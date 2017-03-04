Late Am score seals famous Sharks win

The Sharks showed incredible guts and fighting spirit to secure a vital 27-22 Super Rugby victory over the Brumbies in Canberra this morning. Outside centre Lukhanyo Am scored a vital try on the stroke of full time to hand his side victory.

The Sharks started with attacking intent, refusing to kick the ball in an opening period that saw them control possession and surge strongly up field. That hard work was soon undone, though as they conceded possession and the first score just seconds afterwards, winger Henry Speight going over in the right hand corner for the opening Brumbies try. Pat Lambie pulled back points through a penalty ten minutes later, but again the Sharks were again in trouble just inside the second quarter, with Brumbies hooker Josh Mann-Rea scoring their second off the back of a good lineout drive. At 3-12 down, things looked grim; at 15-3, as it was shortly to be, a drubbing appeared on the cards, but the Sharks, to their credit, pulled their socks up and dragged themselves back into the game.

Beast Mtawarira was the recipient a s the Sharks struck back and scored just before half time, after a patient build up that saw the visitors rewarded for maintaining composure in the Brumbies’ red zone. Pat Lambie added the conversion and a penalty minutes later to complete a 10-point swing and suddenly the Sharks trailed by just two points, going into the shed 13-15 behind.

A far better second half saw Lambie’s side control territory and possession and three further penalties to the captain helped the Sharks build a comfortable enough lead. That work, though, was to be undone in a few moments of madness that saw big Tevita Kuridrani go over under the posts 12 minutes from the end, for a try that erased the Sharks’ lead and brought his side level again.

With fans willing on the full-time hooter, in the hope of at least salvaging a draw against a Brumbies team that were once more hitting their straps, the Sharks had other ideas. It was perhaps fitting that Curwin Bosch would be the man to spark the magic, the young fullback launching a clever crossfield kick off the last play of the game, which the classy Am pounced on to score the winning try.

Brumbies (22): Tries Speight, Mann-Rea, Kuridrani. Conversions Hawera, Thompson. Penalty Hawera.

Sharks (27): Tries Mtawarira, Am. Conversion Lambie. Penalties Lambie (5)