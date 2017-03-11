Super Rugby 2017: Sharks vs Waratahs

The Sharks finally get their Home season under way, hosting the Waratahs at Kings Park. It’s the third match against Australian opposition is as many weeks, after completing a reasonably successful tour of Australia.
Tonight’s challenge is slightly different to what the Reds and the Brumbies dished up previously. The Sharks returned to Durban on Sunday evening, having endured the usual return flight from Australia, while the Waratahs only had to make their way down to the coast from Johannesburg.
That said, The Sharks should be quite keen to et back on the field after their success against the Brumbies last week, and with the exact same team running out again, I’m very sure the win last week will go a long way to getting the team over the line this week.
The Waratahs looked good in patches last week, never really being out of the game until right at the end. The skilful attack they bring to the table is sure to challenge the Sharks’ defensive capabilities. It should be an entertaining match, whatever the result.
Sharks: 15 Clement Poitrenaud, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Patrick Lambie (captain), 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Lubabalo Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Curwin Bosch.
Waratahs: 15 Andrew Kellaway, 14 Reece Robinson, 13 Israel Folau, 12 Irae Simone, 11 Rob Horne, 10 Bryce Hegarty, 9 Nick Phipps, 8 Michael Wells, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Jack Dempsey, 5 David McDuling, 4 Dean Mumm, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tolu Latu, 1 Tom Robertson.
Replacements: 16 Hugh Roach, 17 Paddy Ryan, 18 David Lolohea, 19 Senio Toleafoa, 20 Maclean Jones, 21 Matt Lucas, 22 David Horwitz, 23 Cameron Clark
Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa)
Assistant referees: Egon Seconds (South Africa), Stuart Berry (South Africa)
TMO: Willie Vos (South Africa)
Great starts by the Sharks! But Lambie didn’t look happy after that tackle. Pleeeeeaaaaaase don’t let that be serious…
Am and J-L are something special…
8-0 Sharks after 8 mins…
Told you Am was special…go you good thing…
That had to be red!
And that professional foul to stop a try had to be a yellow…lucky Waratahs…
11-0 Sharks after 13 mins…
@pastorshark (Comment 8) : Both players were involved, 14 lucky not to get a rest
In case anyone is wondering, it is a beautiful evening and there just about no humidity…
@jdolivier (Comment 11) : How often have we seen both players involved and with a bad one like that it still had to be red…
Missed the first few minutes. What happened to Lambie?
I am sitting just about in line with that last ruck…no ways Mvovo was offsides…van der W looked up to late and guessed…
Great defence Sharks!!
@Die Kriek (Comment 14) : Got dumped in a very heavy tackle and was never happy after that…
@pastorshark (Comment 13) : Red would have spoilt the game in all fairness, have to say it is a strange feeling having all the ref calls going our way
We are demolishing these Tahs at the moment…our breakdown work is something to behold…
What a turnover and counter attack. Try bosch
Try … I have to admit this intensity in defence by the sharks is refreshing
18-0 Sharks after 20…
Live at the game I can see one thing I’m loving: we are clearing out the ruck beautifully by going in at different heights intelligently depending on what they see in the ruck in front of them…
Kuk bounce
Really unlucky bounce for the Sharks…18-7 after 30…
Am is impressing me big time. He read that kick before it was kicked…not his fault it bounced like that…
21-7 after 32…
I’m excited to see Ward at some stage…but Esterhuizen is a beast…
@pastorshark (Comment 27) : Bring ward on now, Am has had 4 shocking handling errors. He is good, but you can’t always be at your best
24-7 after 37…
@jdolivier (Comment 28) : That’s a bit harsh…some handling errors but a proper doring at the breakdowns and on defence.
And that is how defense wins matches
That caps the best half of rugby from the Sharks in…well, a long, long time…van Wyk races away to score after the hooter…
@pastorshark (Comment 30) : Like I said, rate the man and his work ethic is phenomenal, just not exactly his night
@byron (Comment 31) : That was all Esterhuizen…
31 to 7 at half time
31-7 half time…
@pastorshark (Comment 34) : Geez.. Its hard to tell…. there are 3 player putting up their hand everytime the tahs shift the ball.
@jdolivier (Comment 33) : Fair enough in terms of handling…but tonight he has won turnovers, put pressure on at the breakdown and tackled really well…so I am still happy…
@byron (Comment 37) : Yeah…
This side is looking coached. They’re energetic in defense, organised in attack. When last did we see a sharks team play like this?
I am going to differ slightly from most, Sharks showing huge composure, and my 2 stand out players are AE and PvdWalt with huge defense,
We are hitting them so hard in defense and then counter attack from every mistake they make.
@pastorshark (Comment 38) : Not advocating omitting the man, just give Ward a chance and next week Am will be the man again
@jdolivier (Comment 43) : Rather give ward a chance next week against the Kings.
Also right now with Lambie injured it is better to keep the more defensive center pairing to help cover Bosch, and right now that is exactly what Andre Esterhuizen is doing, he has been superb.
@pastorshark (Comment 32) : Was such a promising half, slowly trying to calm down and remind myself it is only the start of the season. This group of gents can eclipse the 2007 team if the improvement every match remains the same
@sharks_lover (Comment 44) : 24 points up and a baptism of fire against Folau, bring it on, let’s see how good the kid is
hi guys, long time no see.
where can i stream this game for free
@jdolivier (Comment 46) : Same here…
Try Waratahs…Reinach kick charged down…damn…
31-14 after 43…
Franco off…got up very slowly…
Great play Am! Sharks almost score…another penalty in the red zone…hmm…
Penalty turned around…Terra not impressed!!
That penalty actually came after the onfield penalty
Marius vdW…could the Tahs throw it into the lineout MORE skew?!
@byron (Comment 55) : Yeah…
@pastorshark (Comment 53) : Do you think he read this thread at halftime
Shark player auditioning for father xmas this year …
17 points up and we need bonus points why kick at goal???????!!!!!!
34-14 after 52…
Worst decision ref
@byron (Comment 62) : Should have been penalty for not rolling away
Thank fk Reinach is leaving
Thats a yellow … how can that be nothing
Van der Walt took a huge hit and is down…please let us get through this game without major injuries…
Van der Walt off…
is it over yet
@pastorshark (Comment 67) : Our captains are really spineless, go for the kill, Bosch has 12 years to get his points stats up
37-14 after 72…
Guys the best thing about tonights game is the vibe here in the stadium,the mexican wave has gone around a couple of times, and the people are having a really great time.
As good as we were first half? so poor we were 2nd half. I guess lets blame it on travel fatigue.
@KingRiaan (Comment 71) : Great to hear that
Have to say our captains show no faith in try scoring. we had so many chances to score the bonus point try.
@sharks_lover (Comment 72) : Think it was more a case of being too adventurous that let us down. Still the best performance from a Sharks team in 4 years
@pastorshark (Comment 66) : Fingers crossed, the ginger ninja is such a stalwart for the sharks
@jdolivier (Comment 75) : Agree
@KingRiaan (Comment 71) : It was amazing…loved it…food offerings much better too…
@jdolivier (Comment 76) : Absolutely…and Lambie…
@jdolivier (Comment 75) : Agree…
@pastorshark (Comment 79) : Gotten too familiar with a Lambie injury at the start of the season unfortunately
So the handling did let us down…but I loved the way we broke their line so often…and with some pretty creative plays…
37-14 final score, by the way…
I am eminantly satisfied with that all in all. When last did we outplay an overseas team so comprehensively…
The Tahs either have excellent line-speed or the ref struggled with policing the off-side line. Hard to tell at times. Lots of good things in this game and some bad things to work on too. Like the fact that Cobus and Andre took the responsibility of exits onto themselves after Lambie went off. Shows the team takes care of their own. Bosch owes them some beers as he could focus on settling in at flyhalf. Also hope there aren’t any serious injuries.
*Dan played his first warm-up game tonight. Heck yes!
Great performance by the team!!! Backs are starting to look danger on attack!!!
Well done boys. Intensity was very good in the first half. We faded in the second half. Let’s work on dishing out a 100% clinical performance over 80 minutes. We should have got a bonus point win.
@vanmartin (Comment 84) : Cant find the team sheet of the warm up game against the bulls anywhere, please advise
@GreatSharksays (Comment 86) : I think the first 37mins. of play killed our guys, they looked spent…..37mins. before the first scrum – that’s unheard of.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 86) : @FireTheLooser (Comment 88) : think they just controlled the match in the second half. Great victory against a team that was already waiting for them in SA.
@revolverocelot (Comment 87) : Is our fitness then not where it should be? That could be the reason. Very concerning and means we need to work harder on our fitness. Can’t expect to keep up with the NZ teams if we can’t maintain our intensity, accuracy, physicality and execution success over 80 minutes we’ll find ourselves in the same position the Stormers did in last year’s semifinal. We can’t take the foot off the pedal. Let’s push harder. These Aussie sides aren’t a benchmark at all.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 88) : Yeah…though I don’t think “spent” quite so much as foot off the peddle. I suppose we did have travel to contend with. I am still very happy with what I saw. The intensity in the first 40 was awesome…
@GreatSharksays (Comment 90) : I really don’t think that was it…your points about pushing on are valid though. Our improvement trend from game to game is very pleasing. Let’s keep that going…
So, to recap:
Following the game against the Reds, my gripes were that Tera was practically invisible in the game, Cobus kicked our balls away, Pat was tentative with ball in hand, and Curwin offered nothing on attack.
After the game against the Brumbies, I had to swallow my words on all counts. So then I grumbled that the Sharks were still being outscored as far as number of tries were concerned.
So yesterday I was made to eat humble pie on that front. Now my complaint is that we have not yet banked a try-scoring bonus point. So go on, Sharks, I dare you, make me look like an idiot three weeks in a row…!
@revolverocelot (Comment 87) : No idea where to find that I’m afraid
Should however use our opportunities wiser. We had a strong enough lead but still chose to chase 3 points when we could have taken a scrum or lineout right at the goal line. Those oppertunities may not come again in the last 15 minutes. Reinach kicking helps but also hinders their try due to his I’ll timed box kick in the red zone. Being able to kick is only half the battle, knowing when to kick is the other. This is how you lose a knick out or a final Cobus.
Some people are never satisfied, we played three Aussie teams in three weeks,and have 9 points.We travelled back from Aus this week to take apart the strongest Aussie team who had been training and playing at altitude for 2 weeks.We took that team apart, maybe it doesn’t translate on T.V but we outmuscled a very good team, Folau would walk into any team in the world.
Sure the guys were tired they had reason to be.
If I ‘d been asked at the beginning of the season would I be happy with 9 points after three game I know the answer,I would have given.
I have two problems, firstly with Pat,that was no leg injury, the amount of time the medics spent on his head before he was taken off, is cause for huge concern, secondly Lewies didn’t look good when he hobbled off,Oosthuizen’s stupid ban, meant he had too come back too intensely, too soon, he should have played half games these past two weeks .We might regret that.
Ryan Botha is getting better and better every weeks jean Luc he is such a mountain hard to believe he is only 21,can’t wait for Dan to join him,he was always the more physical of the two, hope he has also grown at the same rate.
Such a huge pity we never saw Marcel play with the twins
All in all I throughly enjoyed last nights game, the weather, the crowd, but most of all the team.
Was told by an U21 player after the game that it will be a few weeks for Lambie. Hopefully he’s wrong though.
@The hound (Comment 96) : commentators said I’d was a back strain for Pat
@sharks_lover (Comment 98) : sharks website said he took a knock on the leg,whatever that means…
@The hound (Comment 96) : Think you are being dramatic. It was a good performance in the first half. All that we are seeking is a full 80minute display. Sure Rob du Preez will also mention that in his assessment of the game. Truth of the matter is that we are not playing any NZ sides until the knock out stages. Don’t want to get there undercooked and the only way to ensure that is to compare your performance against the benchmark on a weekly basis. This is not by any means critiquing the players. We are playing good rugby and should put teams to the sword when the opportunity presents itself.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 100) : Have you ever considered that the Warratahs played a much better second half and they will prove to get better and better as the season goes on they are by no means a crap team.
My definition of a good game is one in which you are at no time in the game in danger of losing it.
Thats good enough for me.
@Culling Song (Comment 93) : I see what you did there…
@The hound (Comment 96) : Spot on, spot on, spot on. It was a pleasure to behold. We got a good look at Pat sitting there in the second half. He had an ice pack on his back. In the tackle that heard him he got thumped to the ground on his hip and I’m hoping a rest next week and some physio will sort it out. Agree re: Lewies…hope he’ll be all tight. I also hope Franco is not badly injured. I can’t remember when last we dominated a team at the break down quite so much. They look so well coached…the last time I felt like that at a love game was more than 10 years ago when Plum first arrived and you could see his influence on our breakdown. JLdP is what we, in German would call “ein Eisen” (‘n yster)! Ruan Botha was top class. So was Ginger…really hope he is ok too. The atmosphere at the Park was great…they’ve even cleaned the place up a bit (toilets painted, food offerings stepped up, etc.). I really enjoyed it all…
@sharks_lover (Comment 98) : That’s what it looked like to me…
@Nostraseth (Comment 97) : @sharks_lover (Comment 98) : @HeinF (Comment 99) : This was Rob du Preez’s comment as reported in the Sunday Times: “He hurt his back. He got tackled and fell on his back. It is obviously not great coming off. He’s a tough guy. Hopefully it is not too serious‚” Du Preez said.
One more observation I didn’t mention while watching the game, but that really impressed me and that I am happy about given the airtime the topic has received: on at least three occasion it was clearly observable that Curwin Bosch stopped a dangerous Waratahs attack through a brave tackle…good to see, young man. Well done!
@The hound (Comment 101) : I don’t think the score tells the full story. That’s was an extremely composed performance by a Sharks team that utterly dominated the Waratahs in every facet of play.
Caught a late replay of the game last night as I was at Twickers. I was really impressed at the way we played but we need to work on a few things. I could not believe Mtembu going for posts when we were 20 points up. We could have at least tried to get the bonus point! You can’t win this competition without bonus points.
@Apollo (Comment 108) : Poor pastorshark had to endure me complain about that the entire match. It was like the captains are too scared to take a daring approach
@jdolivier (Comment 109) : Personally I would rather we miss the playoffs than end up in 8th again and just lose in the quarters. We need to take risks! No bonus points -> no home playoff!
@Apollo (Comment 110) : Agreed, 20 points up is a different ballgame altogether though
Great win guys. I think that Tera going for post instead of the corner was reasonable. The lead was only 20 points. If the Tahs scored 3 converted tries we could have lost. The guys were also feeling the effects of jetlag and the Tahs were constantly infringing in the 22. JL showed this by immediately kicking the ball out@ the last turnover and clearly demonstrating his displeasure at having to do it himself.
@sudhir (Comment 112) : also got to bear in mind that the Sharks were disjointed at the back with a makeshift wing and fullback on the park. Could be why they didn’t pile on more misery in the second half.
@robdylan (Comment 113) : I think that is also a major reason why the guys seemed so disjointed in the second half.
I never watched the game, but from the highlights I was not impressed by the two tries we scored, was basicly intercept tries. yes you can argue that pressure builds mistakes (alla Jake white style of play, which most people here hate). Are we in actual fact playing that sort of style? or was it just a day that we are playing allot with the ball, just that we still could not break their defences up? In that case I would be worried, a NZ team wont give us those chances we got from the Waratahs.
@Uli Boelie (Comment 115) : Our tries came from the pressure we put them under. So big up to the team for the intensity and line speed. I think the fear you are I share is that we don’t want to think that we have a shot of winning in the semifinals only to be given a rude awakening by a NZ side ala the Stormers of 2016. Hence for me it is about maintaining that high standard throughout the season so that come the time of the season, if we are good enough to get there, we don’t get blown away by their intensity and speed of the game. Only way to avoid that is to benchmark against NZ sides (will make my examples simplistic) i.e. How many players are we committing to rucks, how quickly are we getting our ball back from rucks, on average how many phases are we putting together per match, how many seconds it takes from scrumhalf to wing, how many trying scoring opportunities are we creating per match, our line speed on defense, how many players we have on their feet after breakdowns or tackles, average metres with ball in hand per match etc.
Soooooooo, well done Robbie and crew,the Sharks have a game plan keep possession, structured defence and the back line attacks and now play high tempo game, great, for me CB reminds me of a young Q Cooper, he is the answet at 10 and Ward and Am must be the centre combo
@GreatSharksays (Comment 116) : no mate the Netball players were always rubbish they just got a lesson in how rubbish and dont believe the nonsense of your own rygby press that you have already won SR, also why the pressure, relax mate the Crusaders and Bulls of old built slowly, ,let the Sharks get what they doing down pat first.
@Uli Boelie (Comment 115) : no mate if you wete at the game and it seems the two for one worked, you could see the difference ,im impressed considering how they were playing until recently in the CC
@The hound (Comment 101) : I fully agree
@Uli Boelie (Comment 115) : @benji (Comment 119) : I agree with benji…watch the game…not perfect, but a huge step in the right direction…