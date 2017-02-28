Sharks again lose out as Junior Bok training squad named

A 50-man Junior Springbok training squad has just been announced – but don’t hold your breath if you’re expecting the Sharks to be well-represented. Just six players who call Durban their home have been included in the group, with only one of those a forward!

What’s more, three of the five backline players are already members of the Sharks extended Super Rugby squad, with Curwin Bosch and Benhard Janse van Rensburg pretty sure to be included in the final group after representing the SA Under 20s last year.

Prop Khutu Mchunu, a talented young tighthead who captained the Sharks under 19 side last year has been included in the squad, with scrumhalf Faf de Villiers and winger Mfundo Ndhlov also in the mix. Big speedster Ilunga Mukendi, who up until recently was training with the Super Rugby squad, is also there, along with Bosch and Janse van Rensburg.

The players will attend a training camp from 5-17 March, but one would expect that Bosch, at least, would certainly not be going to that. The final group of 28 for the World Rugby U20 Championship in Georgia will be named in April.

Junior Springbok training squad:

Props: Kwenzo Blose (Toyota Free State Cheetahs), Wikus Groenewald (DHL Western Province), Leo Kruger (Xerox Golden Lions), Andrew Kuhn (Toyota Free State Cheetahs), Lee-Marvin Mazibuko (DHL Western Province), Khutu Mchunu (Cell C Sharks), Mashao Mukhari (Vodacom Blue Bulls), Carlu Sadie (DHL Western Province), Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Blue Bulls), Abram Venter (Toyota Free State Cheetahs).

Hookers: Abraham Coetzee (Toyota Free State Cheetahs), Johan Grobbelaar (Vodacom Blue Bulls), Marnus van der Merwe (Toyota Free State Cheetahs), HP van Schoor (Xerox Golden Lions).

Locks: Ruben de Villers (DHL Western Province), Salmaan Moerat (DHL Western Province), Reinhard Nothnagel (Xerox Golden Lions), Hendre Stassen (Vodacom Blue Bulls), Ruben van Heerden (Vodacom Blue Bulls), Cobus Wiese (DHL Western Province).

Loose forwards: Juarno Augustus (DHL Western Province), Jaco Bezuidenhout (Vodacom Blue Bulls), Hacjivah Dayimani (Xerox Golden Lions), Zain Davids (DHL Western Province), Eduan Lubbe (Vodacom Blue Bulls), Len Massyn (Xerox Golden Lions), Kuyenzeka Xaba (DHL Western Province), Muller Uys (DHL Western Province), Ernst van Rhyn (DHL Western Province).

Scrumhalves: Francois de Villiers (Cell C Sharks), Embrose Papier (Vodacom Blue Bulls), Bradley Thain (Xerox Golden Lions), Wayne van der Bank (Xerox Golden Lions), Jondre Williams (DHL Western Province).

Flyhalves: Curwin Bosch (Cell C Sharks), Benhard Janse van Rensburg (Cell C Sharks), Manie Libbok (Vodacom Blue Bulls), Damian Willemse (DHL Western Province).

Centres: Irvin Ali (Vodacom Blue Bulls), Heino Bezuidenhout (Vodacom Blue Bulls), Stedman Gans (Vodacom Blue Bulls), Manuel Rass (Xerox Golden Lions), Wandisile Simelane (Xerox Golden Lions), Cornel Smit (DHL Western Province).

Wingers: Ciaran Dayaram (Vodacom Blue Bulls), Ilunga Mukendi (Cell C Sharks), Mfundo Ndhlovu (Cell C Sharks), Michael Tambwe (Xerox Golden Lions).

Fullbacks: Gianni Lombard (Xerox Golden Lions), Yaw Penxe (EP Kings)