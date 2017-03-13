Du Preez hints at changes

Rob du Preez has expressed satisfaction with the big win over the Waratahs in Durban on Saturday. despite lamenting a few missed opportunities in a tighter second half.

“It’s great to win at home, especially after coming back from the tour,” said the coach. “Having said that, I think there were quite a few opportunities out there to be taken. That’s something we’d like to work on.

“I think we lost a bit of our grip in the second half, there too many mistake, too many balls kicked away,” added du Preez. “But there were disruptions. Pat hurt his back in a tackle. It wasn’t great, his coming off, but he’s a tough guy and hopefully it’s not too serious. Curwin is a talent and had a good game.

“We obviously practice Curwin at 10, but it’s not the same, he’s been playing fullback since last year. When Clément came off, we had to move Lukhanyo to the wing, where he played really well.”

Du Preez has hinted at changes this week for the Kings game; the likely absence of Lambie, along with a requirement to rest contracted Boks should mean some switches, in a home game against somewhat easier opposition. “At some stage we’re going to have to give the Boks a rest, not that we want to take the Kings lightly. But after that, we have the Cheetahs and Lions, both away, so we’re going to have to box clever. The guys in the bigger squad and the guys sitting on the bench need to be played and I really believe they will do well, they’ll step in fine. We have young guns like Benhard Janse van Rensburg and Inny Radebe, we’re going to have to test them.

“This competition requires that you do test your depth, we’ll have to do that at some time.”

More information on Lambie’s injury should be made available later this afternoon.