Van der Westhuizen for Kings Park clash

The Sharks are at home for the first time this season, when they face the Waratahs at Kings Park on Saturday night. 33-year-old Capetonian referee Marius van der Westhuizen has been handed control of the match.

As one of the new breed of South African referees on the scene, van der Westhuizen is improving rapidly in terms of both the authority he brings to proceedings, as well as the consistency of his calls. He has been a part of the Super Rugby refereeing panel since 2014, with 17 caps, including last week’s match in Singapore between the Sunwolves and the Kings. In 2015, he also becaome South Africa’s 69th test referee when he officiated at the Tibilisi Cup in Goergia. To date he has blown 6 tests matches.

Backing him up with be “something old and something new”, in the form of assistant referees Stuart Berry and Egon Seconds. Berry is no stranger to the Sharks, as a local lad, while Seconds is also rising fast through the ranks after taking up the whistle. He retired as a player in 2009 and started refereeing five years later.

Shaun Veldsman, another veteran of the local circuit, is the TMO.