100, 90, 80 for the front row club

Three Sharks front-rankers will reach personal milestones against the Brumbies this weekend.

Already boasting an impressive tally of 127 career appearances, Beast Mtawarira is the second-most-capped front ranker currently playing Super Rugby (behind Wyatt Crocket) and second only to former team-mate Jannie du Plessis as the most-capped South African prop ever in the competition. When he takes the field in the number 1 jersey in Canberra on Saturday, he’ll add another feather to that cap by starting a match for the Sharks for the 100th time. Beast is the only prop to achieve this feat for the Sharks, with du Plessis “only” starting 96 times for the Sharks on the way to amassing his impressive 143 career caps.

On the other side of the scrum, Coenie Oosthuizen earns only his 16th career cap for the Sharks, in his 12th start. Boasting a solid total of 73 appearances in Cheetahs colours, though, Saturday will be Coenie’s 90th career appearance in the competition.

Completing the set is reserve hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle. Also boasting just 10 prior caps for the Sharks, the 30-year-old hooker will earn an 80th career cap in super Rugby should he take the field in the second half.

Congratulations to all three are in order, I’d say.