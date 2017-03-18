Super Rugby 2017: Sharks v Southern Kings

The Sharks’ second home game of the season is against the Kings at Kings Park tonight. Ironically.
Will Rob du Preez’s team overcome some injury setbacks and build on a good win against the Waratahs last week? Or will the plucky Kings unsettle them enough to ensure a scrappy game?
kick-off is at 19h30, so that’s when we’ll find out.
Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Odwa Ndungane, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Lubabalo Mtembu (captain), 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Stephan Coetzee, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Etienne Oosthuizen, 20 Daniel du Preez, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Garth April.
Southern Kings: 15 Masixole Banda, 14 Makazole Mapimpi, 13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Waylon Murray, 11 Alshaun Bock, 10 Lionel Cronje, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Andisa Ntsila, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Irne Herbst, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Michael Willemse, 1 Schalk Ferreira (captain).
Replacements: 16 Kurt Haupt, 17 Schalk van der Merwe, 18 Justin Forwood, 19 Tyler Paul, 20 Stefan Willemse, 21 Johan Steyn, 22 Pieter-Steyn de Wet, 23 Johann Tromp.
Cloete will be a handful, if Sharks don’t clean the rucks it will become scrappy
Good win for lions. Never looked like they were in trouble second half they demolished the lackluster reds.
Hope the weather holds up. How’s it looking durbs guys?
Wtf?
Move bosch to FH.
All these errors. What are we doing? We need some direction.
Ben10 has done his early retirement aspirations a world of good today.
What a bloody shitshow! This team is playing with absolutely no maturity. Did all of our maturity come from Lambie?
@Apollo (Comment 8) : Our FH is s passenger. Move bosch in.
How kak is this?
It’s so kak. How the hell are we confident in our depth?
Ive seen schoolboys handling better than this. Shocking!!
Fuck this. I’m turning off. How the hell is this a competitive team?
@coolfusion (Comment 13) : We underestimated a strong underdog and are getting bit
Cliché #1:Kings dragging us down to their level, and beating us on experience.
Cliché #2: RdP learning that SR is not Varsity Cup…you don’t give debut caps to noobs.
Anyone else bored by this game?
Esterhuizen has been a Soldier for us…the guy just keeps on giving….one eye gone, and he’s still going.
Bloody disgrace.
Will RdP ever again underestimate a SR team?….a fortuitous escape for all involved….laat dit nou vir hulle ‘n les wees.
And we think we are contenders? ????????????????????????????????????????????????
Ben10 starting was the wrong option. We dodged a bullet there
I can name 14 other teams that would have whipped us to ight, we did not deserve to win, no heart no passion.
@sharks_lover (Comment 20) : RdP made some serious rookie mistakes in the lead up to this game…..seems everyone went on mental holiday, and merely wanted to make the trip to KP for their 5log points. We’re still contenders.
@SeanJeff (Comment 21) : Not the kids fault, his scrum half on the night was totally useless etc etc
@SeanJeff (Comment 21) : Just one look at that kid, and I knew he’s out of his depth here. Having the poor kid start with Cobus compounded things, he needed Claasens to babysit him through this game. Massive blindspot on RdP’s side. What was he thinking. (Or, what did he think would happen)
We will struggle big time against the top tier teams. I am shocked at Kings Park crowd booing at Lionel at the end. We need to adapt to same policy as Twickenham does. Respect the kicker.
can’t face writing a report on that shit. Sorry guys
Lucky win. What was obvious tonight is that Jean Deysel was only allowed 20 minutes game time in seven matches.Returning from an injury Daniel Du Preez got an 30 minutes run. I rest my case.
@robdylan (Comment 27) : Have to agree Rob, we all forgive you ????????????????
@Roy Deysel (Comment 28) : Cannot argue with that and also along with Kleinhans the closest we have to a fetcher…..
I meant “HAD”
@robdylan (Comment 27) : totally forgiven! I stopped watching after 60min!!! Was a huge surprise when I saw Sharks won the game!
@FireTheLooser (Comment 23) : So true Fires, I said to my wife that this team was not mentally prepared at all,
For me there was also no captaincy on the field as Kings mostly offside, Captain not pointing this out to ref. Then we have no idea when to kick at poles and when to go for touch even though we dominated the mails ????
@Roy Deysel (Comment 28) : personally I think Jean could have given the loose trio a bit of balance! Sharks might regret allowing him to go and play in Ireland especially if the Ginger Giant can’t play!
Then only looking at the locks? Knocked 10 balls on between them
Ginger is the next player to move to the bench as a result of favouritism.
@sharks_lover (Comment 36) : something was wrong with Ruan today.
Rob was taught a serious lesson tonight. Doubt he’ll ever underestimate a team again or over hype an unproven rookie. That performance was shocking. Kings dominated us physically cause we went with a light weight pack against seasoned veterans. And those veterans showed us up. That loose trio was not balanced at all. How, how much I value Ginger.
@robdylan (Comment 38) : Eish Rob so true, he has been brilliant this year
@robdylan (Comment 38) : @sharks_lover (Comment 40) : not only Ruan the whole team was off form today!
We were lucky to win, very lucky. kings deserved it more on the night.
many things to address. I still feel the same things as last year in the sa groups will likely go down. lions and stormers win their respective groups and we get third spot head of bulls and possibly argies but the argies do look solid may give us ago for that third spot.
so hear goes
ben looked in a tough spot, smile on his face but we didnt do a good job in protecting him during the game by in a way that nz and oz teams do with their youngsters, by placing them in positions to just start off with their strengths. this is one of the respects I agree with a HM philosophy of playing a young player with a core of the first team around him, in this game most of the experience first choose player were not even on the bench. the rain never came but the wind to star with was a issue. after lambie all hour fh optuons has glaring flaws. bosch: talented as heck, but hasnt filled out yet, reminds me of johan goosen when HM though it was a good idea to risk injury by playing him against the ABs. April, talented experienced but lost his place due to breaking team protocal at the start of the cc. Inny Radebe played a blinder off the bench against the pumas in nelpruit in his sharks first team debut in the first game of last years currie cup, but his form suffered as the cc season went on (which also happen to be the time we lost tons of senior players like ginger) and doesnt look thin for his height, in fact he looks seriously build in person. Ben is new to the system at 90kgs and very tall his on to look for but lets allow him to develop, see how he does with the baby boks at the wc, we didnt do him any favours by starting him today. could have debut him off the bench. kings are not great but if you you play into their hands like today they will come for you.
we some how averted disaster tonight. rob wont be happy. a certain degree of lost of continuity is expect when so many change are done 7 new starts form last week and 9 brand new player to the match 23 with the bench front row starting.
I never really see captain talk or motivate their players outside of the huddle ? tera had a good game today but as a captain I didnt really see him communicate, but to be fair people we are watching on tv and only see what the camera shows us.
I wonder how soon ungerer will get game time at the kings, and somewhat surprised our other loan player over their has player yet in the young winger
I understand Wandile player for them against the stormers
de bruin also not getting game time at the kings, interesting.
so disappointed but glad to get the win. its tough being a rugby supporter who believe in using the whole squad cause detractors will point to this as a indication of why you need to player your best players into the ground. but there is a better way to rotate. like not starting a rookie fh with no super rugby experience. even fran steyn (before he got fat) debut in the currie cup, on a friday night if immnot mistaken. I remember fondly when my uncle who supports the lions ran over to say hey did you see that young sharks flyhalf with the long hair his amazing and his built like a tank (I had missed the game)
another concern in sa is playing talented guys at tok high a level for their build too soon. bosch and that new lions wing tambwe are both 19, but the lions wing looks like a young lebron james, he will be fine playing in sr that early, but to me bosch is thin on tv and when he stands next too you in person cause of his height you realise this oke is even thinner, so we are sort of taking a chance now. he sometimes reminds me of when the stormers were forced to player kurt coleman cause cat and nas oliver went down with injury, way too frail.
rant over lol. I do love me some rugby
@GreatSharksays (Comment 39) : problem is the light weight pack is half first choice and half reserves so they should not have struggled so much!!!