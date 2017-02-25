Disappointing start for Kings

The visiting Jaguares set the record straight against the Southern Kings in windy conditions at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, when they met in the opening round of this year’s Super Rugby competition.

The visitors opened the scoring through a penalty kick from Joaquin Bonilla to give his team the lead after just three minutes of play, 3 – 0.

The Kings replied by kicking three successive penalties through the boot of Lionel Cronje to take a 9 – 3 lead after eight minutes.

The Southern Kings pinned the Jaguares in their own 22, but things not going their way resulted in a turn over and a seven pointer for the visitors on the other end of the field.

Scrum half Gonzalo Bertranou dotted down after the team ran the full length of the field. Bonilla added the extras to regain a one point lead after sixteen minutes, 10 – 9.

Kings regained the lead for a short while, but Bonilla kicked three penalties to secure a 19 – 12 lead at the break.

The Kings had an opportunity to score early in the second half, but to now avail as poor decision making cost them dearly.

Replacement flyhalf, Santiago Iglesias kicked back-to-back penalties to stretch their lead to 25 – 12 early in the second half.

The Kings had another opportunity deep inside Jaguares territory, but not enough supporting players resulted in a turnover and another full length sprint as Leonardo Senatore scored their second try. Iglesias added the extras to take a comfortable 32 – 12 lead.

More errors followed from the Kings as they conceded another soft try, this time through Jaguares fullback Joaquin Tuculet. Iglesias kicked the touchline conversion to stretch the lead to 39 – 12 as the game reached the final quarter.

Kings scored their first try after some good foot work from right wing, Makazole Mapimpi. Cronje added the extras to trail 19 – 39 after sixty six minutes.

The Kings kept the pressure on the visitors deep inside their own 22. Mapimpi came close to score in the corner, but a foot in touch denied him a second.

The Kings, however, had the final say as replacement wing, Luzuko Vulindlu, crossed the line for a final try. Cronje was yet again on target with the conversion as the match ended 26 – 39 to the visitors.

Southern Kings (12) 26 – Try: Makazole Mapimpi, Luzuko Vulindlu. Conversions: Lionel Cronje (2). Penalties: Cronje (4)

Jaguares (19) 39 – Tries: Gonzalo Bertranou, Leonardo Senatore, Joaquin Tuculet. Conversions: Joaquin Bonilla, Santiago Iglesias (2). Penalties: Bonilla (4), Santiago (2)