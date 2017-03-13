Kings spell for Ungerer

Best of luck to Sharks scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer, who has been sent to play for the Kings on loan until the end of the Super Rugby season.

It’s not been a happy start to the year for the 23-year-old Maritzburg College old boy, a surprising omission from the Sharks Super Rugby squad after playing a big role during Currie Cup last year. Let’s hope that this move to the Bay can offer a new lease of life to the player, who is phenomenally talented and a real match-winner when on song.

All the best, Stefan! We hope it works out well for you.