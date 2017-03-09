No Sharks changes

Robert du Preez has kept faith in the team that beat the Brumbies in Canberra for Saturday’s first home game.

The good news for the Sharks coach is that his squad is fit – with no injury concerns after last week’s key win. Clearly a believer in the maxim that you don’t change a winning team, du Preez has named a completely unchanged match 23 for Saturday evening’s match against the Waratahs. While the team may be the same, the conditions certainly won’t be on a warm and sticky urban evening and du Preez’s main challenge this week will be to settle on an approach to the game that combines the best bits of last week’s performance with the sort of pragmatism required in Durban at this time of year.

The game kicks off at 19h30.

Sharks: 15 Clément Poitrenaud, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Patrick Lambie (captain), 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Lubabalo Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Curwin Bosch.