All-Aussie panel to add to Sharks’ Canberra challenge

Experienced referee Angus Garnder will hold the whistle when the Sharks play the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday.

Joining the 33 year old will be two other young Australian referees – Assistant Referees Ed Martin and Jordan Way are both members of the ARU national panel, but are both uncapped at Super Rugby level, leading to the potential for some interesting calls, one would think.

Bucking the trend of youth is 53-year-old George Ayoub, who will be the Television Match Official. The Sharks have crossed swords with this Australian referee on many occasions in the past, and not always with good results either.