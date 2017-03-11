Super Rugby 2017: Sharks vs Waratahs

The Sharks finally get their Home season under way, hosting the Waratahs at Kings Park. It’s the third match against Australian opposition is as many weeks, after completing a reasonably successful tour of Australia.

Tonight’s challenge is slightly different to what the Reds and the Brumbies dished up previously. The Sharks returned to Durban on Sunday evening, having endured the usual return flight from Australia, while the Waratahs only had to make their way down to the coast from Johannesburg.

That said, The Sharks should be quite keen to et back on the field after their success against the Brumbies last week, and with the exact same team running out again, I’m very sure the win last week will go a long way to getting the team over the line this week.

The Waratahs looked good in patches last week, never really being out of the game until right at the end. The skilful attack they bring to the table is sure to challenge the Sharks’ defensive capabilities. It should be an entertaining match, whatever the result.

Sharks: 15 Clement Poitrenaud, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Patrick Lambie (captain), 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Lubabalo Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Curwin Bosch.

Waratahs: 15 Andrew Kellaway, 14 Reece Robinson, 13 Israel Folau, 12 Irae Simone, 11 Rob Horne, 10 Bryce Hegarty, 9 Nick Phipps, 8 Michael Wells, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Jack Dempsey, 5 David McDuling, 4 Dean Mumm, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tolu Latu, 1 Tom Robertson.

Replacements: 16 Hugh Roach, 17 Paddy Ryan, 18 David Lolohea, 19 Senio Toleafoa, 20 Maclean Jones, 21 Matt Lucas, 22 David Horwitz, 23 Cameron Clark

Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa)

Assistant referees: Egon Seconds (South Africa), Stuart Berry (South Africa)

TMO: Willie Vos (South Africa)