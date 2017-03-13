Catch-up mode Monday

Morning everyone – I hope you’ll all bear with me today as I try hard to catch up on the weekend’s activities after taking a small mid-season break myself.

I’ve spent the last four days in Dublin with my old mates – mostly doing charity work and attending church meetings, definitely not trawling the pubs and bars of the Irish capital in search of as much Guinness as possible. You’ll just have to take my word on that!

I still need to find a gap to watch the Sharks game and also to figure out exactly what happened in the curtain raiser, with the Sharks XV going down narrowly to the Bulls. Also, the question that’s foremost in everybody’s mind I’m sure related to how bad Pat Lambie injury is – we’re hoping to get an answer to that one later this afternoon.

For the meantime, I encourage you all to just have a look at the Africa 2 log – that should answer any questions you have in the meantime. Go Sharks!