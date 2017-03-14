Bosch to wear 15 against Kings?

The signs are well and truly out there that the Sharks will field a significantly changed (and much younger) outfit against the Kings this weekend. Rob du Preez’s hand will be forced to an extent by injuries, but he’ll also take the opportunity to rest some of his Springboks and other senior players, a plan that would have been put into place even had Pat Lambie and the others not cried off.
One personnel loss that wasn’t anticipated, though, is that of Clément Poitrenaud and while the veteran Frenchman hasn’t been completely ruled out as yet, the smart money is on Curwin Bosch being asked to start at fullback, notwithstanding his fine individual performance as a pivot against the Waratahs. Rob looks set to gamble with the untested Ben Janse van Rensburg at flyhalf, a risky move at this level of the game, but one the coach seems prepared to make, knowing he has such capable backup in Bosch. Janse van Rensburg is a player who has clearly impressed the coach during his time at the Leopards and in cases like this, you often need to let a coach go with his gut and make the selection that he thinks is going to work.
It appears that both Lwazi Mvovo and Kobus van Wyk will sit out this week and du Preez will use the opportunity, it seems, to both blood a real youngster in Sbu Nkosi while also adding much-needed experience in the form of Odwa Ndungane. That leaves just Cobus Reinach, Andre Esterhuizen and Lukhanyo Am of the backline that started last week.
Up front, there will also be changes: at least four of them. Beast Mtawarira and Coenie Oosthuizen will rest, with Franco Marais’s injury meaning an all-new front row. Thomas du Toit and Lourens Adriaanse will be the props, with Chiliboy Ralepelle likely to start at hooker. Jacques Vermeulen should come in for Philip van der Walt on the flank, with the rest of the unit unchanged.
Du Preez will further need to raid the wider squad to find some new bench options. Don’t be too surprised if the team lines up something like the following:
Possible Sharks: 15 Bosch, 14 Ndungane, 13 Am, 12 Esterhuizen, 11 Nkosi, 10 Janse van Rensburg, 9 Reinach, 8 Mtembu (capt), 7 Du Preez, 6 Vermeulen, 5 Botha, 4 Lewies, 3 Adriaanse, 2 Ralepelle, 1 Du Toit
Subs: 16 Coetzee, 17 Schoeman, 18 Meyer, 19 Oosthuizen, 20 Droste/du Preez, 21 Claassens, 22 Ward, 23 Smith/April/Radebe
Is Dan dP fit now? Sounded like it in JL’s interview after the match.
@T-Shark (Comment 1) : he got through a warmup ok
Would like to see AE get a rest and Ward start. AE can’t play the way he does(physical, high work rate) for a complete season without breaking down somewhere along the line but I get why the coach doesn’t want to make too much changes as there are a couple already.
I worry we are underestimating that Kings team,Stormers did that last week and if not for the Japanese referee,they could have ended up with big egg on their face.
Too many second team players in that team above,
@The hound (Comment 4) : If you need to rest some Boks at this stage, you need to do that during this against the Kings at home. We will need full strength teams against the Cheetahs, Lions and Jaguares.
Ja not much choice for the coach as injury and Bokke players that must rest is “forcing” him into most of these choices!
I’m worried about this game. i suspect RdP planned to rest several player for this match but with the injuries I think he should limit unforced changes. The Kings didn’t look all that kak against The Stormers.
@Pokkel (Comment 7) : glad I’m not the coach that must win all games whilst managing injuries and Bok needs as well as trying to keep the players fresh and fit!
that would be a brave selection but one I’d love to see in action, April and radebe must be gutted they have been leap frogged. let’s hope this guy repays the coaches faith if he is picked.
@The hound (Comment 4) : Clean out Cloete at the breakdown and put defensive pressure on Cronje’s kicks and it should start wearing them down. Their best set-piece is their lineout. Disrupting their lineout ball as much as possible should be within Lewies and Botha’s capabilities.
I think either Garth April or Inny should have been leant to the Kings for this season. It worked out well with Am.
Eish. Rob has no faith in April it seems. If that is the side it certainly looks light. Definitely not a banked bonus point anyway.
fh: Janse van Rensburg???
Haven’t the foggiest who this guy is – anybody care to shed some light for me?
@FireTheLooser (Comment 13) : Bernhard JvR…played for Pukke in the Varsity Cup, then Leopards…he really impressed RdP and now he is here. The little I saw of him in the warmups made a good impression. I’m very happy to go with the coach on this…
@The hound (Comment 4) : That’s also my fear. Would rather have Tera move to 6 and Dan start at 8 just to beef up that pack.
@pastorshark (Comment 14) : Thank you, now I know….how it’s made
@FireTheLooser (Comment 16) :
@GreatSharksays (Comment 15) : I’m sure Vermeulen will start as he’s been on the bench. Think Dan (or Franna) could be on the bench.
@pastorshark (Comment 14) : @FireTheLooser (Comment 16) : yes must agree with Pastor he did look good in the warm up games! Impressed me more than Inny did the whole of last year!