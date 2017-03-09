robdylan

No Sharks changes


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 9 Mar 2017 at 11:03
Robert du Preez has kept faith in the team that beat the Brumbies in Canberra for Saturday’s first home game.

The good news for the Sharks coach is that his squad is fit – with no injury concerns after last week’s key win. Clearly a believer in the maxim that you don’t change a winning team, du Preez has named a completely unchanged match 23 for Saturday evening’s match against the Waratahs. While the team may be the same, the conditions certainly won’t be on a warm and sticky urban evening and du Preez’s main challenge this week will be to settle on an approach to the game that combines the best bits of last week’s performance with the sort of pragmatism required in Durban at this time of year.

The game kicks off at 19h30.

Sharks: 15 Clément Poitrenaud, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Patrick Lambie (captain), 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Lubabalo Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Curwin Bosch.



34 Comments

  • Consistency is good.

    Comment 1, posted at 09.03.17 11:08:38 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • 1st home game of the season, important to get a solid win here and continue to win our home games the rest of the season no matter who the opposition.

    Comment 2, posted at 09.03.17 13:04:40 by Quintin

    
    		 

  • Am I alone in wondering why Chiliboy is not starting? Are there some Hooker fundamentals that I’m missing?

    Comment 3, posted at 09.03.17 13:07:19 by josefgremlin

    
    		 

  • @josefgremlin (Comment 3) : Franco Marais is performing better than him. Easy as that.

    Comment 4, posted at 09.03.17 13:18:42 by Quintin

    
    		 

  • After the Reds game, I had a few specific gripes, namely:
    - Tera Mthembu was practically invisible
    - Cobus Reinach kept kicking the ball away
    - Pat Lambie looked tentative with ball in hand
    - Curwin Bosch offered nothing on attack

    It would be fair to say that I was well and truly made to swallow my words after the Brumbies game. So now my gripe is that the Sharks are allowing the opposition to score more tries than them. So go on then, Sharks, make me eat humble pie again! :lol:

    Comment 5, posted at 09.03.17 13:26:02 by Culling Song
    
    
    		 

  • @Culling Song (Comment 5) : lol

    Comment 6, posted at 09.03.17 13:41:22 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • @Culling Song (Comment 5) : I’ll second that.

    Comment 7, posted at 09.03.17 14:00:48 by Hulk

    
    		 

  • @Culling Song (Comment 5) : My main gripe these past two weeks has been a lack of time to actually watch the games. I’d dearly love to see a major improvement on that front.

    Comment 8, posted at 09.03.17 14:41:27 by vanmartin
    
    
    		 

  • Great that the team stays the same…..1 issue: Is it just me that feels that the Frenchman is suspect at the back. Just a gut feel….he almost looks afraid to make contact?

    Comment 9, posted at 09.03.17 14:58:41 by Lieplapper

    
    		 

  • @vanmartin (Comment 8) : I recommend the following: 1) Order some takeout seafood. I would recommend the Zen Platter from Ocean Basket, but the choice is up to you 2) “Forget” your takeout in the boot of your car, which should be parked outside in the sun 3) A day later, in the throes of severe hunger pangs, remember your snack pack. Consume a.s.a.p. 4) Wait for results. Within a matter of hours you will be provided with a credible excuse for skipping out on work, which will buy you all the time required to catch up on Sharks games.

    Thank me later!

    Comment 10, posted at 09.03.17 15:14:12 by Culling Song
    
    
    		 

  • @josefgremlin (Comment 3) : @Quintin (Comment 4) : is that a serious question? Marais is on current form way better than Chili!!!

    Comment 11, posted at 09.03.17 15:45:33 by JD
    
    
    		 

  • @Culling Song (Comment 10) : you will die!!!

    Comment 12, posted at 09.03.17 15:48:02 by JD
    
    
    		 

  • @Culling Song (Comment 10) : Sir, your intentions are noble but alas, my constitution is as dependable as Schalk Burger finding his way to first receiver. In the immortal words of Inspector Fowler I am “keen of eye, swift of thought, and regular of bowel.”

    Comment 13, posted at 09.03.17 15:54:34 by vanmartin
    
    
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 11) : Yeah, don’t know what games he was watching but Franco is way better than Chilli at the moment. I can see him having a big season in SR this year.

    For now, I like the consistency in the team selections, especially for the younger guys, they will grow faster as a team. However, I do think we have to give a couple of guys chances by the 5/6th rounds and to rest some of the guys with heavy workloads. This competition is very long and tough, early season rotation is the only way you will be able to compete in the later stages of the season.

    Comment 14, posted at 09.03.17 15:57:13 by Quintin

    
    		 

  • @Culling Song (Comment 10) : Reminds me a bit of a one time colleague that would go fishing after work (at night) in the Richards Bay area and often ended up eating his bait as the night wore on.

    Comment 15, posted at 09.03.17 15:59:31 by Salmonoid the Subtle
    
    
    		 

  • right – off to Dublin for a long weekend.

    I might see you guys next week. If not, I give the site to vanmartin.

    Comment 16, posted at 09.03.17 16:08:12 by robdylan
    
    
    		 

  • @vanmartin (Comment 13) : You know, I don’t hold with this namby-pamby, hoity-toity, wishy-washy, lardy-dardy, sun-dried tomato eating, decaffeinated quoting of t.v. dialogue; it’s just so darned pretentious…

    Comment 17, posted at 09.03.17 16:30:34 by Culling Song
    
    
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 14) : Yeah, I’m happy with this. Without disrespecting them, I would like to see some changes made for the game versus the Kings the following week, e.g. give Bosch and Ward a start there…

    Comment 18, posted at 09.03.17 19:36:27 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • @Culling Song (Comment 5) : Good work… :lol:

    Comment 19, posted at 09.03.17 19:38:46 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 16) : Enjoy…

    Comment 20, posted at 09.03.17 19:43:32 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • I was hoping to see Dan duPreez on the bench.

    Comment 21, posted at 09.03.17 20:47:27 by The hound
    
    
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 16) : planning on accidentally falling into a vat of Guinness… several times? Room for one more?

    @Culling Song (Comment 17) : You’re slippery. Like an owl.

    Comment 22, posted at 09.03.17 20:52:18 by vanmartin
    
    
    		 

  • @vanmartin (Comment 22) : :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen:

    Comment 23, posted at 09.03.17 21:24:01 by Culling Song
    
    
    		 

  • @vanmartin (Comment 13) : @Culling Song (Comment 17) : great stuff guys!!! Totally loved inspector Fowler!!!

    Comment 24, posted at 09.03.17 22:14:01 by JD
    
    
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 16) : enjoy it and safe travels!!!

    Comment 25, posted at 09.03.17 22:15:11 by JD
    
    
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 14) : I don’t know. :???: Look, Chilli has started slow, but I think before long, he will overshadow Marais. Just a gut feel. ;-)

    Comment 26, posted at 10.03.17 07:03:50 by Southern_Shark
    
    
    		 

  • @Southern_Shark (Comment 26) : To me Chilli looks a shadow of his former self,both in physical condition and mental condition, think his best playing days have gone.The Cheetahs hooker impresses me more every time I see him.

    Comment 27, posted at 10.03.17 07:23:09 by The hound
    
    
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 18) : Agreed, maybe even see what Johan Deysal can do? But a Ward-Am combination will be great to see as well.

    @Southern_Shark (Comment 26) : Maybe, but at the moment I’m very happy with Franco.

    @The hound (Comment 27) : Torsten? He used to play for the Pumas, met him in Nelspruit once a couple of years ago, swell guy. He’s 29 at the moment but I think he’s a solid player.

    Comment 28, posted at 10.03.17 08:32:44 by Quintin

    
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 28) : Morne rates Am – Ward as possible starting Bok centers for 2019 World Cup. Hopefully they will be well managed

    Comment 29, posted at 10.03.17 16:05:26 by Kabouter

    
    		 

  • @Kabouter (Comment 29) : Am is awesome, has size, pace, and seems to be so happy to be playing rugby (great attitude). Ward is still somewhat of an unknown, I hope he reaches high levels of success as Morne suggests, but I would not be so quick to cast Esterhuizen aside.

    Comment 30, posted at 10.03.17 16:13:06 by Dancing Bear
    
    
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 28) : Torsten is a very solid player, but is nowhere near spectacular, and is too short for a strong international Hooker. (This is coming from a former hooker who was also too short – same height as Torsten).

    Comment 31, posted at 10.03.17 16:14:47 by Dancing Bear
    
    
    		 

  • phipps is back for the tahs

    Comment 32, posted at 10.03.17 16:19:56 by revolverocelot

    
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 32) : No Skelton or Foley, thank goodness for the Sharks. Of course I hope for a speedy and full recovery for them….after the Sharks match. ;-)

    Comment 33, posted at 10.03.17 16:26:24 by Dancing Bear
    
    
    		 

  • watching the Chiefs and Hirricanes games, these guys are on another level. We really need to raise the bar else we won’t be able to keep up with the NZ sides should we meet them in the playoff. Our intensity, physicality and skill levels need to improve on a daily basis. We should really use every game as an opportunity to gauge ourselves. Let’s not allow the opposition to dictate how we play.

    Comment 34, posted at 10.03.17 18:46:41 by GreatSharksays

    
    		 

Add Comment

