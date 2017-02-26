Two-week ban for Oosthuizen

The Sharks have been dealt a blow, with key lock forward Etienne Oosthuizen to miss the next two Super Rugby games due to suspension. SANZAAR have confirmed a two-week ban after Etienne pleaded guilty to a striking offence during Friday’s opener in Brisbane.

The player was cited immediately after the match for a contravention of Law 10.4(a) that occurred in the ninth minute. The initial report indicated that the citing commissioner felt the incident worthy of a red card. Oosthuizen’s early guilty plea, along with a previously good record, saw a sanction of four weeks reduced to two.

The ban means he will not be available to play against either the Brumbies this Saturday, or the Waratahs in Druban next Friday night. The suspension opens the door for Jean Droste to make a Super Rugby debut in Canberra, with Steaphan Lewies likely to move into the starting line up to partner Ruan Botha.