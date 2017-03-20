Kings run Sharks close as wheels come off

Some days you’re the pigeon and other days you’re the statue, as the old saying goes and Rob du Preez will have felt very much like the latter on Saturday night as his highly- fancied Sharks outfit produced enough guano to cover even the ancient Colossus of Rhodes.
It’s, unfortunately, not a new phenomenon at all to see the Sharks struggle to record even a regulation victory against foes who, on paper, should not be able to live with them. This is the unfortunate “Mr Hyde” to a team that has been mostly Dr Jekyll so far this season and du Preez will, at least, better understand the scale of the challenge face by his coaching team if they are develop this Sharks outfit into one capable of delivering the sort of consistency that the coach would have been used to from his days as a player in Durban.
Things started well enough in Durban, but then started to go wrong almost immediately. An early scrum, which saw Thomas du Toit totally annihilate opposite number Ross Geldenhuys, resulted in a penalty right in front, one which Curwin Bosch immediately turned into three points. Strong Kings pressure at each breakdown, coupled with some truly amateur handling and decision-making from the Sharks conspired to ensure that no further progress was made and it was, in fact, the visitors who scored the first try at the end of the first quarter. A regulation Kings hoof downfield was picked up by Benhard Janse van Rensburg in the Sharks 22, but rather than making a regulation clearance, the young man opted to run the ball back into the traffic before launching a kick that was charged down. Kings number 8 Ruaan Lerm pounced for the simplest of tries and the Sharks were suddenly 3-7 down at home.
Plenty of huffing and puffing (and a yellow card to Geldenhuys) later and the Sharks did manage to drive Lourens Adriaanse over for his maiden try at this level (in his 80th appearance), but any joy at wresting back the advantage was to be short-lived; a rather stupid pass form Ruan Botha just outside the Sharks’ 22 intercepted by diminutive Kings flier Makazole Mapimpi for another simple score. The disbelief was palpable as a shaken Sharks outfit tramped off minutes later, facing the reality of an 8-14 half time deficit. This, after all, was meant to be the week where we enjoyed the combination of rest for some big names, along with an easy bonus point.
A brief period of ascendancy after the break saw Bosch nail another penalty to narrow the gap, but with the Sharks unable to retain the ball in contact, the initiative was handed back to the visitors time and again. Lionel Cronje restored the six-point gap with a penalty of his own in the 47th minute, but it was only one du Preez had pushed the panic button and introduced Michael Claassens and Garth April to replace his comical starting halfbacks that the Sharks managed to inject just a little bit of urgency and composure into their play. It was April who produced a moment of almost magic with a long pass that found Kobus van Wyk in space out wide. The winger needed no second invitation to score his second try in as many weeks and with Kings scavenger Chris Cloete yellow carded in the same movement, the Sharks now looked poised to finish off, despite Bosch’s missed conversion meaning they still trailed by a point.
In the end, it came down to a pair of penalties. Bosch lined up a long, but straight one from just outside the Kings half with five or so minutes left and duly sent it over to hand the Sharks a two-point cushion. Cronje had the opportunity to seal a win for his side minutes later, but unfortunately missed from a similar distance, but wider angle.
19-17 was the final score and the only bonus point in sight went to the Kings, not the Sharks. Du Preez and his team will feel disappointed in virtually everything that they did bar one thing: to play this badly and win the game must tell you something, I suppose. A big week looms for the Sharks after this performance. Let’s see what they can do to turn this around.
It will be a crime to include Ben10 in the match day squad this coming weekend. Please start with Garth April at 10 and Inny on the bench. Garth did a fantastic job last year when Lambie got injured. Most complete fit flyhalf we have at the moment. Rob must put his favoritism aside.
So my wishes for CR to build some momentum this weekend came to null. Will the coach stick with him, or is he one foot on the plane?
Rob, I was told that Benhard Janse van Rensburg is RdP’s stepson, not implying anything at all by that, just curious to know if it’s true?
@Nostraseth (Comment 3) : I haven’t heard that and I’d be very surprised if it’s true.
@robdylan (Comment 4) : Okay, was told to me by a contracted U21 player, hence I thought it might be true.
@Nostraseth (Comment 5) : I suspect there was a bit of sarcasm and a lot of sour grapes in the statement. To my knowledge, Rob is still married to the mother of his three boys, so not sure where a stepson would come in
@robdylan (Comment 6) : Weird, wouldn’t suspect the guy who told me to exaggerate like that at all. I don’t know anything about the family which is why I didn’t doubt what I was told.
I think we fans might be making a bit much of this game. It was a bad performance, but we did win. So we underestimated them a little. Who wouldnt? We have Cheetahs and Lions coming up. Real rugby. Let the dead worry about the dead.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 1) : I think Bosch is a bit far away from the action at 15. Would rather have him at 10 with April at 15.
@Nostraseth (Comment 7) : well, let’s see what Rob does now.
@Nostraseth (Comment 7) : Dude could have meant godson maybe? Even if so, he had a horror of a game.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 8) : I want to agree with you on this one.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 8) : Yeah I actually agree with you on that, I think they are reading too much into that game but it’s the unforced errors and performances of our regular starters(CR, Terra, Botha etc) that were worrying. Let’s see how we do in the next 2 weeks. It is still early and a couple of guys played their 1st match of the season.
To be fair to Ben10 when did CR ever take pressure off of him. His passing is shocking not to mention he doesnt seem to know what he is doing before he gets to the ruck. I think we should be building our next sh knowing that cr is leaving at the end of super rugga 2017
@Dunx (Comment 14) : I agree, we should start planning ahead.
@Quintin (Comment 15) : *taps nose*
I’m confident the Sharks will make the right decision at scrumhalf.
@robdylan (Comment 17) : Im sure they will make the wright decision.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 18) : I will NOT be drawn into speculation
@robdylan (Comment 19) : We’re not asking you to speculate – just to confirm
@FireTheLooser (Comment 20) : yes well.
@robdylan (Comment 21) : For me personally, I will be pinning a lot of hope on the Sharks being able to lure Wright back….my boy Ungerer is not living up to his potential (yet), and other than Wright coming over, I’m feeling rather despondent toward our scrumhalf stocks.
These favouritism allegations are getting old really fast
@vanmartin (Comment 23) : I think you have to consider whence they come (at least in the case of the first one). A father will always back his son.
@robdylan (Comment 24) : Perhaps he doesn’t realize how much harm he could be doing to his son’s career by making accusations like that online. Those comments are public now. It seems ill-considered. But now we also have other people jumping onto this bandwagon with zero substantian.
@vanmartin (Comment 25) : Weren’t similar alligations made when RdP coached the craven week team (or something) – people complaining that Rob’s being biased toward his sons.
Clearly if Deysel’s father coached the Sharks, he’d have played Deysel ahead of either of the du Preez twins – yet the pot calls the kettle black….ironic innit.
@vanmartin (Comment 23) : really old really fast. His twins are the envy of every coach in the world. Very nasty and uncalled for things being said. If this nonsense carries on, we mustn’t cry if one of the parties decides to pack up.
It’s quite clear to see, for any neutral rugby watcher, that the du preez twins are two of the most promising young loose forwards in both South African and world rugby. It only took Mourad at Toulon one preseason match to want to buy them both aged 20. Any coach would play these 2 players. And anybody who disagrees with that is either biased or deluded.
@robdylan (Comment 24) : @vanmartin (Comment 25) : Sorry guys, what comments are these? Was it something RdP said?
I think we should let it go.
@SeanyJMc (Comment 28) : well flippen said.
Whats this shit now about Ben being a stepson or a godson of RdP. Fuck grow up and smell the coffee. You will see this Ben has got the pedigree. Playing in a shit team behind a pack that went backwards and having Reinach as your scrummie. What did you expect…..Ben will come good. Watch this space, his got a massive heart for a younster like him.
As for the twins, they will walk into any Super team or any team in the world. So RdP is screwd if he picks them or screwd if he doesnt pick them.
My word some of these comments are really fucked up on this site….Thats probably why Rdp jr pissed off as well and comments like this will see the twins fuck off as well and then we have an average Terra and below average Vermeulen to play for us.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 27) : very well said….
I know for a fuckin fact that Ben has no relation not even godson to RdP……He is there on merit, wake up!!!
@robdylan (Comment 30) : why should we letnit go????
@Lieplapper (Comment 33) : well, because of comments like yours. People say silly things and we have two choices. Escalate it into a full on war (like you are trying to do above) or just laugh it off.
I vote we laugh it off.
New week, new challenge, was a bad game – I’m sure the coach will have some choice words for certain players however 1 comment… PLEASE REINACH STOP KICKING THE BALL!!!
Anyhow, lets see what happens around our number 10 this week, I’m hoping Garth April comes back in, that kid can play if he’s got his head where it needs to be
@robdylan (Comment 34) : fair enoug Rob. Point taken, apologies.
@Lieplapper (Comment 33) : Because the accusation is emotional not logical, best to let it go. Emotional arguments are never won by either side, and just lead to anger and hurt. Just let it go.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 38) : Thank you.
Lets hope we have a brilliant game this week.
@Lieplapper (Comment 39) : amen to that!
@Lieplapper (Comment 39) : Totally with you on that.
@vanmartin (Comment 25) : Don’t think you will find anyone who will take claims of him picking the twins on favoritism, seriously anymore. He’s not the one handing them man of the match awards. I think anyone who claims he does is deliberately trying to stir the pot, or just blindly biased.
I shall wait to see what we produce this week. I am very concerned about our team at this point though. I hope April gets his shot (although if our French import is fit I assume Bosch will wear 10.) to start this weekend and our guys sort themselves out. We can not have another year where we take our eye off the prize because we’re facing “weak” opposition.
Apologies for my hand in this folks, I usually manage to show more restraint these days. Got a little too worked up about the momentum some allegations seemed to be gaining. Also to be very clear, I have nothing but respect for Jean.
In the old days a team was as good as 2,8 ,9 ,10 and 15,
exactly where we were weak on Saturday.
I know they both play 12,but I would love to see Esterhuizen and Rhohan Jansen van Rensburg,at 12, and 13 for the Boks.
@The hound (Comment 46) : I’m not sure they will complement each other. I still have bad memories of that terrible Trevor Halstead / Andre Snyman partnership…
@The hound (Comment 45) : …even Am had a quiet day on Saturday, and he’s been my stand-out backline player thus far.
Just seemed like the guys went out drinking the night before.
Off-course, the Sharks are always useless when one of the guys celebrate a 50th or 100th cap.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 48) : I suppose the Sharks are only good when at least three players are celebrating milestones, like 2 weeks ago.
@Culling Song (Comment 47) : How about Frank Bunce and Walter Little/Conrad Smith and Ma Nonu,/Frans Steyn and Jaques Fourie,/Aaron Mauge randTana Umaga/,Danie Gerber and Michael du Plessis.
@The hound (Comment 50) : All legendary partnerships, all due to the fact that one half acted as a foil for the other, creating opportunities to capitalise on. I’m not convinced that Esterhuizen and Rohan will complement each other to that extent, but I won’t discount the possibility either (and it would be awesome if they did!). So let’s just say that the jury is still out for me on that idea.
@Culling Song (Comment 51) : Yup for me Frans Steyn and Rohan could also still work,
@Culling Song (Comment 51) : I would also like to see Esterhuizen given a run at 15,in the style of Gavin Henson or Hugh ,Reece Edwards
@The hound (Comment 46) : In this scenario who would play 13?
@vanmartin (Comment 23) : Did you hear that Robert du Preez is married to the sister of a friend of the cousin (twice removed) of a lady who once met someone who auditioned for a part in a movie starring Kevin Bacon? I have it in good faith that there will be some Hollywood money pouring into the Sharks’ coffers real soon…!
@Hulk (Comment 54) : I ‘d say van Rensberg only because of Esterhuizen’s boot.
@Culling Song (Comment 55) : Robert’s wife does have a son from a previous marriage but he is much older than Ben,the twins and Robert jnr
@The hound (Comment 57) : Are you guys seriously entertaining this crap? There is no need to stoop to this level.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 58) : Have you ever known Culling Song to “SERIOUSLY” entertain anything.
Was a terrible game to watch. Benhard was pretty awful, but so was the whole team really. Reinach howeve really plumbed the depths.
I thought April and Classens really added some spark; we may need them to play more of a role in the next game.
Finally, I have to say that Rob Kempson’s one-sided whining really grated me all game long.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 58) : I am just mentioning a fact, please any one who ever reads this column knows my feelings on this subject.
The other guy facing this crap is Ackerman whose son is probably the only 21 year old player in the country a par with the twins.
@tokozaan (Comment 35) : Totally agree, Reinach sometimes looks like a headless chicken without kicking impulse; if it doesn’t work, do it harder and more frequently. The oke looks like he’s going bos. I reckon Pat makes Reinach look good, so without Pat all we see is the headless chicken thing.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 59) : I take offence at that! I sometimes entertain my friends. Seriously.
@Big Fish (Comment 60) : that’s the main reason I decided to stop watch!!! He was so bias I’m sure he’s still crying because the lost!!!
@Big Fish (Comment 60) : I’ve never understood how Supersport can manage to appoint a guy who is currently employed by the EPRU to commentate on their games. I mean, come on, can they not see the blatant conflict of interest?
@Big Fish (Comment 60) : Afrikaans wasn’t much better – Toks, who seems to get real enjoyment from games in which the Sharks struggle…..all round rubbish game – B-Team camera crew, B-Team commentary, B-Team rugby.
I give SS an F for eFFFFFort. (few other F’s sprung to mind during that game)
@robdylan (Comment 17) : if they can’t get Wright I really hope they try to sign Charl. Don’t think his club will stay in Top 14 so they might release him from his contract!? And while I’mdreaming any chance of signing Burden as I’m sure he’s not very happy at Stade at the moment!?
@robdylan (Comment 65) : Shimange is /was the coach of the W.P under 20 s last year and he also commentates on their games
@JD (Comment 67) : no sorry, the Stade/Racing fusion is off. I’ve already chatted to Craig, he reckons it’s all peachy there now
@robdylan (Comment 69) : yes I know it’s off but was hoping maybe just maybe there was some feelings of discontent between players and management that Sharks could use to get Craig back!!! Seriously missing him playing in the Black and White of the Sharks!!! That said I’m really glad for all the players that the fusion is off just hope they can sort their financial problems to ensure nothing like this happens again!
I would rather see Curwin at 10 and April or Mvovo at 15 with van wyk moving up to wing with Am and AE and Ward at Centre. I just don’t think April will as well for a full game as he did on impact. And given Cobus’ love for the box kick I would rather have bosch chase.
Everyone is going on at how bad the sharks played but no one here has really acknowledged how well the Kings played. The turning point was that scrum went Schalk Ferreira went off. The sharks were dominant up until then. From there Lourens got schooled. With the scrum retreading Cobus and Ben 10 were under pressure and the result was the crap that we witnessed. Claasens improved performance had a lot to do with who (April) was at 10. Remember that these 2 were instrumental in the sharks performance prior to the June break last year. From then on they were bad and just got worse. Hopefully they can turn around their fortune. Don’t right off Cobus cause Claasens isn’t the answer.
@sudhir (Comment 72) : Kings were shit. They may have applied some pressure on defence and performed better than expected in the scrums once Hond came on, but come on. They were no great shakes otherwise.
@robdylan (Comment 73) : Apart from the two gift tries, they never looked like scoring. I can’t even recall them spending any time inside the Sharks 22, or if they did not even 5 minutes in total.
@Bokhoring (Comment 74) : they kicked the ball away every time they had it
@robdylan (Comment 73) : Sometimes the best a poor team can do is drag the better team down to their level. Seems that is what the Kings were very good at against the Sharks.
Let’s hope for the return of Cameron Wright…..or even Faf as a new fresh addition.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 76) : @robdylan (Comment 75) : Sharks have a shit tendency to lose to teams that they should beat with relative ease! Just think back how often they lost to Cheetahs and Lions when they were just making up the numbers and in last or second last place! Personally I think the Sharks adapt to play like their opponents great against good teams but a bit shitty against weak teams! They have always struggle to put away weak opposition side!
We are in dire straits at hooker. Marais had a really top game against the Waratahs but he’s not dynamic or consistent enough. I used to be a big fan of Chilli Boy but he’s just been average so far.
I struggle to think of any top team that doesn’t have a top notch hooker. That said, can’t think of many plying their trade in SA right now. Only Marx really.
@Big Fish (Comment 79) : not even Marx is “the finished product”! Couple with potential but all need to work to get to top quality.
Marais really impressed me this year. Given a bit of time he could be a great player! Yes Chilli has been disappointing this year.
@Big Fish (Comment 79) : I am actually more worried about nine than hooker. CR is still CR and Claasens can’t play a full game at pace. Ungerer after showing promise just never kicked on and had some very sloppy games.
@Bokhoring (Comment 81) : Only Lambie is capable of playing next to Reinach (and it took Lambie some time to get used to the rubbish ball Reinach gives). As Hound says, CR would make a brilliant 7′s player, but for me he’s just too individualistic to make for a decent scrummie. CR spreads the ball with far too much heat on it.
It’s a valid point. I also thought Ungerer would go on to great things. We need to do some clever recruitment quickly.
@Big Fish (Comment 83) : Pat Lambie is our major problem.He is such a calm clever player that any coach worth his job,would build the team around him.He needs a 9 to give him the ball with plenty of time and space to control all the backline decisions.Aaron Smith,T.J,even a Janno Vermaak or the best we have locally Ross Cronje.He doesn’t need a 9 to think for him.
Problem is he has become very fragile, and in the past three seasons he can’t have played 25% of our games. We have no other 10 capable of slotting into the set up that is right for Lambie.
The youngsters we have on our books need a different set up where they should be offered protection by the 9 who should be making the plays for them.To give them time to grow confidence into the position they need a Fourie du Preez,George Greegan,Rory Kockert type of 9,
Our dilemma is do we continue building the team around a fit Pat or do we move on.
The solution is if we say Pat is the plan then your back up when he is incapacitated ,is a solid journey man a Lionel Cronje,Meyer Bosman type of player who can fit into that system ,not brilliantly but adequately.
Reinarch is the very worst thing you can do for a raw insecure youngster, he destroyed Fred Zeilenger.
Radebe,April ,Bosch and van Rensbergh won’t fair much better.
Claassens would be our perfect 9 but he is a season beyond Super rugby.
”What the fuck happened to Sheldon”
I hear you, but I do think that even Pat benefits from a 9 when has a good pass and gets to the ruck with the next play already in his mind.
Reinach is not that player, and while as a junior Ungerer certainly seemed so, he’s subsequently derailed.
Fully agree that Pat allows us to get away with a weaker 9 – but even if he remains fully fit it won’t be long until the top teams work out how to exploit this.
I really hope that Roberto’s insinuations materialise.
@Big Fish (Comment 87) : If I had my wish for just one player for the season, it would be for a fit and motivated Frans Steyn who at the 29 should be in his rugby prime.
He could fit in anywhere in our backline,10,12,13,15,and improve it 100%
Rob du Preez is just the person to man manage him, and the thought of the damage he and Esterhuizen could do in tandem with the boot and in defense is mind blowing.
For me Frans Steyn is an SA rugby tragedy. How we managed NOT to build a world-class team around this guy is an indictment of the game here.
And the attitude and discipline issue that keeps rearing it’s head about certain players is hogwash to me. Look at the stuff that the Antipodeans get up to, yet they keep performing on the field. Good coaches know to extract the best from their players. We just lack good coaches.
@Big Fish (Comment 89) : Frans Steyn is still only 29,that talent cannot be spent.He played his best rugby here, and I bet he goes to Japan with Jake and wastes all his talent running over 5ft 6in dwarfs.