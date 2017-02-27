Du Preez laments missed opportunity

“We are obviously very disappointed with the result,” says Sharks coach Rob du Preez of Friday’s agonising Super Rugby loss to the Reds in Brisbane “especially since we were in the match right till the end.”

“It was not our best performance and now that our first game is out of the way, our focus is on working hard and improving on our mistakes,” added du Preez. The coach clearly feels that the Sharks had it within their ability to win the game, but tripped themselves up at key moments. A lack of possession and discipline are two areas in particular that he looked at, saying “we had very little possession in the match (34%) and with us conceding 11 penalties, our discipline let us down. A lack of possession and ill-discipline made it difficult for us on the night.”

The referee’s interpretation of matters was certainly a little challenging at times and I’ll admit to being rather stymied on occasion by some of those penalties, where I simply could not work out what the Sharks were being blown for. That said, with the opposition conceding exactly the same number of penalties (and being shown two yellow card to boot) I’m not sure the Sharks can really feel they got the worse of the whistle in this game. I think du Preez’s point, though, is that a tendency to conceded penalties at the wrong times really hurt the Sharks, both in terms of thwarting attacking opportunities as well as helping to keep the Reds ahead in the territorial game.

The possession figure is more worrying, though and it’s one that the Sharks will need to have a good look at. “On a positive note when we did keep ball in hand we looked dangerous at times. Our defence was also good. There were individual errors that cost us,” added du Preez and while I think he’s right to point out some potentially promising moves, far too often the Sharks were the architects of their own demise through silly handling errors that contributed to the Reds’ surfeit of possession. One assertion that I might question, though, is whether the defence really was good on the night. With four tries conceded and far too many situations where the Reds made significant ground through appearing to bamboozle the primary defensive line, I think the Sharks would do well to not rest on their defensive laurels too much this week. There were a few big, momentum-shifting tackles, of course, but the Reds, to my mind, weren’t challenged in this way often enough. Kick-chase and contest was another area where the Sharks didn’t have much of an impact and with virtually every received kick-off resulting in essentially free possession for the Reds as a result, it’s not surprising that the visitors battled to ever get more than a score clear.

It was just the first game, though, as du Preez points out and the Sharks will now know which areas they need to work on. “Our focus is now on the Brumbies. We will work hard this week to fix our errors and we are looking forward to the match on Saturday.” Let’s hope the Sharks manage to do just that.