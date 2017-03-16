Super Rugby 2017: Round 4 predictions

Well, will you believe it? I got a clean sweep of results last week. That’s right – I wasn’t wrong about anything – other than the margin of victory for the Cheetahs over the Sunwolves. Having set the bar impossibly high, this week is bound to be a disaster, but I feel I must at least try.

Crusaders v Blues (Friday 08h35)

No real contest here. The Blues seem to have shot their load in week one and are now cannon fodder as usual. Expect the Crusaders to win by 12.

Rebels v Chiefs (Friday 10h45)

This one also shouldn’t be all that hard to get right. The Chiefs are still unbeaten and looking like the early favourites. The Rebels seem to like getting hammered, so this should be an enjoyable week for them. Chiefs by around 20.

Bulls v Sunwolves (Friday 19h00)

Ok, are you guys starting to see the problem with this competition now? Apart from the first game that could potentially go either way (but won’t), we have two other games in which one team is so pathetic they shouldn’t even be in the competition. Maybe there is hope for the Bulls, though and they could pull off a surprise win here? Just my little joke. Bulls by 30.

Hurricanes v Highlanders (Saturday 08h35)

This will be a good game, for sure – possibly the best of the round? The Canes will be hurting after picking up their first loss last week, while the Landers are in pretty much the exact opposite position after a victory in Auckland. Could really go either way, but one feels the Hurricanes have more polish this season and they are at home, so we’ll say Hurricanes by 6 points.

Waratahs v Brumbies (Saturday 10h45)

Always hard to call these – the Tahs must be low on confidence after getting smacked twice in the Republic; added to that they’ve just flown back halfway across the world. The Brumbies haven’t been great either, but do have a recent win under their belts so will probably fancy their chances. Can I do this? Yes I can. I predict a dull draw!

Lions v Reds (Saturday 17h15)

May I make a prediction? This is not going to be a game for defensive purists! Expect loads of tries and plenty of bamboozling as Quade Cooper and Elton Jantjies go toe-to-toe. It’s not hard to predict which side will score more tries, though, so the Lions will win this by around 15 points.

Sharks v Kings (Saturday 19h30)

Another game that could be a contest, but only will if the Sharks have a meltdown, which frankly doesn’t seem very likely. I mean, even last week, when the kings played well, they lost by 30, so don’t expect much difference here. Sharks by 20 points and climbing.

Jaguares v Cheetahs (Saturday 21h40)

Oh no. Please, don’t anyone say “catfight”. Oops, too late! Anyway, weak Cheetahs, pretty strong Jaguares, only one winner. And it’s not the Cheetahs, sorry for the spoiler. Los Jaguares by 12.