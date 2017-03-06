SA Rugby acts to stem the tide

It feels a little like we’ve taken a small step, when what’s really required is a giant leap, but SA Rugby has announced a change to Springbok eligibility that is, at least, a move in the right direction.

Starting from the Rugby Championship this year, Allister Coetzee will not be able to select any foreign-based player for the national side unless that player has already accumulated 30 test caps. It’s a move designed to prevent younger players from seeking greener pastures before making a significant impact at Springbok level; in other words, to stem the flow of young players from South Africa to abroad.

Now, there are some important details and exceptions here. Firstly, this only seems to apply to player who are permanently contracted overseas, hence any player who spends half his time in Japan before returning for Super Rugby will not be affected. This, to me, could backfire in that it now only increases the attractiveness of these split deals, which as we’ve seen can have a detrimental effect on player welfare. The other exception is that, because this ruling only comes into effect later in the year, the French test series is exempt. In other words, Coetzee still has absolute carte blanche to select whomever he likes in that series and can thus, one would think, use the opportunity to get a few “borderline players” over the line before the rules change.

Looking at it practically, there are very few such players, with Marcell Coetzee (28 caps) the only one whose eligibility is now suddenly in doubt, given that he has already moved abroad. Trevor Nyakane and Lood de Jager are both also on 28 and one would imagine that the latter, at least, already has plans to move abroad after this year’s Super Rugby campaign, by which stage he should well expect to have 30 caps to his name.

On the other side, there are again very few players who are already overseas but are now no longer eligible. These would be only Steven Kitshoff (9) and Vincent Koch (7), with Cobus Reinach (10) and Lourens Adriaanse (6) set to join them when they leave after Super Rugby. This, ultimately, is the biggest problem I have with this decision in that it does nothing to encourage or force the coaches to invest in locally-based players. Coetzee still can (and I’m sure will) pick a team comprising 60-70% foreign-based players, such is the number of 30-cap veterans currently plying their trade in Europe. In order for young players to make a conscious decision to stay and fight for a Bok spot, rather than give in at 20 and rather chase the money, there needs to be both a carrot and a stick.

This 30-cap ruling is a stick, all right, but there is no carrot.

If SA Rugby had made the benchmark 50, or 60, like the Aussies have done, then these young guns would have known that there were places available worth fighting for. Right now, the choice to make a run for it seems a whole lot easier.