Two for one deal for first home game

The Sharks take on the Waratahs at Kings Park on Saturday evening in their first home game of the season.
In the hopes of a full stadium, the union is running a buy one, get one free offer on all ticket purchases. You can buy your tickets here.
Those of you in Durban or anywhere nearby, do make a big effort to get to Kings Park and support the boys this weekend.
Ticket Prices
Western Lower R 120
W/Upper/ E.Centre / E. Lower / Behind Posts R 90
Sibaya Super Stand R 60
Scholars R 50
The match kicks off at 19h30 on Saturday 11 March.Tweet
I hope they have a similar deal when we playing the Jaguares
I will be there!
Great deal!!! Hope to see an almost full stadium!!!
We’ll be there…
@pastorshark (Comment 4) : good man!
Sad indictment that we have to revert to Grey Street sales tactics for the first game of the season.
@The hound (Comment 6) : At least they are trying something to get people at the games, I don’t really care what tactics they use, if it works I’ll support it. I saw a couple of empty stadiums at the NZ/AUS games over the weekend so it’s not like we are the only team struggling to fill our stadium.
@The hound (Comment 6) : c’mon puppy. They gave us a lekker win. Let’s tone the negativity down a bit this week?
@The hound (Comment 6) : @Quintin (Comment 7) : @robdylan (Comment 8) : grey street pink street what ever like Rob said if it gets bums into seats then its worth it!!!
@robdylan (Comment 8) : @JD (Comment 9) : Exactly.
@robdylan (Comment 5) : Happy that the game starts at 19:30. Our local Prep School has its fishing competition with 1000 anglers, so it’ll be up at 4am for me to get a work shift in…but then we’re heading to the game with a few vehicles filled with the lads from Mshwathi and their kids!! Looking forward to it…
@pastorshark (Comment 11) : brilliant!
@The hound (Comment 6) : Why you surprised, you were at the games last year ,why did you renew your season ticket, to much acid perhaps, 10k season tickets holders over the last three years havent ,the real supporter has spoken with his feet,my advice, go on the day buy a ticket from those arrogantly stupid Sharks staff, they will contrive to sell you the worst ticket in the stadium but take it, when whistle blows simply walk down to the seat you fancy, besides what searts behind posts, alk taken up by advertising banners nowdays
@benji (Comment 13) : I hope it never gets to the point that you are making, but note I said hope ,I actually believe in the team and the management and coaching structure, my bitch is don’t go straight into bankruptcy mode tactics of two for one in the first game.Start on a positive note .
Can anyone tell me if I’ve got this wrong. I’ve gone to the site to buy 2 tickets but when I’m checking it out it still shows I owe the value for 2 tickets. Has anyone else used the link Rob posted?
Figured it out.