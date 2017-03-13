Blow as Pat ruled out

The Sharks injury report from the weekend is a bad one indeed, with the feared news coming indeed – Pat Lambie will miss up to two months of the campaign.

Alan Kourie has confirmed that Pat has been diagnosed with a fractured vertebrae in his back; with an expected recovery time of 6-8 weeks, he’ll not play again until after Easter. Also set to definitely miss out this week is ace loose forward Philip van der Walt, who broke his cheekbone against the Waratahs.

Franco Marais and Clément Poitrenaud are also in doubt for the Kings match this weekend with niggling injuries, but their fitness will be confirmed later in the week.