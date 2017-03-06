Was this the same team?

I think it was pretty clear, even from the first kick-off, that the Sharks were determined to play a little differently against the Brumbies than they had against the Reds. In Brisbane last week, every kick-off once received went pretty much straight on to the boot of Cobus Reinach. Much was my surprise to see the opening play from the Sharks in Canberra move all the way across the field and back, encompassing around 12 passes before eventually breaking down.

Looking at some statistics from the match, we can see pretty clearly just how differently the Sharks approached this game. They were criticised for not keeping the ball much against the Reds and the statistic of just 80 passes, 78 carries and four offloads is a pretty clear indication that our eyes did not deceive us. The Sharks had precious little possession in that game (34%) and appeared to do everything in their power to make sure they didn’t have to spend much time with the ball – whether intentionally or not.

Fast forward to Saturday and the difference is simply breathtaking: the Sharks virtually doubled each number in Canberra, with 165 passes, 132 carriers and 9 offloads. Unsurprisingly, total possession share went up significantly to 48% and they actually conceded fewer turnovers (15 as opposed to 18) despite effectively doubling the amount of playing that they did. Perhaps even more interesting is that the defence statistics, in terms of number of tackles and percentage completion, is virtually the same as it was in week one. Just to put that another way, the same amount of defending and twice as much attacking over 80 minutes than the week before. I’d say the coach asked his players to step up and deliver and they certainly heeded that call.

Not that this was perfect, mind you, not by a long chalk. We need to remember that but for a lucky bounce and a crucial lineout steal, the Sharks would have probably lost this match. It is really important, though, to take the lucky win, but concentrate instead on the improvement in the overall performance over week 1. I find myself salivating at the prospect of the Sharks delivering this sort of incremental performance improvement week by week in the opening stages of the competition. Again, not to get too far ahead of ourselves, but the signs are generally positive and I’m feeling rather bullish about what’s to come.