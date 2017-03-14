Seconds, van der Westhuizen swap roles

Rookie ref Egon Seconds will be in charge when the Sharks take on the Kings in Durban on Saturday night.

Seconds, who acted as assistant referee to Marius van der Westhuizen last week, steps into the spotlight this week, with van der Westhuizen taking over on the touchline. Cwengile Jadezweni will run the other touchline, with Shaun Veldsman again set to be the TMO.

The match kicks off in Durban at 19h30.