Super Rugby 2017: Reds v Sharks

Suncorp Stadium, on the banks of the Brisbane River, is the scene for today’s showdown between the resurgent Reds and the plucky young Sharks.

Returning to Brisbane, the scene of famous Super Rugby knock-out wins in 1996 and 2012, the Sharks will look to get their 2017 campaign off to a winning start against a team that has procured wisely in off-season to strengthen a playing roster that has been heavily depleted through attrition over the last few years.

The Sharks won the previous encounter between these sides – a 21-14 win in Brisbane in 2015 – and boast an impressive record of 8 victories in their last 10 outings against the Reds. Should they prevail here, it would be their fifth ever away win over the Reds, with the biggest being the 59-16 hammering dished out during their near-flawless 2007 campaign.

Kick-off is at 11h00 South African time. Go #OurSharks Go!

Reds: 15. Karmichael Hunt, 14. Chris Kuridrani, 13. Samu Kerevi, 12. Duncan Paia’aua, 11. Eto Nabuli, 10. Quade Cooper, 9. Nick Frisby, 8. Scott Higginbotham, 7. George Smith, 6. Adam Korczyk, 5. Kane Douglas, 4. Rob Simmons, 3. Sam Talakai, 2. Stephen Moore, 1. James Slipper (capt)

Replacements: 16. Andrew Ready, 17. Markus Vanzati, 18. Sef Fa’agase, 19. Izack Rodda, 20. Hendrik Tui, 21. James Tuttle, 22. Jake McIntrye, 23. Izaia Perese

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Patrick Lambie (captain), 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Lubabalo Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Clement Poitrenaud.