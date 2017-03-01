Sharks must fix own mistakes

Looking back to last week’s game against the Reds, I’m starting to agree more and more with coach Rob du Prees, whose feeling is that the Sharks were their own worst enemies for much of the game. While it’s true that the Reds played some enterprising football in the second half, it’s hard not to agree that the Sharks really have only themselves to blame for the extent to which they allowed their opponents to make so much of the play.

More than 60% possession for the Reds tells a definite story, but with the Sharks certainly not coming off second best in the set piece contest, one has to look to the countless silly mistakes and poor options that led to that imbalance. One area in particular that I noticed – and one that I specifically asked the coach about – was kick-off receipt, where the Sharks, time and again, appeared to lose possession through scrumhalf box kicks, this after the forwards had done good work to take a clean catch from the restart. “I think Cobus kicked those contestable kicks really well,” the coach responds, adding “they were good kicks. I think our chase lines were poor and contesting of those good kicks was poor and that’s something that we definitely have worked on to rectify ahead of Saturday. I think we can also look at a little bit more variation – like maybe set up one or two more phases and play from there.”

Getting chase lines right is something that needs to happen more generally, I’d think, with the Sharks guilty of a number of defensive lapses due to errors in spacing and communication as well. These are things that can happen with a lot of new faces in a team, but the learning curve has to be steep because teams like the Reds and the Brumbies will not hesitate to exploit them.

Getting back to the possession argument, though, the Sharks won’t need to do as much defending if they take better care of the ball that they get. Handling errors in the backline aside (there were lots of these), the Sharks really do need to tighten up when it comes to silly technical issues; the transfer from the top of a good lineout to the first receiver often went awry and there were also one or two penalties caused by players getting in each others’ way – perhaps a sign that communication needs to improve. Discipline in general, be it rolling away at the tackle point or avoiding an offside call (again, defensive alignment and positioning comes into play) is an area that needs to see marked improvement too.

The Sharks have the tools to be successful this weekend and certainly don’t need to tremble in awe of the names on a likely Brumbies team sheet.Every player, though, needs to take personal responsibility for his own execution on the day, though and cut out the silly individual errors that added up a collective team defeat in a game that could have – and really should have – been one comfortably.