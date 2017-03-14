A retrospective team announcement

I don’t usually do things in this order – announcing a team after the game has been played! There has been a fair amount of interest in the lineup for the Sharks XV side that narrowly went down to the Bulls in Saturday’s curtain raiser, though.

Below is the team lineup for this game, courtesy of the Sharks. Hope this is still of interest to some of you.

Sharks XV: 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Odwa Ndungane (capt), 13 S’bura Sithole, 12 Johan Deysel, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Benhard van Rensburg, 9 Hanco Venter, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Khaya Majola, 6 Francois Kleinhans, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Wian Vosloo, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Stephan Coetzee, 1 Juan Schoeman

Subs: 16 Mzamo Majola, 17 Kerron van Vuuren, 18 Gerhard Engelbrecht, 19 Rikus Zwart, 20 Andrew Evans, 21 Graham Geldenhuys, 22 Michael Meyer, 23 Damien Stevens, 24 Inny Radebe, 25 Morne Joubert, 26 Tristan Blewett, 27 Garth April