Benhard Janse van Rensburg to start for Sharks

Rob du Preez has named a team to face the Kings this weekend that features seven changes in the starting line up, driven by a combination of injury and the need to rest players after Saturday’s bruising win over the Waratahs. 20-year-old flyhalf Benhard Janse van Rensburg will become the 239th Sharks Super Rugby player when he takes the field in the number 10 jersey and he’ll have a big task ahead of him if he hopes to replicate the feats of Curwin Bosch in that channel just a week ago.
Bosch, who came off the bench last week, is himself also promoted to the starting team, but will wear the number 15 jersey vacated by injured Frenchman Clément Poitrenaud. The final change to the backline sees veteran Odwa Ndungane (who made his Super Rugby debut way back in February 2005) start at left wing, replacing the rested Lwazi Mvovo.
Up front, there are more changes. Philip van der Walt’s unfortunate cheekbone injury paves the way for a first start for Jacques Vermeuelen, who will wear the number 6 jersey. Vermeulen has three caps to his name so far, all coming off the bench. Tera Mtembu captains a team that contains an otherwise unchanged loose trio and lock combination. The front row, though, is all new. Franco Marais is out for a week with a shoulder injury, while both Tendai Mtawarira and Coenie Oosthuizen are rested. Thomas du Toit, Lourens Adriaanse and for Bok captain Chiliboy Ralepelle are the new starters at the scrum coalface.
There are fresh faces on the bench as well; hooker Stephan Coetzee and tighthead prop Johnny Meyer will have a bit of personal rivalry going, since whichever of them comes on first will become player 240. The likelihood of both making their competition debuts is strong. Juan Schoeman comes in for his first taste of action this season, while there’s a welcome return to the squad for Etienne Oosthuisen too; he’s served out his suspension and replaces the unlucky Jean Droste in number 19 this week.
Fans will be thrilled to the the “return of the Dan”, with coach du Preez’s son Daniel finally ready for rugby again after nine months out with a groin injury. The big unit wears jersey number 20, with his twin Jean-Luc, of course, again starting at blind side flank after a man-of-the-match performance last week.
Mike Claassens will get another break from his five kids as he covers scrumhalf, with Jeremy Ward again alongside him. Finally in the squad after a long absence is Garth April, who will provide valuable cover at both flyhalf and fullback.
Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhany Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Odwa Ndungane (vice captain), 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Tera Mtembu (capt), 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Subs: 16 Stephan Coetzee, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Etienne Oosthuizen, 20 Daniel du Preez, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Garth April
Thought Kobus was also being rested. With the injury count I guess that idea was placed on hold?
I would have love to see Sibusiso Nkosi or Sibusiso Sthole on left wing*also would love to see CB play 10 and april at 15
In hind sight it is great that CR was not in the Bok plans, which means we don’t have to rest him
@vanmartin (Comment 1) : I made a mistake based on how they trained on Monday. I think Kobus may have missed that session, but seems fine to play.
@shakes (Comment 2) : consider this:
Total Sharks backline caps: 271 (38.4 average)
Odwa Ndungane caps: 141
Total backline caps without Ndungane: 130
Average caps without Ndungane: 21.6
Odwa has more experience than the rest of the backline combined. With a rookie at 10 and 15 and a 13 in just his second season, that’s the reason he’s playing, and not Nkosi.
@T-Shark (Comment 3) : after committing more than half of all the team’s total handling errors on his own last week, starting to wish we could be resting him
We can bring quite a lot of pain from the bench. Last quarter will be interesting.
Kinda disapointed that in only the second home game of the season we get to watch a largely second team.
I was wishing we could build on last weeks goodwill and absolutely crush the Kings,taking that into the next game.
Stoked for Garth April! I hope that he grabs his chance with both hands.
@robdylan (Comment 5) : 100% Rob, you have to have experience next to cover the juniors,
Same can be said about why AE was a must because BJV Rensburg is damn young and it will be his first start, AE is also the one that controls the defense lines and calls.
@The hound (Comment 8) : Injury-enforced changes aside, are you really convinced this team is that much weaker than last week’s? Biggest issues for me has more to do with the fact that Ben10, and the front row subs are largely unknown entities.
@Bump (Comment 9) : In the last half hour when the kings would be tired of tackling, it could be fun to see both him and CB on the field at the same time.
@Culling Song (Comment 11) : HI CS, actually the front row subs have been around long enough,
17 Juan Schoeman a few seasons with us, 18 John-Hubert Meyer in warm up games was very strong, in my view seems slightly a stronger scrummager at TH than CO.
As for Ben10? lol I agree, he did look quite good in warm up games but that’s not the real thing, lets hold thumbs he steps up.
If we cannot defeat the Kings with this team we are in trouble, specially away from home for them.
I am positive for this game, Only question i would have is why even have GA on the bench? I would rather if the new 10 struggles have seen CB move to 10 and have Odwa move to 15 where he is very capable.
Which means we could have had a strong running wing on the bench too.
But again I am also not unhappy with this team and glad some players get rested before bigger games come up.
This is too good not to share.
So there’s some fairly robust debate on the go on Twitter this morning after an article from Brendan Nel about the roles of rugby media and their interaction with the teams (it’s on Supersport and it’s a worthwhile read). It boils down to the fact that a lot of the current rugby writings comes across as a little bland and sterile and at least some of the blame could be laid at the doors of the teams getting a little defensive when it comes to interacting with their media counterparts. Fair enough*.
Rob makes the point that some of that blame should be laid at the door of rugby media themselves too for not taking a great enough interest in the players and also for not trying to find and write more interesting stories. This ruffles a few feathers on Twitter and one immediately gets a sense that the rugby media are getting a little defensive themselves now.
Sharks team announcement follows shortly thereafter and a lot of the rugby media, aside from Rob, is blindsided by the selection of Ben10. Maybe a little more interest in the fringe players could provide some really interesting stories? Could prevent the media from going into a tizzy on Twitter and demanding to know who Benhard Janse van Rensburg is and why he’s leapfrogging April and Inny?
*Not taking a potshot at Brendan here by the way. He does really raise some good points.
@The hound (Comment 8) : 3 players rested as this is the only real game where Beast, Coenie and Mvovo can be rested (as per Bok requirements) without having an serious impact on the game. Unless you think it would be better to rest them against Lions, Cheetahs or Jaguares!? Other 4 changes are due to injury and with Pat out for a couple of months you better get use to Benhard and/or April playing as we’re going to see a lot of them either starting or playing from the bench!
@vanmartin (Comment 15) : Do not worry Van, Our rugby writers for the most are like CNN and MSNBC, “FAKE NEWS”
Seeing how Lionel Cronje is playing for the Kings maybe we should in hindsight have kept him on the books lol
@The hound (Comment 8) : I hear you, but this is not the Sharks’ fault. Injuries and they do have to rest Boks.
@vanmartin (Comment 15) : how serious cojld they be if they don’t know him!?!?!? He was part of the Pukke Varsity cup side as well as in the under 20 Bok side!?!?!? Maybe it’s more a problem of them only following certain teams and ignorant of all the other young players!!!
@The hound (Comment 8) : I think you are more worried about us underestimating the Kings this weekend?
I’m happy with the selections especially with injuries and Boks that have to rest anyway. Regarding CB, I hope he doesn’t get shifted around too often so he can focus on one position, he’s got the talent to become a great player.
Excited to see what Ben10 can do though! He did well in the VC. This is probably a good game to see what he can do anyway, wouldn’t throw him on the field against a NZ side so this is a good opportunity.
@sharks_lover (Comment 18) : yes just remember SP also shined whilst playing for them and could not find his mojo for the Sharks!
@robdylan (Comment 19) : You need to phrase it in its full context,
Its Mike Claassens will get another break from his five kids,ALL UNDER THREE, as he covers scrumhalf,
@JD (Comment 20) : Yeah, very likely. I think there generally tends to be more interest in WP and Bulls juniors simply because the large majority of youngsters are contracted between those two teams. It also then follows that there’s way more interest in their affiliated Varsity Cup sides. It’s probably as a result, easy to overlook the ‘leftovers’ unless they’re immediately handed (what is for all intents and purposes) a senior contract like Curwin Bosch by a union.
It’s just a good example of a missed opportunity for the okes who do this for a living to find out why Coach Rob was giving this relatively unknow flyhalf gametime in the Sharks warm-up games at the start of the season.
EDIT: Or perhaps phrased another way. Do we really need another article (that really doesn’t say much and that we’ve read so many times before) about how this is Pat/Elton/Handre’s year to shine when we could be covering someone we know very little about.
@The hound (Comment 23) : that poor man. We should start a prayer circle for him
@robdylan (Comment 25) :
All in all, given the circumstances, happy with this team…excited to see what some of these men can do…
@vanmartin (Comment 24) : I love watching RDP’s media conference after Sat’s game again. He really looked like he could not give a damn based on his responses to the journos No Offence to you Boss. Looks like RDP is taking a leaf out of Venter’s Guide to Giving Press Conference book
@robdylan (Comment 6) : Sure it’s just a bit of rust and he will come good with more game time. Hope this weekend will give him more confidence
@vanmartin (Comment 15) : Every home game I see and talk to the media contingent that makes the games here in Durban, a lot of them are old school, with only a smattering of younger folk. And then most seem to have some kind of bias against the Sharks.
@Kabouter (Comment 28) : He doesn’t really seem to like the media. I have sat in on one or two of his pressers, and he seems to know his story before hand and he sticks by it.
@KingRiaan (Comment 31) : maybe he should give the ACs a few more then – gone are the days of beloved Coach Divvy
@Kabouter (Comment 28) : Also immediately thought of the Venter interview after watching that
@KingRiaan (Comment 30) : Seems the media could use some of those damn millennials they seem to despise so much
@vanmartin (Comment 24) : @Kabouter (Comment 28) : @KingRiaan (Comment 30) : no offence to journalist ( so now I can offend them….) but news papers are written to sell and not necessarily to tell the truth and that also applies to the sport news! That’s why I love this site because the main aim is rugby (Sharks rugby) and articles are fact based to inform supporters and not hyped gossip to draw more traffic to sell more advertising spots!!!