Late Am score seals famous Sharks win

The Sharks showed incredible guts and fighting spirit to secure a vital 27-22 Super Rugby victory over the Brumbies in Canberra this morning. Outside centre Lukhanyo Am scored a vital try on the stroke of full time to hand his side victory.
The Sharks started with attacking intent, refusing to kick the ball in an opening period that saw them control possession and surge strongly up field. That hard work was soon undone, though as they conceded possession and the first score just seconds afterwards, winger Henry Speight going over in the right hand corner for the opening Brumbies try. Pat Lambie pulled back points through a penalty ten minutes later, but again the Sharks were again in trouble just inside the second quarter, with Brumbies hooker Josh Mann-Rea scoring their second off the back of a good lineout drive. At 3-12 down, things looked grim; at 15-3, as it was shortly to be, a drubbing appeared on the cards, but the Sharks, to their credit, pulled their socks up and dragged themselves back into the game.
Beast Mtawarira was the recipient a s the Sharks struck back and scored just before half time, after a patient build up that saw the visitors rewarded for maintaining composure in the Brumbies’ red zone. Pat Lambie added the conversion and a penalty minutes later to complete a 10-point swing and suddenly the Sharks trailed by just two points, going into the shed 13-15 behind.
A far better second half saw Lambie’s side control territory and possession and three further penalties to the captain helped the Sharks build a comfortable enough lead. That work, though, was to be undone in a few moments of madness that saw big Tevita Kuridrani go over under the posts 12 minutes from the end, for a try that erased the Sharks’ lead and brought his side level again.
With fans willing on the full-time hooter, in the hope of at least salvaging a draw against a Brumbies team that were once more hitting their straps, the Sharks had other ideas. It was perhaps fitting that Curwin Bosch would be the man to spark the magic, the young fullback launching a clever crossfield kick off the last play of the game, which the classy Am pounced on to score the winning try.
Brumbies (22): Tries Speight, Mann-Rea, Kuridrani. Conversions Hawera, Thompson. Penalty Hawera.
Sharks (27): Tries Mtawarira, Am. Conversion Lambie. Penalties Lambie (5)
Pat the meister. Curwin my boy looking sharp. So happy for beast, always have a soft spot for him. Well done boys sharpen the focus and let’s make the next one a delight…
@coolfusion (Comment 1) : And Am always the grafter. Lest I forget.
That last try made me so happy! So good to see the Sharks finishing a game off for a change.
So the quiz will read, “in which famous sharks win did the front row achieve their 100th, 90th and 80th cap?
Couldn’t watch the game but followed what I could on twitter. F5 key might be broken.
So how were these particular aussies on the day? Haven’t seen any complaints from either side so I’m assuming… they were actually really good?
Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)
Assistant Referees: Jordan Way (Australia), Edward Martin (Australia)
TMO: George Ayoub (Australia)
@gregkaos (Comment 5) : Sometimes I feel we should just get past the techicalities of the game and just enjoy it for what it is a contest of will.
@coolfusion (Comment 6) : Completely agree. As irritating as dubious refereeing calls can be I’m tired of blaming the ref for our losses. Didn’t see the game properly but caught that last play and hope we can do more of the same in our coming matches.
@coolfusion (Comment 6) : Soooo did they have a good game or not? I’m not sure what you trying to read between my lines.
@gregkaos (Comment 8) : ref was a little suspect, but not badly enough to influence the result.
sheesh another losing bonus point for these sorry bulls, I know they started with two away games (in sa) but really, that expensively assembled squad of supposed killers. playing what amounts to five locks at a time. atleast pottie is fit. also looks like they made everyone cut their long hair (schoeman and pottie)
trevor struggling at tight head in the first game, came back in the second. pollard got no kicking radar and doesnt look that inventive at all, which is deeply concerning cause if you ask any random oke on a farm wearing a sun hat they will remind you that pollard is sa rugby jesus, and that jantjies cant play and lambie could never play, and goosen was sa rugby jesus but he dropped the ball.
to bad we only play the bulls once a season in the round robin.
having said that, they should start gallant (true sa rugby moses) get rudolf smit back asap (fetcher) and start renaldo bothma. and maybe give arno botha a chance even if his leaving soon. as their current loosoe combo of pottie, hanro, and the other guy whose really lock are not working out
side notes
I havnt seen dan kriel play in awhile but wow he looked good today, he looks way different physically to his twin bro, some how he seems bigger and taller but still very mobile with good hands and good stepping.
the vermualan kid we got from wp looks a good signing, good unit for someone so mobile, maybe we should play him at lock as he stood next to ruan botha and was the same height. poor old kleinhans and majola cant get a look in
@coolfusion (Comment 2) : @robdylan (Comment 9) : Am had a good game winning at least two ruck penalties and some hard running with ball in hand! KvW also looking good making metres on every carry!
Lots to improve on stil bit scrum and lineouts looks decent and loossies all played the full width of the field!
in all fairness, counie has looked decent in the first two games, his scrumming has come along, after a horror first season in durbs
Good result, men…
Lions are a excellent team, but they really should beat the waratahs with out foley (concussion symptoms), phipps (rolled his ankle in training) and skelton (hamstring issue)
hopefully none of those three recover before our game on saturday
I wonder how travelling back from oz will affect us
izzy was for the most part a none factor for them against the lions
Good win in the end, the intent to run EVERYTHING was clear. Well done. A win at the death like this can mean so much for team spirit and self belief.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 15) : Bosch ‘s part in that last move was something spectacular,Rob was very clever to only introduce him late in the game.
Potirenau took all the early pressure and was an unsung hero while he was on the field, but the great thing about that last try it was all the youngsters were involved.Bosch’s confidence must have sky rocketed, and he will remember that little inside kick for the rest of his life.
Watching the game again for me it turned on the moment Jean -Luc surged through the Brumbies pack with Aussies hanging on him like dingle berries,
that lifted the entire team.
@The hound (Comment 16) : Am, Bosch, Ward and JLdP can be Sharks superstars if we can hold on to them. I know where Ill be on saturday night!
@The hound (Comment 16) : I reckon the twins will have Cruden type money thrown at them very soon. Such brilliant players and also very marketable.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 18) : the only way to hang onto those players is to keep on winning, at this stage of their lives, being part of a winning team is more important than more money, they can hardly contemplate the huge amounts they are currently earning.
That little celebration after that try was the most positive thing I have seen in Sharks rugby for years
@The hound (Comment 19) : Yes you could see that they are coming together as a team. It was actually good for this new team to travel early in the competition as you get to bond more with your team mates on the road than you do at home.
@The hound (Comment 19) : Yes!!! Ive been saying that, but unfortunately it extends to the boks too.
@The hound (Comment 16) : This could have been the best thing to happen to Bosch in a long time, his confidence must be soaring and that will surely have a positive effect on all parts of his game. As for JLdP, he is a monster with ball in hand.
Who was Man of the match on Saturday (Sharks vs Brumbies) ?
@swan (Comment 23) : On rugby365 it was Am…don’t know if that was the official MOTM though…
@swan (Comment 23) : I don’t believe they do MOM in australia
@swan (Comment 23) : @pastorshark (Comment 24) : @robdylan (Comment 25) : For my money, it should be a three-way tie between Ruan Botha, Jean-Luc du Preez and Lukhanyo Am
@Culling Song (Comment 26) : Beast put his hand up as well best game he’s had for ages, and his try celebration deserves a special mention, now that was seriously cool.
@The hound (Comment 27) : the chicken thing?
@robdylan (Comment 28) : Thats a seriously big rooster.
@The hound (Comment 27) : Beast has been on fire in 2017, he was seriously good last week too. Also great to see some of those trademark Pat Lambie darts; he seems to also be moving closer to becoming his old self.
I think there was a lot of truth to your comment that the game against the Reds was actually our final, pre-season hit out…
@Culling Song (Comment 26) : I can agree with that…
And, yes, Beast has been very good so far…
@The hound (Comment 27) : Well to me, apart from a few times his attitude let him down in the captaining department last year, I think Beasts play was generally on the up from last year already. My MOM was Ruan Botha, what a workload he went through and his little interception was at a perfect time.
After the winning try you could see a real positive vibe among the players and it looked as though it wasn’t only because of winning the match in such a manner, the players looked happy to play together. That was the most important thing to me, is seeing them enjoy it!
Now we should put that game on the shelf and have a look at it another day, the Tahs won’t be easy this weekend!
@The hound (Comment 27) : @robdylan (Comment 28) : @The hound (Comment 29) : hahaha Ja that was a special celebration!!! Rob you must find out more about it!!! Must agree Beast is showing some great form in the first two games!!!
Chilliboy is looking terrible, shadow of his former self, time to look across the Vaal at one of those three hookers.
@The hound (Comment 34) : positive note Marais is looking very good indeed!!! He’s for sure the first choice at the Sharks!!!
@JD (Comment 35) : He played well…other than a few misplaced lineout throws…hard work to cut those out will leave me very happy with him at 2…