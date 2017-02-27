Coetzee, Smith confirmed for Boks

SA Rugby have confirmed national coaching appointments for the coming year, with embattled head coach Allister Coetzee set to stay in post despite many calling for his head.

The national body conducted a coaching review after last year’s poor results, with President Mark Alexander confirming that it “was focused on the Springboks and we identified two areas to give Allister Coetzee additional support at the head of our most prized national asset.” In line with those findings, Franco Smith has been appointed on a full-time basis to coach the backline and attack, with a new defensive coach to be announced in the near future, once some contractual formalities are sorted out.

Mzwandile Stick, who coach the Bok backs in 2016, has been demoted to the SA Under 20 side, where he will assist new head coach Chean Roux. Roux himself was appointed to the Boks team as defensive specialist, but did not last long in the role. Lions coach Johan Ackermann will again coach the South African “A” side, who play a series in midyear against the French Barbarians.

Here are the full coaching and management teams confirmed today:

Springboks

Head Coach: Allister Coetzee. Assistant Coaches: Johann van Graan, Matthew Proudfoot, Franco Smith. Team Manager: Ian Schwartz. Conditioning Coach: Warren Adams. Team Doctors: Jerome Mampane and Konrad von Hagen. Physiotherapists: Vivian Verwant and Tanu Pillay. PR Manager: Annelee Murray. Logistics Manager: JJ Fredericks. Media Manager: Rayaan Adriaanse. Defence coach: TBC.

Springbok Sevens

Head Coach: Neil Powell. Team Manager: Ashley Evert. Team Doctor: Leigh Gordon. Physiotherapist: Hugh Everson. Conditioning Coach: Allan Temple-Jones.

SA ‘A’

Head Coach: Johan Ackermann. Assistant Coaches: Abe Davids, Chumani Booi. Team Manager: Willem Oliphant. Team Doctor: TBC. Physiotherapist: Basheer Mohamed. Conditioning Coach: Andre Smith.

Junior Springboks (Under-20s)

Head Coach: Chean Roux. Assistant Coach: Mzwandile Stick. Team Doctor: Jerome Mampane. Physiotherapist: Karabo Morokane. Technical Analyst: Hayden Groepes.

Sevens Academy

Head coach: Paul Delport. Academy Manager: Marius Schoeman.

Springbok Women’s Sevens

Head Coach: Renfred Dazel. Physiotherapist: Reagan Cele. Conditioning Coach: Johno Meintjies. Logistics Manager: Michele English.

SA Schools

Head Coach: Lance Sendin. Assistant Coach: Ruan Bezuidenhout. Team Manager: Relton Hermanus. Team Doctor: Gerhard Coetzer. Physiotherapist: Kim Naidoo. Conditioning Coach: Andre Smith.

SA Schools ‘A’

Head Coach: Sean Erasmus. Assistant Coach: Mzwakhe Nkosi. Team Manager: Ofentse Moeng. Team Doctor: Gerhard Coetzer. Physiotherapist: Wernick Smit. Conditioning Coach: Ghafoer Luckan.