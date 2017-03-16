Deysel off to Munster for three months

The Sharks have confirmed that veteran loose forward Jean Deysel has been released to join Irish provincial side Munster on a short-term deal.
Deysel, who is a part of the Sharks Super Rugby squad, but has not been included in a match 23 so far this season, will provide depth to Rassie Erasmus’s side in Limerick for three months, whereafter he will return to Durban and the Sharks.
This is going to do Deysel a world of good. Little doubt about that. Best of luck Jean!
Good luck, Jean. All the best…
Good luck Jean. Luckily you will now be allowed some game time again as Rassie has no family members in his coaching squad.
I’m glad for Wolla. Great opportunity to stuff some Euros under the mattress and experience something different for a while. Can always come back if we need him and since he was named in the squad, can even play for us in the knockouts without needing to qualify.
@Roy Deysel (Comment 3) : hallo Roy – lekker om jou hier te sien! Seker Jean gaan baie goed doen in Limerick.
Thanks Rob. Ek is vol vertroue dat hy daar goed sal doen.Jean in my opinie kort net wedstryd oefening om weer sy normale spel te lewer maar om een of ander rede wil die Sharks op hierdie stadium hom nie daardie geleentheid bied nie. Kom ons kyk wat rig hy uit in Munster met die coach se ondersteuning.
@Roy Deysel (Comment 6) : Ja wat meneer – ek kan glo dat dit teleurstellend is vir jou om te sien dat hy nie speelkans kry nie. Ons kom al ‘n lang pad saam, ek en Jean, en hy bly van my all-time gunsteling spelers. Ek moet ook sê dat ek glo Jean-Luc speel baie goed op die oomblik en hoop dít is die enigste rede waarom Rob hom tans bo Jean (en talle anders) aanhou kies. Dis soms hard om pa te wees, want ons almal soek net die beste vir ons eie seuns.
And so the rugby locum began…Nice work if you can get it.
The pace and style of rugby they play thete is going to suit JD, I think he will be a huge hit thete with his play, I dont think we will see him back again
@Roy Deysel (Comment 6) : sterkte vir Jean! Ek weet hy gaan n gaan groot sukses maak van sy tyd daar! Stuur ASB vir “Hulk” ons beste wense want ons mis hom al klaar!
@benji (Comment 9) : I know time does not stand still and changes will happen but I must say I would be a bit sad if we do not see JD back in Sharks colours again!!!
I wish we can see some of that old Jean Deysel again before japan.
@JD (Comment 11) : I’m sure we will see him again. He and Keegan are very loyal players. Hope to see them both on form again at least one last season.
@coolfusion (Comment 13) : for sure!!! Both are awesome players and part of my all time favourite Sharks players!!!