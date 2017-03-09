No Sharks changes

Robert du Preez has kept faith in the team that beat the Brumbies in Canberra for Saturday’s first home game.
The good news for the Sharks coach is that his squad is fit – with no injury concerns after last week’s key win. Clearly a believer in the maxim that you don’t change a winning team, du Preez has named a completely unchanged match 23 for Saturday evening’s match against the Waratahs. While the team may be the same, the conditions certainly won’t be on a warm and sticky urban evening and du Preez’s main challenge this week will be to settle on an approach to the game that combines the best bits of last week’s performance with the sort of pragmatism required in Durban at this time of year.
The game kicks off at 19h30.
Sharks: 15 Clément Poitrenaud, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Patrick Lambie (captain), 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Lubabalo Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Curwin Bosch.
Consistency is good.
1st home game of the season, important to get a solid win here and continue to win our home games the rest of the season no matter who the opposition.
Am I alone in wondering why Chiliboy is not starting? Are there some Hooker fundamentals that I’m missing?
@josefgremlin (Comment 3) : Franco Marais is performing better than him. Easy as that.
After the Reds game, I had a few specific gripes, namely:
- Tera Mthembu was practically invisible
- Cobus Reinach kept kicking the ball away
- Pat Lambie looked tentative with ball in hand
- Curwin Bosch offered nothing on attack
It would be fair to say that I was well and truly made to swallow my words after the Brumbies game. So now my gripe is that the Sharks are allowing the opposition to score more tries than them. So go on then, Sharks, make me eat humble pie again!
@Culling Song (Comment 5) : lol
@Culling Song (Comment 5) : I’ll second that.
@Culling Song (Comment 5) : My main gripe these past two weeks has been a lack of time to actually watch the games. I’d dearly love to see a major improvement on that front.
Great that the team stays the same…..1 issue: Is it just me that feels that the Frenchman is suspect at the back. Just a gut feel….he almost looks afraid to make contact?
@vanmartin (Comment 8) : I recommend the following: 1) Order some takeout seafood. I would recommend the Zen Platter from Ocean Basket, but the choice is up to you 2) “Forget” your takeout in the boot of your car, which should be parked outside in the sun 3) A day later, in the throes of severe hunger pangs, remember your snack pack. Consume a.s.a.p. 4) Wait for results. Within a matter of hours you will be provided with a credible excuse for skipping out on work, which will buy you all the time required to catch up on Sharks games.
Thank me later!
@josefgremlin (Comment 3) : @Quintin (Comment 4) : is that a serious question? Marais is on current form way better than Chili!!!
@Culling Song (Comment 10) : you will die!!!
@Culling Song (Comment 10) : Sir, your intentions are noble but alas, my constitution is as dependable as Schalk Burger finding his way to first receiver. In the immortal words of Inspector Fowler I am “keen of eye, swift of thought, and regular of bowel.”
@JD (Comment 11) : Yeah, don’t know what games he was watching but Franco is way better than Chilli at the moment. I can see him having a big season in SR this year.
For now, I like the consistency in the team selections, especially for the younger guys, they will grow faster as a team. However, I do think we have to give a couple of guys chances by the 5/6th rounds and to rest some of the guys with heavy workloads. This competition is very long and tough, early season rotation is the only way you will be able to compete in the later stages of the season.
@Culling Song (Comment 10) : Reminds me a bit of a one time colleague that would go fishing after work (at night) in the Richards Bay area and often ended up eating his bait as the night wore on.
right – off to Dublin for a long weekend.
I might see you guys next week. If not, I give the site to vanmartin.
@vanmartin (Comment 13) : You know, I don’t hold with this namby-pamby, hoity-toity, wishy-washy, lardy-dardy, sun-dried tomato eating, decaffeinated quoting of t.v. dialogue; it’s just so darned pretentious…
@Quintin (Comment 14) : Yeah, I’m happy with this. Without disrespecting them, I would like to see some changes made for the game versus the Kings the following week, e.g. give Bosch and Ward a start there…
@Culling Song (Comment 5) : Good work…
@robdylan (Comment 16) : Enjoy…
I was hoping to see Dan duPreez on the bench.
@robdylan (Comment 16) : planning on accidentally falling into a vat of Guinness… several times? Room for one more?
@Culling Song (Comment 17) : You’re slippery. Like an owl.
@vanmartin (Comment 22) :
@vanmartin (Comment 13) : @Culling Song (Comment 17) : great stuff guys!!! Totally loved inspector Fowler!!!
@robdylan (Comment 16) : enjoy it and safe travels!!!
@Quintin (Comment 14) : I don’t know. Look, Chilli has started slow, but I think before long, he will overshadow Marais. Just a gut feel.
@Southern_Shark (Comment 26) : To me Chilli looks a shadow of his former self,both in physical condition and mental condition, think his best playing days have gone.The Cheetahs hooker impresses me more every time I see him.
@pastorshark (Comment 18) : Agreed, maybe even see what Johan Deysal can do? But a Ward-Am combination will be great to see as well.
@Southern_Shark (Comment 26) : Maybe, but at the moment I’m very happy with Franco.
@The hound (Comment 27) : Torsten? He used to play for the Pumas, met him in Nelspruit once a couple of years ago, swell guy. He’s 29 at the moment but I think he’s a solid player.
@Quintin (Comment 28) : Morne rates Am – Ward as possible starting Bok centers for 2019 World Cup. Hopefully they will be well managed
@Kabouter (Comment 29) : Am is awesome, has size, pace, and seems to be so happy to be playing rugby (great attitude). Ward is still somewhat of an unknown, I hope he reaches high levels of success as Morne suggests, but I would not be so quick to cast Esterhuizen aside.
@Quintin (Comment 28) : Torsten is a very solid player, but is nowhere near spectacular, and is too short for a strong international Hooker. (This is coming from a former hooker who was also too short – same height as Torsten).
phipps is back for the tahs
@revolverocelot (Comment 32) : No Skelton or Foley, thank goodness for the Sharks. Of course I hope for a speedy and full recovery for them….after the Sharks match.
watching the Chiefs and Hirricanes games, these guys are on another level. We really need to raise the bar else we won’t be able to keep up with the NZ sides should we meet them in the playoff. Our intensity, physicality and skill levels need to improve on a daily basis. We should really use every game as an opportunity to gauge ourselves. Let’s not allow the opposition to dictate how we play.