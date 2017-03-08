Van der Westhuizen for Kings Park clash

The Sharks are at home for the first time this season, when they face the Waratahs at Kings Park on Saturday night. 33-year-old Capetonian referee Marius van der Westhuizen has been handed control of the match.
As one of the new breed of South African referees on the scene, van der Westhuizen is improving rapidly in terms of both the authority he brings to proceedings, as well as the consistency of his calls. He has been a part of the Super Rugby refereeing panel since 2014, with 17 caps, including last week’s match in Singapore between the Sunwolves and the Kings. In 2015, he also becaome South Africa’s 69th test referee when he officiated at the Tibilisi Cup in Goergia. To date he has blown 6 tests matches.
Backing him up with be “something old and something new”, in the form of assistant referees Stuart Berry and Egon Seconds. Berry is no stranger to the Sharks, as a local lad, while Seconds is also rising fast through the ranks after taking up the whistle. He retired as a player in 2009 and started refereeing five years later.
Shaun Veldsman, another veteran of the local circuit, is the TMO.
Could have been worse,Lourens” brain dead’ van der Merwe,or starving Marvin and Toilet Peyper,.
@The hound (Comment 1) : you just have a way with words!!!
@JD (Comment 2) : @The hound (Comment 1) : Not too worried about the referee, the Tahs will be hurting after last week’s result and they didn’t have to travel from Aus like we did so we will have to show up from the kickoff. We can’t play catch up again like we did against the Brumbies as I feel the Tahs are the stronger team between them at the moment.
With Hooper there the breakdowns will have to be hit hard and fast but luckily we seemed to be focused a lot on them against the Brumbies.
@Quintin (Comment 3) : We are paying our third Aussie team in as many weeks, we will be three times better this week.Boys will be fired up and ready to achieve .
I have no fear of this Warratahs team.Hoper is going to be introduced to a brick shithouse,lets see how he goes,I ‘m just thankful that there’s no Skelton,or Pocock.
@The hound (Comment 4) : wouldnt rite the tahs off just yet, even without foley, phipps or skelton they will still give us a game. would be interesting to see our condition after travelling back from oz
@The hound (Comment 1) : @The hound (Comment 4) : Classic and I agree
@The hound (Comment 4) : @revolverocelot (Comment 5) : I don’t have a lot of fond memories when we play the Tahs as we’ve only won 3 out of our last 10 matches against them so I won’t take them lightly either. We’ll have to start the 1st half like we played in the 2nd against the Brumbies.
@Quintin (Comment 3) : Ja let’s see what RdP Snr does with the side as he might surprise by picking one or two guys that did not tour to try and “freshen up” the team!? But yes think Sharks will have to start good and pit pressure on the Tahs if we want to beat them!