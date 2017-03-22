Peyper to add further breakdown challenge

After a lacklustre performance in this area against the Reds in their opener, 2017′s Super Rugby Sharks went on to build a good platform for victory in their next two games by dominating the contact points and ensuring quick ball from the breakdwon. With forwards hitting hard and accurately, it was the Sharks who won that crucial mini-battle at the tackle and the results followed. Saturday’s sloppy showing against the Kings, however, can in no small part be attributed to a big step backwards and this is something the Sharks simply have to rectify against the Cheetahs this week.

A number of factors come into play; interestingly, both against the Reds and against the Kings, the Sharks faced an opposition open-side whose primary responsibility was to slow down their ball. Both George Smith and Chris Cloete did a good job in this regard, but I also felt that last week, at least, Egon Seconds allowed the Kings a fair bit of liberty in terms of the offside line, resulting in unrelenting and perhaps borderline illegal pressure on the Sharks halfbacks.

This week, the Sharks could potentially face a similar problem, with referee Jaco Peyper known for his somewhat laissez-faire approach to breakdown law application. Peyper, from what I’ve seen, likes to let the game flow and is typically not one to spot an infringement at the tackle point unless it’s clear and obvious. Trust that the Cheetahs will have picked this up and will have a plan, particularly given how vulnerable the Sharks looked when hurried at the base.

Trying to explain how the Sharks went from utter breakdown bosses against the Waratahs to Kings fodder just a week later is tough. Sure, there were four changes in the pack which affects cohesion, but perhaps also a spot of complacency. Perhaps some of the forwards – loosies in particular – had spent the nights leading up to the match dreaming of the tries they would score, rather than the rucks they would need to hit in order to allow the back to do the scoring? The loss of Philip van der Walt is telling, of course, because of his high work rate and Jacques Vermeulen is a talented young man who is going to have to step up this week and deliver a big performance if he wants to keep his squad place, now that Daniel du Preez is back in the mix.

We have to back the Sharks to improve here and hope that with most of the first-choice pack back – and on song – they’ll manage to nullify whatever breakdown threat the Cheetahs may pose. Fred Zeilinga might not have a good afternoon if forced to wear Vermeulen or Mtembu like a cheap suit every time he gets the ball, just as Benhard Janse van Rensburg looked very shaky indeed without time on the ball last week.

Peyper’s assistants in Bloemfontein will be Jaco van Heerden and Lourens van der Merwe, with Johan Greeff the TMO. All four men have made shocking calls against our team in the past, so we can only hope for better fortune this time around.