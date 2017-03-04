Super Rugby 2017: Brumbies v Sharks

The Sharks head to Canberra desperate for some Super Rugby success this morning, but I’m afraid the odds remain stacked against them this week.

The Australian capital has, I’m afraid, not been a happy hunting ground for the Sharks in the past, with a surprise win over the much-fancied Natal side of 1996 (when the Brumbies were still a team of hastily-assembled misfits) setting the tone for home team dominance in fixtures at this venue. In fact, the Sharks have only tasted success in Canberra twice over the course of 11 fixtures, with wins in 1998 and 2012.

This year’s Brumbies squad doesn’t look too hot on paper – and playing against rookies at 9 and 10, one would hope the Sharks might be able to use their better halfback experience to dictate matters here. That said, Stephen Larkham’s young side played with real poise against the Crusaders last week and very nearly recorded a win in Christchurch, in so doing eliminating any hint of complacency amongst the Sharks.

Kick-off is at 10h45 South African time – let’s hold thumbs that the Sharks have a big performance in them today.

Brumbies: 15 Aidan Toua, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kyle Godwin, 11 James Dargaville, 10 Wharenui Hawera, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Jordan Smiler, 7 Chris Alcock, 6 Scott Fardy, 5 Sam Carter (capt), 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Josh Mann-Rea, 1 Nic Mayhew.

Replacements: 16 Robbie Abel, 17 Ben Alexander, 18 Leslie Leulua’Iali’I-Makin, 19 Tom Staniforth, 20 Lolo Fakaosilea, 21 De Wet Roos, 22 Andrew Smith, 23 Isaac Thompson.

Sharks: 15 Clément Poitrenaud, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Patrick Lambie (captain), 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Lubabalo Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Curwin Bosch.