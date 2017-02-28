First Bok training squad named

A 41-man extended training squad for the first Springbok camp of the year has been named. This is not a complete “who’s who” of all players in contention for Bok selection this year, though, since no Sharks and Kings players are able to attend due to Super Rugby tours.

The camp takes place in Johannesburg early next week, from Sunday through to Tuesday. You can almost hear the collective groan from Super Rugby franchise coaches, who in some cases will now have to make do without almost half of their match day squad for almost half of a key Super Rugby week. It suits the Bulls, though (they have a bye in round 3) so I guess that’s ok!

Handré Pollard, Siya Kolisi, Frans Malherbe and Jaco Kriel, all of whom missed test action last year due to injury, are all in the mix, as is Seabelo Senalta (who has not actually played the 15-man game in almost two years). Five other young players, Ox Nche, Joseph Dweba, Hanro Liebenberg, Warrick Gelant and Wilco Louw, have also been included to get a taste of life as a Springbok.

Here is the full group: