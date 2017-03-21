Left, right or straight ahead?

Rumours would indicate that there was a distinct blue haze hovering a few feet above KP2 after yesterday’s Sharks training sessions, with coach Rob du Preez, a passionate man who likes to uphold ihgh standards, not leaving his team in any doubts about what he thought of Saturday’s performance against the Kings.

A relatively restrained du Preez had already admitted, during the post-match presser, that he thought the close game against the competition minnows may have provided a wake-up call to his squad, but that the biggest disappointment in his mind was the way they had let their fans down. That latter message will have been delivered to the squad in spades yesterday and with the anticipated return of senior players including Beast Mtawarira, Coenie Oosthuizen and Lwazi Mvovo, I think we can feel confident that the Sharks will put on a significantly more credible showing in Bloemfontein this weekend.

That’s all well and good, of course, but it does leave one major unaddressed problem – and one which the coach himself will need to sort out. Who on earth is going to be entrusted in the vital number 10 jersey is a thorny problem for du Preez and to fall back on a cliché, last weekend’s game will have left him with plenty of questions and fewer answers.

Now, much of the talk on these pages has focused on Cobus Reinach and the harsh reality that his service against the Kings would have made Dan Carter himself look no better than a semi-pro club-grade hack. It is, undoubtedly, true that the nine men wearing lower numbers have a massive impact on how well a flyhalf is allowed to play, but that doesn’t change the fact that Benhard Janse van Rensburg delivered a very shaky individual performance in his first taste of rugby at this level. Whether or not du Preez changes the scrumhalf this week remains to be seen, but he is going to have to make a call on van Rensburg too – and that call will teach us a lot about the way this coach thinks and reacts under pressure.

Garth April is a player in whom the coach doesn’t appear to have a lot of faith, based on his difficulty in winning selection. April delivered some composed performances at flyhalf at a similar stage in the competition last year, but endured a shaky end to the year and is understandably low on confidence. He did, however, put in a good cameo against the Kings and must, one would think, at the very least offer a safe pair of hands should du Preez opt to go down that route this week. That’s one of the options and perhaps the most sensible, even thought April himself is not always incredibly consistent.

Another option is to back Curwin Bosch in the pivot role – this is one that Rob is understood to not favour, based on defensive concerns. Bosch put in a fine showing at flyhalf against the Waratahs, but it must be remembered that since he was not named to start that game, the Tahs will not have specifically planned for his presence in the number 10 channel. My feeling is that Curwin’s best position long term is flyhalf, but it may take a bit of careful management to ensure that he is groomed and developed properly before throwing him into the cauldron.

The third call – and one that would probably take the biggest balls given the expected fan backlash – would be to back Janse van Rensburg to start again. There’s a part of me that would respect such a call as I value loyalty, fairness and second chances very highly. The flipside to that coin, though, is that such a move could equally be born out of stubbornness, a trait unfortunately far too common in South African coaches and not one that tends to work to the advantage of the team.

I’m not going to make a call on this myself because I genuinely don’t know what I would do in the coach’s shoes. My leaning would be towards picking Bosch, but my gut tells me that isn’t what Rob is thinking this week. We’ll just have to wait and see – it’s certainly not going to be a dull week, though.