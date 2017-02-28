First Bok training squad named

A 41-man extended training squad for the first Springbok camp of the year has been named. This is not a complete “who’s who” of all players in contention for Bok selection this year, though, since no Sharks and Kings players are able to attend due to Super Rugby tours.
The camp takes place in Johannesburg early next week, from Sunday through to Tuesday. You can almost hear the collective groan from Super Rugby franchise coaches, who in some cases will now have to make do without almost half of their match day squad for almost half of a key Super Rugby week. It suits the Bulls, though (they have a bye in round 3) so I guess that’s ok!
Handré Pollard, Siya Kolisi, Frans Malherbe and Jaco Kriel, all of whom missed test action last year due to injury, are all in the mix, as is Seabelo Senalta (who has not actually played the 15-man game in almost two years). Five other young players, Ox Nche, Joseph Dweba, Hanro Liebenberg, Warrick Gelant and Wilco Louw, have also been included to get a taste of life as a Springbok.
Here is the full group:
|No
|Name and surname
|Position
|Franchise
|
1
|Nizaam Carr
|Number 8
|DHL Stormers
|
2
|Uzair Cassiem
|Flank
|Toyota Cheetahs
|
3
|Damian de Allende
|Centre
|DHL Stormers
|
4
|Lood de Jager
|Lock
|Vodacom Bulls
|
5
|Faf de Klerk
|Scrumhalf
|Emirates Lions
|
6
|Ruan Dreyer
|Prop
|Emirates Lions
|
7
|Jean-Luc du Plessis
|Flyhalf
|DHL Stormers
|
8
|Pieter-Steph du Toit
|Lock
|DHL Stormers
|
9
|Joseph Dweba*
|Hooker
|Toyota Cheetahs
|
10
|Eben Etzebeth
|Lock
|DHL Stormers
|
11
|Warrick Gelant*
|Fullback
|Vodacom Bulls
|
12
|Lizo Gqoboka
|Prop
|Vodacom Bulls
|
13
|Hanro Liebenberg*
|Number 8
|Vodacom Bulls
|
14
|Travis Ismaiel
|Wing
|Vodacom Bulls
|
15
|Rohan Janse van Rensburg
|Centre
|Emirates Lions
|
16
|Elton Jantjies
|Flyhalf
|Emirates Lions
|
17
|Siya Kolisi
|Flank
|DHL Stormers
|
18
|Jaco Kriel
|Flank
|Emirates Lions
|
19
|Jesse Kriel
|Fullback
|Vodacom Bulls
|
20
|Wilco Louw*
|Prop
|DHL Stormers
|
21
|Frans Malherbe
|Prop
|DHL Stormers
|
22
|Lionel Mapoe
|Centre
|Emirates Lions
|
23
|Malcolm Marx
|Hooker
|Emirates Lions
|
24
|Bongi Mbonambi
|Hooker
|DHL Stormers
|
25
|Teboho Mohoje
|Flank
|Toyota Cheetahs
|
26
|Franco Mostert
|Lock
|Emirates Lions
|
27
|Ox Nche*
|Prop
|Toyota Cheetahs
|
28
|Sikhumbuzo Notshe
|Number 8
|DHL Stormers
|
29
|Trevor Nyakane
|Prop
|Vodacom Bulls
|
30
|Rudy Page
|Scrumhalf
|Vodacom Bulls
|
31
|Sergeal Petersen
|Wing
|Toyota Cheetahs
|
32
|Handré Pollard
|Flyhalf
|Vodacom Bulls
|
33
|Raymond Rhule
|Wing
|Toyota Cheetahs
|
34
|Seabelo Senatla
|Wing
|DHL Stormers
|
35
|Jan Serfontein
|Centre
|Vodacom Bulls
|
36
|RG Snyman
|Lock
|Vodacom Bulls
|
37
|Jamba Ulengo
|Wing
|Vodacom Bulls
|
38
|Armand van der Merwe
|Hooker
|Emirates Lions
|
39
|Piet van Zyl
|Scrumhalf
|Vodacom Bulls
|
40
|Francois Venter
|Centre
|Toyota Cheetahs
|
41
|Warren Whiteley
|Number 8
|Emirates Lions
Any one want to take R50 bet that Siya Kolisi is the new Bok captain.
Nyakane seems to be even worse off than Coenie trying to scrum the other side… the cupboard is really empty
@The hound (Comment 1) : not even if you offer 5/1
Knowing that Coetzee will be at the reigns for another year, I don’t think I care much for springbok related news.
@The hound (Comment 1) : I initially thought that was a joke. Now I’m a worried it’s a premonition.
@Hulk (Comment 5) : I am being deadly serious, and he will come with the blessing of Nic Mallett and the entire western cape lack press.
@The hound (Comment 6) : I never thought I’d say this, but if it means Handre Pollard doesn’t get the armband, I support that decision
So what are these guys going to do at the trainig squad, seeing as none of the Sharks, Kings and overseas based guys can attend. Are the overseas guys still in contention.
@Die Kriek (Comment 7) : I think people are a little harsh on Pollard,he is very young only 22 and coming back from a horrific injury and then serious post op infection.
He is a good player, but he needs time to resettle, and the dumb Bulls shove him back into the spotlight with the weight of the captaincy on his shoulders.
@The hound (Comment 9) : did something happen post new year? must say you very kind harted towards a lot of guys you would have had a go at before the Christmas period
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 8) : Rudolph Strauelli is taking them for an overnight at Donkergat where they get to play water sports with him.
@The hound (Comment 1) : You are right, and it will be at the expense of Marcel Coetzee…(which will be laughable if overseas based players are eligible to be picked)
@HB (Comment 10) : Never been harsh on this guy, think he was shoved into situation that he two years too early.
He has come out of it a lot better than Goosen andjaantjies did.
@The hound (Comment 13) : dont get me wrong I’m not complaining, just as trend that I saw from you the last bit, but it is actually something refreshing
but I tend to agree with you, think he is maybe a bit young for what the weight they put on him, if we only speaking about him
But I still think he would be a better 12 with Lambie on his inside than at FH, he is a big strong lad
@HB (Comment 14) : Thats why I hope like hell they don’t push Bosch up ,and leave him to play in the juniors, he is a serious talent who needs to spend as much time as he can building confidence at his own age group.
@The hound (Comment 15) : Think you spot on there, they can give him thr odd game here and there in super rugby, but let him spend more time in his age group and maybe when this extended currie cup starts, just to get him more into the game and more adapted
@The hound (Comment 9) : I will have to respectfully disagree with you on Pollard,yes he might be good,but all that is lost on me as he has the biggest windgat attitude that I have seen on a laaitie in a veeeeery long time.
To be honest I was really enjoying how poorly he was at the weekend just because of his attitude,but that is just my opinion…
@The hound (Comment 1) : Thats so sad but so true.
Maybe time to order a French or Irish jersey!!!
@The hound (Comment 15) : He needs to learn to tackle in the age groups before playing Super Rugby, just imagine what Folau will do to him….Lomu vs Catt comes to mind..
@Grasshopper (Comment 20) : Andre Joubert,Christian Cullen,Robinson,Serge Blanco,and today Ben Smith,none of these were known for their great tackling ability, but everyone would walk straight into any side,Bosch has the raw talent and abilty to be as good as this crew.
@The hound (Comment 21) : some seriously talented players!!! Let’s hope you’re spot on and that Bosch grow up to be as good as they were!!!