Northampton confirm Reinach signing

English Premiership side Northampton Saints yesterday confirmed the signing of Sharks and Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach.

According to the release, Reinach will join the Midlands club for the 2017/18 season, we assume on completion of the current Sharks Super Rugby campaign. We’re awaiting confirmation of this move from the Sharks, as well as an indication as to what it means in terms of Cobus’s current commitments.

Another player in a similar situation is prop Lourens Adriaanse, who has been announced as a new signing by French club Section Paloise (Pau). Again, without confirmation from Durban, we can probably assume that he will join Reinach in leaving on completion of the campaign.

The Sharks will need to make moves to replace these players, both in positions in which depth is thin. While nothing has been said officially, it is clear that Stefan Ungerer is unlikely to feature again, meaning the Sharks will have no experienced scrumhalf cover beyond 34-year-old Michael Claassens once Reinach does leave. Tighthead prop looks similarly bare: Coenie Oosthuizen’s recent renaissance in the position notwithstanding, the Sharks boast only the untried Johnny Meyer and Enoch Mnyaka as backup options, with little coming through in the way of youth.

One has to feel for Rob du Preez and the other coaches, whose plans to build a team capable of winning Super Rugby are hampered by players leaving in droves at the end of each campaign.