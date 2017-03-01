SuperSport Rugby Challenge replaces Currie Cup Qualifiers

The unloved and ill-conceived Currie Cup Qualifying competition has died a swift death, with SuperSport coming on board to launch an all-new competition to replace the Vodacom Cup’s successor. Will the all-new SuperSport Rugby Challenge actually offer us anything different, though, or will this be more of the same?

Now, the format and fixtures are yet to be confirmed, which makes it a little difficult to really get to grips with what is planned here. What we do know is that this all-new competition will kick-off late in April (the 22nd), but will feature the same old teams as the CCQ and Vodacom Cup, namely one from each of the 14 provincial unions as well as Namibia. This time around, the 15 teams will be split into three pools with home and away fixtures within the pool. SuperSport promises us that fixtures will be grouped together at community stadiums and televised. These triple-header experiences will take place on Sundays, thus moving the competition away from the already-crowded Friday and Saturday slots towards an up-until-now unutilised day in the rugby week.

It sounds good in theory – take this level of rugby away from big, empty stadiums with nobody watching and go out into the community. Stack matches together so that it becomes worthwhile to bring out a TV crew and hold them on a day when there’s no other rugby on. This worked well for Varsity Cup, who grabbed the Monday slot. Is the traditionally religious and conservative South African rugby public really ready for Sunday rugby, though? This part remains to be seen.

The fixture list should be announced when the competition is officially launched in PE on 11 April. The only real details we have as of now are the pools, which are as follows:

• North: Vodacom Blue Bulls, Xerox Golden Lions, Falcons, Steval Pumas, Namibia Welwitschias.

• Central: Toyota Free State Cheetahs, Down Touch Griffons, Tafel Lager Griquas, Leopards, Cell C Sharks XV.

• South: Boland Cavaliers, Border Bulldogs, EP Kings, SWD Eagles, DHL Western Province.

What do you think, fans? Could this be a winner, or will it be yet another attempt to revive something that really should be abandoned altogether in favour of a proper club competition?