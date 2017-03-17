Odwa goes second, Lourens reaches 50

Sharks winger Odwa Ndungane will achieve an impressive feat when he takes the field against the Kings; currently tied on 131 Super Rugby caps with Bismarck du Plessis, the dread-locked warrior will become the second most-capped Sharks Super Rugby player of all time.

Having turned 36 in February, Odwa is a case study in longevity in the local game and has done well (or been fortunate) to avoid serious injury for much of his career. Making his debut for the Sharks back in February 2005, Odwa became just the 107th player to feature for the team in Super Rugby; he came into the squad after an iffy campaign with the Bulls the year before and was seen as one of the stranger purchases in a rather uninspiring intake brought in by coach Kevin Putt. Needless to say, Odwa is the only one of that crop still playing for the Sharks.

His 10 caps for the men in blue bring his career total to 141, placing him third on the list of all-time most-capped South African Super Rugby players, behind Jannie du Plessis (145) and Victor Matfield (148). Jannie may have more caps overall than Odwa, but because he played so many times for the Cheetahs, he is “only” on 119 for the Durban side.

Here’s a list of the most-capped Sharks player in the competition, with Odwa of course set to stride ahead of Bismarck this weekend. Both are behind the overall leader JP Pietersen (137), but one that Beast Mtawarira (129) is sure to be ahead of all three come the end of this campaign.

1. JP Pietersen (137)

2. Odwa Ndungane/Bismarck du Plessis (131)

4. Beast Mtawarira (129)

5. John Smit (125)

6. Stefan Terblanche (122)

7. Jannie du Plessis (119)

8. Keegan Daniel (117)

9. Jacques Botes (114)

10. Ryan Kankowski (103)

11. Lwazi Mvovo (101)

Also, big congratulations to likeable prop Lourens Adriaanse, who earns his 50th Super Rugby cap for the Sharks (and his 80th overall). Well done to both of you gentlemen.