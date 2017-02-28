robdylan

First Bok training squad named


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Springboks on 28 Feb 2017 at 10:00
Tagged with : , , , , , , , ,

A 41-man extended training squad for the first Springbok camp of the year has been named. This is not a complete “who’s who” of all players in contention for Bok selection this year, though, since no Sharks and Kings players are able to attend due to Super Rugby tours.

The camp takes place in Johannesburg early next week, from Sunday through to Tuesday. You can almost hear the collective groan from Super Rugby franchise coaches, who in some cases will now have to make do without almost half of their match day squad for almost half of a key Super Rugby week. It suits the Bulls, though (they have a bye in round 3) so I guess that’s ok!

Handré Pollard, Siya Kolisi, Frans Malherbe and Jaco Kriel, all of whom missed test action last year due to injury, are all in the mix, as is Seabelo Senalta (who has not actually played the 15-man game in almost two years). Five other young players, Ox Nche, Joseph Dweba, Hanro Liebenberg, Warrick Gelant and Wilco Louw, have also been included to get a taste of life as a Springbok.

Here is the full group:

No Name and surname Position Franchise

1

 Nizaam Carr Number 8 DHL Stormers

2

 Uzair Cassiem Flank Toyota Cheetahs

3

 Damian de Allende Centre DHL Stormers

4

 Lood de Jager Lock Vodacom Bulls

5

 Faf de Klerk Scrumhalf Emirates Lions

6

 Ruan Dreyer Prop Emirates Lions

7

 Jean-Luc du Plessis Flyhalf DHL Stormers

8

 Pieter-Steph du Toit Lock DHL Stormers

9

 Joseph Dweba* Hooker Toyota Cheetahs

10

 Eben Etzebeth Lock DHL Stormers

11

 Warrick Gelant* Fullback Vodacom Bulls

12

 Lizo Gqoboka Prop Vodacom Bulls

13

 Hanro Liebenberg* Number 8 Vodacom Bulls

14

 Travis Ismaiel Wing Vodacom Bulls

15

 Rohan Janse van Rensburg Centre Emirates Lions

16

 Elton Jantjies Flyhalf Emirates Lions

17

 Siya Kolisi Flank DHL Stormers

18

 Jaco Kriel Flank Emirates Lions

19

 Jesse Kriel Fullback Vodacom Bulls

20

 Wilco Louw* Prop DHL Stormers

21

 Frans Malherbe Prop DHL Stormers

22

 Lionel Mapoe Centre Emirates Lions

23

 Malcolm Marx Hooker Emirates Lions

24

 Bongi Mbonambi Hooker DHL Stormers

25

 Teboho Mohoje Flank Toyota Cheetahs

26

 Franco Mostert Lock Emirates Lions

27

 Ox Nche* Prop Toyota Cheetahs

28

 Sikhumbuzo Notshe Number 8 DHL Stormers

29

 Trevor Nyakane Prop Vodacom Bulls

30

 Rudy Page Scrumhalf Vodacom Bulls

31

 Sergeal Petersen Wing Toyota Cheetahs

32

 Handré Pollard Flyhalf Vodacom Bulls

33

 Raymond Rhule Wing Toyota Cheetahs

34

 Seabelo Senatla Wing DHL Stormers

35

 Jan Serfontein Centre Vodacom Bulls

36

 RG Snyman Lock Vodacom Bulls

37

 Jamba Ulengo Wing Vodacom Bulls

38

 Armand van der Merwe Hooker Emirates Lions

39

 Piet van Zyl Scrumhalf Vodacom Bulls

40

 Francois Venter Centre Toyota Cheetahs

41

 Warren Whiteley Number 8 Emirates Lions


22 Comments

  • Any one want to take R50 bet that Siya Kolisi is the new Bok captain.

    • Comment 1, posted at 28.02.17 11:26:10 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • Nyakane seems to be even worse off than Coenie trying to scrum the other side… the cupboard is really empty

    • Comment 2, posted at 28.02.17 11:32:12 by Kabouter Reply

    KabouterCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 1) : not even if you offer 5/1

    • Comment 3, posted at 28.02.17 11:35:29 by West Indies Cricket Board Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    West Indies Cricket BoardTeam captain
    		 

  • Knowing that Coetzee will be at the reigns for another year, I don’t think I care much for springbok related news.

    • Comment 4, posted at 28.02.17 12:22:51 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 1) : I initially thought that was a joke. Now I’m a worried it’s a premonition.

    • Comment 5, posted at 28.02.17 13:05:50 by Hulk Reply

    HulkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Hulk (Comment 5) : I am being deadly serious, and he will come with the blessing of Nic Mallett and the entire western cape lack press.

    • Comment 6, posted at 28.02.17 13:19:21 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 6) : I never thought I’d say this, but if it means Handre Pollard doesn’t get the armband, I support that decision

    • Comment 7, posted at 28.02.17 13:35:47 by Die Kriek Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • So what are these guys going to do at the trainig squad, seeing as none of the Sharks, Kings and overseas based guys can attend. Are the overseas guys still in contention.

    • Comment 8, posted at 28.02.17 13:43:47 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Die Kriek (Comment 7) : I think people are a little harsh on Pollard,he is very young only 22 and coming back from a horrific injury and then serious post op infection.
    He is a good player, but he needs time to resettle, and the dumb Bulls shove him back into the spotlight with the weight of the captaincy on his shoulders.

    • Comment 9, posted at 28.02.17 13:44:38 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 9) : did something happen post new year? must say you very kind harted towards a lot of guys you would have had a go at before the Christmas period

    • Comment 10, posted at 28.02.17 13:48:14 by HB Reply
    Author
    HBAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 8) : Rudolph Strauelli is taking them for an overnight at Donkergat where they get to play water sports with him.

    • Comment 11, posted at 28.02.17 13:48:14 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 1) : You are right, and it will be at the expense of Marcel Coetzee…(which will be laughable if overseas based players are eligible to be picked)

    • Comment 12, posted at 28.02.17 13:51:39 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @HB (Comment 10) : Never been harsh on this guy, think he was shoved into situation that he two years too early.
    He has come out of it a lot better than Goosen andjaantjies did.

    • Comment 13, posted at 28.02.17 13:51:45 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 13) : dont get me wrong I’m not complaining, just as trend that I saw from you the last bit, but it is actually something refreshing

    but I tend to agree with you, think he is maybe a bit young for what the weight they put on him, if we only speaking about him
    But I still think he would be a better 12 with Lambie on his inside than at FH, he is a big strong lad

    • Comment 14, posted at 28.02.17 13:56:49 by HB Reply
    Author
    HBAssistant coach
    		 

  • @HB (Comment 14) : Thats why I hope like hell they don’t push Bosch up ,and leave him to play in the juniors, he is a serious talent who needs to spend as much time as he can building confidence at his own age group.

    • Comment 15, posted at 28.02.17 14:01:15 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 15) : Think you spot on there, they can give him thr odd game here and there in super rugby, but let him spend more time in his age group and maybe when this extended currie cup starts, just to get him more into the game and more adapted

    • Comment 16, posted at 28.02.17 14:11:03 by HB Reply
    Author
    HBAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 9) : I will have to respectfully disagree with you on Pollard,yes he might be good,but all that is lost on me as he has the biggest windgat attitude that I have seen on a laaitie in a veeeeery long time.
    To be honest I was really enjoying how poorly he was at the weekend just because of his attitude,but that is just my opinion…

    • Comment 17, posted at 28.02.17 15:39:56 by BarendL Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    BarendLSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 1) : Thats so sad but so true.

    • Comment 18, posted at 28.02.17 15:41:23 by Uli Boelie Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter
    Uli BoelieTeam captain
    		 

  • Maybe time to order a French or Irish jersey!!!

    • Comment 19, posted at 28.02.17 16:09:43 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 15) : He needs to learn to tackle in the age groups before playing Super Rugby, just imagine what Folau will do to him….Lomu vs Catt comes to mind..

    • Comment 20, posted at 28.02.17 16:35:13 by Grasshopper Reply

    GrasshopperVodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Grasshopper (Comment 20) : Andre Joubert,Christian Cullen,Robinson,Serge Blanco,and today Ben Smith,none of these were known for their great tackling ability, but everyone would walk straight into any side,Bosch has the raw talent and abilty to be as good as this crew.

    • Comment 21, posted at 28.02.17 17:34:20 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 21) : some seriously talented players!!! Let’s hope you’re spot on and that Bosch grow up to be as good as they were!!!

    • Comment 22, posted at 28.02.17 17:39:29 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.