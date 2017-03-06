Two for one deal for first home game

The Sharks take on the Waratahs at Kings Park on Saturday evening in their first home game of the season.

In the hopes of a full stadium, the union is running a buy one, get one free offer on all ticket purchases. You can buy your tickets here.

Those of you in Durban or anywhere nearby, do make a big effort to get to Kings Park and support the boys this weekend.

Ticket Prices

Western Lower R 120

W/Upper/ E.Centre / E. Lower / Behind Posts R 90

Sibaya Super Stand R 60

Scholars R 50

The match kicks off at 19h30 on Saturday 11 March.