Kings spell for Ungerer

Best of luck to Sharks scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer, who has been sent to play for the Kings on loan until the end of the Super Rugby season.
It’s not been a happy start to the year for the 23-year-old Maritzburg College old boy, a surprising omission from the Sharks Super Rugby squad after playing a big role during Currie Cup last year. Let’s hope that this move to the Bay can offer a new lease of life to the player, who is phenomenally talented and a real match-winner when on song.
All the best, Stefan! We hope it works out well for you.Tweet
Seemed to have done Am a world of good. Good luck Stefan!
Ungerer was/is ,[at 23you can't say was],ahuge talent.He has not been himself since injuring himself in his crowning moment of glory,when Bieber kicked the ball into his hands on the try line.He pulled something as he collected that ball staggered over the try line and his career went down hill from there.
Pity we are admitting that we can’t rehabilitate him into the side, because that erratic Reinarch ,needs to move on the sooner the better,and Michael Claassens is now one season beyond it.
@The hound (Comment 2) : has Gouws and that Namibian jumped ahead of Venter aswell?
@Kabouter (Comment 3) : Have absolutely no idea, but if I have to watch another one of Reinarch;s telegraphed box kicks being effortlessly charged down I am going to start watching local soccer.
Good luck, Stefan. I hope this does you a world of good…
I also hop this really works out for Stefan as it will be great to have him back at the Sharks at his best.
I for one am also feeling ‘the hound’s’ pain at the overused aimless boxkicking that Reinach has defaulted to, just did not see how it has been helping us in the last couple of games