.
Seems like the silly errors and defense is still a problem as it is every year…
That is a high tackle surely
Robbed with a penalty there in the high tackle to Lukhanyo
Yep, so far living of the mistakes made by Reds
@SheldonK (Comment 34) : absolute joke the manner we handling the ball never mind out shit passes.
@JustPlainSHARK (Comment 37) : exactly that. it started at the kickoff, we get the ball, Reinach gets it at the base and kicks the fucking ball back to them!!!!
Reds 13-16 sharks, lambie pen. HT
Positive to see some more adventure on attack.
Negative is poor passing (especially from the two senior players in the back line) and handling.
Line out tap downs aren’t controlled either. Reinach has to turn on several occasions to gather ball. Or tap down just goes to ground.
Guys let’s take the half into context. Its our first game and we playing away, we are leading at half time and our attack is improving. I think let’s just relax and support the boys.
Still much better to watch that the awful rubbish from last year
Bosch seems as scared as a u/9 player playing against the 1st team of a high school.
Defence very good but attack not great. We living off their mistakes as opposed to us creating anything. Leading at half time a great positive, but we can’t win S Rugby just defending all the time. Attack must improve in the second half
Cant believe that shoulder charge went unpunished
@Poisy (Comment 43) : Much more willingness to use the ball and attack. Passing, handling and decision making still a problem, but that will only improve over time if you at least try to play and work on the issues. At least it looks like there is a plan and everyone is trying to be on the same page.
@Uli Boelie (Comment 45) : ja Im seeing it too. Bring the Frenchman
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 49) : very disappointing consider I rooted for this guy from day one to get exposure. I agree rather let frenchie play
Jeez okes he is only 19 playing against some of the most experience australian guys. Let him settle.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 47) : what shoulder charge? He used his arm as well, just a dam good hit
@Dunx (Comment 51) : Frans Steyn was also only 19 and he could have been MOM in the WC final. Point is if the guy is not ready then take him off. No matter what his age is. The best player in his position should be playing no matter what age he is.
Reds 13-19 sharks, lambie pen 44min
I reckon he could be a 100 cap Springbok if they manage him well. But first things first. Beat the reds!!
Only following on here but is any Sharks player doing well? We seem to be managing the scoreboard ok so least thats a good thing
Sharks still vulnerable around the sides of the ruck
@Bokhoring (Comment 57) : Thats a result of lazy forwards
Regarding Bosch, I have said a million times, he is a liability on the field!!! I don’t care that he is 19, he needs to play age group rugby before he gets damaged like Earl Rose
Reds 18-19 sharks, try by reds unconverted 50min
@Poisy (Comment 60) : Loving the updates. thanks man
@SheldonK (Comment 56) : Not really any standouts – du Preez with some good runs
Another silly error takes the pressure of the Reds
WHO knocked that ball on now?
@SheldonK (Comment 56) : du Preez
Bosch really not at home at this level yet
Got to go back to class. Keep updates coming guys please
Sharks need to replace 1,3 and 15
@Bokhoring (Comment 62) : @West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 65) : Good player that boy. Him with Coetzee at 6 and Vermuelen at 8 could be devastating for the Boks
That was dangerous play – surely a yellow
And du Perez just did it, bloody good!
Sharks now need to keep the Reds under pressure in their 22
Sharks going for the lineout again. Brave decision
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 66) : regte bangat daai mannejtie
Try by Tera after a barnstorming maul
26-18 for the Sharks
Lambie saves the Sharks after Reinach’s kick charged down.
That was a crawl!
Eish – that looked like a knock to me.
Reds try stands and Cooper misses. 26-23
Sharks need to sort out their kickoffs – still a problem
Ball must be quite slippery now
Perhaps under these conditions better to kick your way out of your 22
Ref blew that scrum just plain wrong…
Cooper has missed a hatful of kicks at poles…
@pastorshark (Comment 83) : Reds were as guilty of not keeping the scrum stable
Damn…ref misses a forward pass to hand the reds a score…how I wish that TMO could intervene!
Reds 12 cuts the Sharks defence and 21 scores
28-26 Reds
Sharks gifting the Reds too many penalties
Reds playing at pace the last couple of minutes
With the new rules that is the right call…
Lambie with a shot to retake the lead…
Shocker by the ref, he ducked into it
Lambie misses his first of the evening…tough kick…
@RuckingFun (Comment 93) : With the new rules that doesn’t matter…
@RuckingFun (Comment 93) : It is the new laws – ref has no choice.
Sharks have to get points from 80m…
@Bokhoring (Comment 96) : Yup…spot on…
Sorry but Am is terribly underwhelming his defense is pitiful.
Shocking pass by Poitrenaud means game over…damn…
Damn, damn…
28-26 final score…
@Bokhoring (Comment 96) : not if you duck into it
At least the Sharks managed a losing bonus point. Lots of work to be done, but Brisbane in February is not an easy place to win.
@RuckingFun (Comment 103) : Makes no difference. It is even applied at rucks
The Reds were much better in the last 20…from their score with a man down when we were 8 points up…
Guys try of a forward pass was the difference in the game, bad passes cost us any momentum so sharks to blame for what could have been a win
So seems to me judging by the updates that the only positives from this game was the scoreboard points and not much in terms of the performance. Kinda same as we saw in the CC last year. Is that fair or harsh those that watched the game?
@SheldonK (Comment 108) : We looked uninterested and yet again too many turnovers from one off running
@Bokhoring (Comment 105) : there’s no logic to that, you can’t have players ducking into tackles to get cards for the opposition, rugby is getting way to soft
Lots of good things out of this game, no cards against a very experienced refine injuries,Pat had a good game.
But at the lack of match preparation was very evident.
But hey we nearly stole it, very positive start.
Botha impressed, we missed him when he was subbed.
@SheldonK (Comment 108) : There were a few short periods of good play with a bit more enterprise on attack, but unfortunately overshadowed by a lot of average to poor.
should read against a very inexperienced referee and no injuries.
@The hound (Comment 111) : Pointrenoid cost us with a knock and two shockingly bad passes when we had scoring opportunities
As per last year, our attack seems out of sorts. We not attacking with natural flair. Defence is very solid for the main part, but it was solid last year to and it got us nowhere. Andre at 12 is not an attacking minded 12, i.e. Putting players into holes with good passing and hands. He is like a flanker, just runs straight into people. Wish we could find a 12 who can attack and get those outside him into the game. Bosch needs to develop more, he is going to be targeted, he never attacks, just kicks and his defence is soft. All in all, great courage shown not not great skill
Forwards need to be more accurate in the tight-loose exchanges, and the backline needs to practise passing a lot.
Defense was weak at times although the Ninja, du Preez and Lewies put in some hard physical hits to stop the Reds momentum. Reds 13 monstered our backline unfortunately.
Just a thought this might turn out to be our most difficult game this year
@The hound (Comment 111) : No cards but wasnt our penalty count high? Handling errors and first phase defense a problem believe? Also RDP spoke about the Sharks wanting to maintain possession so guessing that didnt happen.
@SheldonK (Comment 118) : They certainly tried to maintain possession (not as many kicks as last year) , but we still struggle to keep the ball through multiple phases. Intent was there (mostly) – execution lacked. But then again the humidity in Brisbane in Feb must be something else.
@Bokhoring (Comment 119) : What do you put it down to that we struggle to maintain possession? Is it a fitness thing with getting support there? Is it an accuracy thing? Not being able to dominate contact?
@Bokhoring (Comment 116) : Agreed on the passing, was surprised to see some shocking passes from Pat when we were in good try scoring positions as well as from Poitrenaud, let’s hope it’s just early season rustiness.
Reinach’s box kicking wasn’t always on target either and they scored against us with 14 men instead of us capitalizing on it.
All in all, yeah there were a few clear cut opportunities we missed but it’s a tough 1st game of the season so by staying in it for much of the game and only losing by 2 points away from home isn’t really that bad of a result.
@SheldonK (Comment 120) : Regarding the fitness, we did seem to lose some momentum in the last 20 odd minutes and that’s when the Reds took the lead for the 1st time in the match. I feel we lost against ourselves. If a couple of passes went into players hands it would’ve been a different result. Also a couple of forward passes by the Reds completely missed by the referee, even the Aus commentary team mentioned it.
@SheldonK (Comment 120) : Ring rust, cant use humidity as an excuse, our guys train in humid conditions every day.
I am quite surprised at the negativity here as i thought we won most of that game, and only lost to one bad kick from Pat.
its an old onion but the refs rubbish,and intimidated by the Aussies.
@The hound (Comment 123) : Yeh look i didnt watch the game, will check out the extended highlights but just going on what was posted on the updates etc.
I agree humidity isnt an excuse.
You say ring rust- but surely thats the same for everyone? And dint we field more players that had played together before than they did?
I thought this would be a tough game and 1 or 2 different moments and we could have got the win which in the first away game is good i suppose, at least we got a point and 5 points from a 2 match tour would still be good.
@SheldonK (Comment 124) : Agreed. We could have won it, like I said, just a couple of shocking passes that had to go to a players hands and the result might have been different.
@The hound (Comment 123) : Last week apparently the mercury hit 46 in Brisbane – I reckon the humidity there is a level up from Durban. However that would be no excuse for the poor passing, perhaps more for the couple of instances players lost the ball in contact in the tight exchanges.
@Bokhoring (Comment 126) : Yeah look the Reds played in the same conditions and on the same field and I didn’t see a lot of wayward or low passes from them so there are no excuses there, we’ll have to work on that before the next game.
There was a lot of talk about the breakdown before the game, hiw did that go? Did George Smit (7) have a big impact?
@Rienke36 (Comment 128) : I wouldn’t say so, no. There were a few turnovers, but more penalties
@jdolivier (Comment 107) : Had Cooper kicked better Sharks would still have lost. The ball in hand approach was absent from their play.
@robdylan (Comment 129) : Smith was massive Rob, did you watch the game? He slowed down a lot of our possession and was quite surprisingly, very good on attack.
overall dispite the ref missing what looked like two forward passes the better team on the day won. I have a feeling that if this game would have been played at the sharks tank we would have previaled by two points.
both team even though they had different strengths and weaknesses through out the game were pretty well matched
I cant believe this Reds team, last year they were a joke, not because they were not talented but because their balance between youth, experience and ability was way way off. now with stiles as full time coach, grahams gone for good. a half a dozen invested recruits all of a sudden they look fresh and focus. will they win sr ? lol no, but they will make the play offs if they keep going like today. their back line moved dispite the conditions were amazing
lets just talk about that for a moment: my are oz and nz teams able to move the ball on attack with such inventiveness and clever pods etc etc, option on both sides of the ball carrier. and yes they knock the ball on too, but damn do they not impress with yard gaining clever attach play, they seem to have dozens of these preset moves, but sa teams have two or three, and try same ones all the time. lets see how the stormers go tomorrow with their new skills coach, maybe their better. mostly what sa teams do is pass it down the line then let the winger cut in, produce a ruck.
we were all that bad, but defense was a issue. poor passing also
I like curwin but are we pushing him too soon ? froggie had a disaster of a debut
Not sure why we didnt play april at fb, his better at defence than bosch, is just as fast, cant kick as far but can still kick it far, has more experience and has played FB before for us, even brendan venter said we should play april at fb. maybe the fb pecking order has been set as curwin, frog and then smith (who im still concerned about his defence at sr level) with fh being lambie, (bosch)janse van renseberg/radebe, april
chief do a way better job protecting Mackenzie at fb, and Mackenzie is doing a better job playing fb, but his more experience and older. round about the same build though.
curwin will bulk up, but are we playing him at sr too soon ? should we be more patient with his development
kobus van wyk looked kinda shaky today
Am good on attach, poor on defense
george smith was really good carrying the ball. shows you dont have to run over people to make yards, just practice stepping. eg burger ordendall
