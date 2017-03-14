A retrospective team announcement

I don’t usually do things in this order – announcing a team after the game has been played! There has been a fair amount of interest in the lineup for the Sharks XV side that narrowly went down to the Bulls in Saturday’s curtain raiser, though.
Below is the team lineup for this game, courtesy of the Sharks. Hope this is still of interest to some of you.
Sharks XV: 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Odwa Ndungane (capt), 13 S’bura Sithole, 12 Johan Deysel, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Benhard van Rensburg, 9 Hanco Venter, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Khaya Majola, 6 Francois Kleinhans, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Wian Vosloo, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Stephan Coetzee, 1 Juan Schoeman
Subs: 16 Mzamo Majola, 17 Kerron van Vuuren, 18 Gerhard Engelbrecht, 19 Rikus Zwart, 20 Andrew Evans, 21 Graham Geldenhuys, 22 Michael Meyer, 23 Damien Stevens, 24 Inny Radebe, 25 Morne Joubert, 26 Tristan Blewett, 27 Garth April
27. Garth April
So from Bok call up to what is fourth-in-line-flyhalf? Potentially fifth-in-line-flyhalf if you count Curwin Bosch as a 10.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 1) : ja look, this this oke clearly cannot read because the writing on the wall couldn’t be clearer.
@robdylan (Comment 2) :
Must be colour blind if he isn’t seeing the bright neon sign…
The line up was decent, on paper we should have won the game, but im sure for most of these guys it was their 1st real game since the warm ups
@HB (Comment 4) : the starting team was fine and they were leading quite comfortably, I believe. The reserve team didn’t manage to hold on, though. Which is to be expected because many of them (esp forwards) are still very young
Thanks for making the effort Rob. Very strong side.
@robdylan (Comment 5) : Make sense in that case though, as most of the reserve bench is unknown guys
@robdylan (Comment 5) : Most of the guys still need oodles of exposure and experience in the team, so it should have been a great learning curve for them, April has gone from a couple of purple patch games to almost non existing
@robdylan (Comment 2) : A bit harsh? Was our 1st choice after all last year when Pat went down
Edit:
With that being said,I kind of feel bad for him,he looked promising enough.
Thanx Rob. Interesting team. Some future stars in the team.
April actually started at Full back in the first half. He played exceptionally well there
what ever happened to the loose forward schramm ?
@revolverocelot (Comment 12) : left for Jersey
@robdylan (Comment 13) : New Jersey in the USA ? @Julesgr8ter (Comment 11) : Very useful at fullback, we could need him now with the frog also injured. I worry about playing inexperienced players against lions and cheetahs
@revolverocelot (Comment 14) : no, Jersey in the Channel Islands
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 11) : now you see, this just annoys me! Because it seems that even after the fact, you don’t get the accurate team sheet.
@robdylan (Comment 16) : Well it’s close enough for us, thanks for the info Rob. You know if Hanco Venter had a good game? I want to know what we are going to do when CR leaves.
@Quintin (Comment 17) : if our plan is not to contract Cameron Wright then we need to come up with a better one.
@robdylan (Comment 15) : That’s the same place Brendan Cope went to. How does a club like that manage it? (Considering that they don’t even play Premiership rugby)
@vanmartin (Comment 19) : very interested to know myself. They have a former DHS guy as their head coach.
@robdylan (Comment 20) : Maybe it’s more of a means to an end? Citizenship being the end game in this case instead of huge salaries?
@vanmartin (Comment 21) : I have a friend who went for that reason alone…we have to know that for some guys that is a concern and therefore a motivating factor…
@pastorshark (Comment 22) : Hope I didn’t come across as judgemental in the previous post?I have a lot of understanding for anyone opting to take that route.
@vanmartin (Comment 23) : No, definitely not…just backing up your thought…
@vanmartin (Comment 23) : @pastorshark (Comment 24) : with the current exchange rate I don’t think it’s to difficult for UK teams to match the SA players salaries even if they’re not playing Premiership rugby.