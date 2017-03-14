robdylan

Seconds, van der Westhuizen swap roles


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :EP Kings, Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 14 Mar 2017
Rookie ref Egon Seconds will be in charge when the Sharks take on the Kings in Durban on Saturday night.

Seconds, who acted as assistant referee to Marius van der Westhuizen last week, steps into the spotlight this week, with van der Westhuizen taking over on the touchline. Cwengile Jadezweni will run the other touchline, with Shaun Veldsman again set to be the TMO.

The match kicks off in Durban at 19h30.



3 Comments

  • I actually like Seconds as a ref. He hasn’t really blown bad in any game that I have seen.

    Comment 1, posted at 14.03.17 12:44:35 by KingRiaan
    KingRiaan
    		 

  • Ja let’s see how it goes!

    Comment 2, posted at 14.03.17 13:12:20 by JD
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JD
    		 

  • I hope Egon does well and I wish him every success for his career…

    Comment 3, posted at 14.03.17 15:48:01 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorshark
    		 

Add Comment

