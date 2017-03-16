Deysel off to Munster for three months

The Sharks have confirmed that veteran loose forward Jean Deysel has been released to join Irish provincial side Munster on a short-term deal.

Deysel, who is a part of the Sharks Super Rugby squad, but has not been included in a match 23 so far this season, will provide depth to Rassie Erasmus’s side in Limerick for three months, whereafter he will return to Durban and the Sharks.

We’d like to with Jean and his family all the best for their new adventure.