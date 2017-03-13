Du Preez hints at changes

Rob du Preez has expressed satisfaction with the big win over the Waratahs in Durban on Saturday. despite lamenting a few missed opportunities in a tighter second half.
“It’s great to win at home, especially after coming back from the tour,” said the coach. “Having said that, I think there were quite a few opportunities out there to be taken. That’s something we’d like to work on.
“I think we lost a bit of our grip in the second half, there too many mistake, too many balls kicked away,” added du Preez. “But there were disruptions. Pat hurt his back in a tackle. It wasn’t great, his coming off, but he’s a tough guy and hopefully it’s not too serious. Curwin is a talent and had a good game.
“We obviously practice Curwin at 10, but it’s not the same, he’s been playing fullback since last year. When Clément came off, we had to move Lukhanyo to the wing, where he played really well.”
Du Preez has hinted at changes this week for the Kings game; the likely absence of Lambie, along with a requirement to rest contracted Boks should mean some switches, in a home game against somewhat easier opposition. “At some stage we’re going to have to give the Boks a rest, not that we want to take the Kings lightly. But after that, we have the Cheetahs and Lions, both away, so we’re going to have to box clever. The guys in the bigger squad and the guys sitting on the bench need to be played and I really believe they will do well, they’ll step in fine. We have young guns like Benhard Janse van Rensburg and Inny Radebe, we’re going to have to test them.
“This competition requires that you do test your depth, we’ll have to do that at some time.”
More information on Lambie's injury should be made available later this afternoon.
I would like to see:
Thomas, Chilli and Lourens to start. Kings have a decent front row and in Cloete and Lerm a disruptive backrow but in the centers there is no creativity at all. Lionel will try to prove a point and hopefully gifts a few brainfarts…
Lewies, Lambie, Esterhuizen and Frenchie to rest, maybe even JL or Phillip
Vermeulen and Droste to get a run – would love to see how Vermeulen goes against Cloete
Ryno Smith, Ward and Curwin to start in the backs. Lwazi also should get a shorter run
We have a suite in PE and from the view, the Kings backline get their defensive lineups horrible out wide or are happy to concede an overlap but try and smother attacks early. they have conceded at least 5 tries this way vs Jaguares and Stormers. If the boys exploit that area as against the Brumbies, I can see some eye pleasing long range tries coming
@Kabouter (Comment 1) : I’d be cautious about making lots of changes and would rather play my bench earlier in the match. My lineup would be:
1.Thomas 2.Marais 3.Lourens 4.Lewies 5.Botha 6.Vermeulen 7.JL 8.Terra 9.CR 10.Bosch 11.Mvovo 12.Ward 13.Am 14. Van Wyk 15.Smith
16. Scoeman/Meyer (Not sure which plays loosehead) 17.Chilli 18.Coenie 19.Droste 20.Dan (if he’s back) otherwise Deysel 21.Claasen 22.Janse van Rensburg 23.Sithole
Maybe Dan can be on the bench for this game. Also, isn’t Ettienne back this week from his suspension? If so then Lewies can have a break.
@KingRiaan (Comment 3) : I’d keep Oosthuizen out or on the bench initially just so he knows this poor discipline won’t be tolerated.
@Kabouter (Comment 1) : Were you at the Stormers game, I didnt watc it but Rapport mentioned that the Kings had the better of the Stormers in the lineouts is this so and if so what went wrong with the Stormers, I mean very few national teams should be besting PDdT and Etzebeth.
@Hulk (Comment 4) : He has really cleaned up his game in the past season, I think it is more the odd brain fart that gets him into trouble. Same goes for Ruan Botha.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 5) : They did give them some hassles, but it was probably more down to the Mountain Goats being overly confident.
@KingRiaan (Comment 7) : I see, thanks.
@Hulk (Comment 2) : if I’m correct Coenie must also rest so might see both Schoeman and Meyer playing. Like the rest of tour team.
@Hulk (Comment 2) : when exactly did Janse Van Rensburg leapfrog Inny Radebe in the pecking order?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 5) : Yes. We were. There were significantly more people at the game at least.
Kings stole quite a few lineouts and dominated breakdowns. Unfortunately the backline is CC first Div level so could never finish breaks – there were quite a few.
Also Stormers got a freebie when Elstads slapped a Kings player and pulled another’s beard in a handbags fight and no card. If it was Ettas he would have been carded.
Irne Herbst outshone both Boks in the lineout. I saw his preseason test results and they matched PSDT at Bok training camps according to Dr Von Hagen.
Sharks should use loosies in lineouts more in this game
@Sbu13 (Comment 10) : In the warm up games from what I saw.
As I said for me CB is the answer at 10, he reminds of a young Q Cooper, plenty kop,serious skill, kicks far, attacks gain line and gets his back line onto the gain line
@benji (Comment 13) : yes given a bit of to grow up CB will be my first choice flyhalf! Until then I hope Pat can stay fit!!!
@JD (Comment 14) : JD mate there is no time like now,Bambie is always getting injured, CB is a natural with talent on another level to Bambie, leave him and let him settle in at 10
@benji (Comment 15) : …. and what about Lambie …?
@benji (Comment 13) : Quade Cooper was only ever as good as when he was playing with Will Genia,
Who is Curwin’s Genia?
@The hound (Comment 17) : Cameron Wright…. just need to get him back first
@The hound (Comment 17) : @robdylan (Comment 18) : from your lips to Pastors Bosses ears
@robdylan (Comment 18) : any idea how long his contract in France is?
@JD (Comment 20) : i wonder how much game time he really got. someone needs to work some magic and get him back.
when last did the Sharks have really crisp service and let guys like Pat, CB and April run the show?
@Kabouter (Comment 21) : not since Kokket,and CW is in a serious predicament with Jake leaving he is not guaranteed a place never mind game time with the new chap,now is the time for Rob to exert huge pressure on him to come back
From the bits I saw of Janse Van Rensburg in the warmups he looks pretty promising