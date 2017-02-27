Stormers set the early pace

It was a mixed bag, results-wise, for the six South African franchise teams in Super Rugby’s opening weekend. The Stormers, though, were arguably the pick of the bunch with their big win against the Bulls at Newlands on Saturday evening.

It’s always tough to pick winners in the first round, without form to guide you and the two local derbies, in particular, didn’t exactly go to script. The weekend started, though, with the Sharks losing narrowly to the Reds in Brisbane on Friday morning having led for most of the game after an early Jean-Luc du Preez try. Opinion is divided as to the result, with some fans prepared to accept a close loss against a stronger team away from home (on paper, at least), with others bemoaning the individual mistakes and often dodgy tactics that turned what could have been a good win into an agonising loss. One thing that is evident to both camps, though, is that the Sharks are off the pace even at this early stage and have plenty of work to do in order to deliver the good needed to succeed in this competition – particularly on attack.

The Cheetahs-Lions encounter in Bloemfontein ended up a far closer affair than many would have thought, with the home side perhaps unlucky not to record an unexpected upset over the local favourites. That Johan Ackermann’s side are not (yet) the slick outfit of 2016 is clear, but it remains to be seen whether the loss of key personnel will prove significant to them as the season progresses. Certainly the loss of Julian Redelinghuys was felt, with their scrum clearly lacking its former potency. Worse still, they lost centre Howard Mnisi to a horror knee injury that must certainly spell the end of his season. The Cheetahs, on the other hand, will probably feel rather buoyant given the closeness of the result and will, I’m sure, relish the prospect of a game against another out-of-sorts team, the Bulls, this coming weekend.

The Kings got off the the sort of start that was pretty much expected, I’m afraid, losing at home to los Jaguares, despite playing at times enterprising rugby. They now face an interesting trip to Singapore to face the SunWolves and with those opponents (who never seemed to enjoy playing in Singapore last year) coming off an 80-point hammering, you’d think the Kings really must have a great opportunity to get their campaign back on track with a win there.

The big news, though, was at Newlands, where the Stormers overturned the pre-game odds and destroyed the Bulls everywhere and every time it mattered. Early days yet – and let us remind you that they will have to face five strong New Zealand teams this year – but the men from the Cape certainly looked a cut above the rest of the local teams this past weekend. In particular, they appear to have struck a good balance between a pack that can dominate both the set piece and in the loose, and a backline able and prepared to back themselves with ball in hand. They’ll rue the fact that they didn’t manage to keep the Bulls out often enough to secure a bonus point, but will want to right that wrong against the Jaguares this week. The loss of Damian de Allende – a key player – to serious ankle injury is likely to cause the coaches some headaches, however.

For the Bulls, well, there’s a lot of work ahead. Their pack was embarrassed and their backs lacked both ideas and execution. They will need to turn things around against the Cheetahs in a big way, or risk seeing their conference rivals start to take am significant lead over them on the log, even at this early stage.