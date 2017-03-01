Super Rugby 2017: Round 2 predictions

Once again this week, we have a Thursday game to look forward to, so best to get these predictions done early. Round 1 was tough to call and I’ll not pretend that I got many of them right. Let’s see if this week is any easier.

Force v Reds (Thursday 12h30)

This will probably be ugly, as Aussie derbies tend to be. The Force scrapped manfully against the Tahs without getting a win and it’s hard to imagine they’ll do better against the Reds, who wer pretty good in patches during the opener. Reds to win by 5.

Chiefs v Blues (Friday 08h35)

A titanic battle awaits as two of the better Kiwi sides form round 1 face off. For me, there’s nothing in this one other than home ground advantage, which is why I’m going Chiefs by 6 points.

Hurricanes v Rebels (Saturday 06h15)

The Canes were the big winners in Round 1, profiting from a game against the woeful Sunwolves and running up an 80-pointer. This game will be less easy, but the Rebels fell away badly at home against the Blues and there’s simply no reason to expect anything different against the reigning champs in Wellington. Hurricanes to win by 12 or more.

Highlanders v Crusaders (Saturday 08h35)

Another tough Kiwi derby, between the two “less flashy” New Zealand sides, if that’s even a thing. Both battled a little in round 1 and the Saders are in a spot of bother without regular flyhalf Richie Mo’unga, who is out for a while with a broken hand. Let’s back the Highlanders to win by 3 because they’re at home to a side that tends to find form as the season goes on.

Brumbies v Sharks (Saturday 10h45)

Hoo boy, this is going to be tough all right. Look, I think that on paper, the Sharks have this one, but they absolutely have to be on top of their own game, which was not the case last week. This could so easily turn into a proper nightmare for Rob du Preez and his team if they’re not on song, but I’m going to back them to come right and squeak this. Sharks to win by just 2.

Sunwolves v Kings (Saturday 12h55)

You don’t go from conceding 80 in Tokyo to winning in Singapore within the space of a week, even with a massive gulf in the quality of the opposition you’ll face. The Kings simply cannot lose to these guys. Kings by 6 points.

Lions v Waratahs (Saturday 15h05)

The Lions were disappointing last week but still found a way to win – which I guess is about exactly how their opponents did. Still, this is not a great Tahs team and the Lions will relish being back at home. Lions to win by around 8, I’d say.

Stormers v Jaguares (Saturday 17h15)

No contest at all here. The Stormers look short on weaknesses at the moment and they really should beat the Jaguares comfortably. Stormers to win by 15.

Cheetahs v Bulls (19h30)

Man, those Bulls must be dying to get back to Loftus! They took a beating on the road in Round 1 and I can’t really see any evidence to suggest that won’t happen again this week – unless they’ve somehow found a new pack in the intervening week. The Cheetahs were unlucky to lose against the Lions and will, I feel, go one better here. Cheetahs by 6 points.