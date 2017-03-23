Cheetahs’ captain back in action

The Sharks will face arguably the biggest challenge yet of their midfield defensive structures this week, as Francois “Swys” Venter returns from off-season ankle surgery to take his place in the Cheetahs number 13 jersey. Venter will also assume the captaincy mantle, while reuniting a dangerous attacking partnership with inside centre Nico Lee.

Coach Franco Smith is clearly trying to box clever this season. Knowing that he doesn’t boast as much depth as some other local coaches, he sent a team to Beunos Aires last week that were nothing short of sacrificial lambs – that is, if you compare them to the strength of the outfit named to face the Sharks. Returning to the starting lineup are Ox Nche, Torsten van Jaarsveld, Aranos Coetzee, Paul Schoeman, Justin Basson, Shaun Venter, Raymond Rhule, Fred Zeilinga, Sergeal Pietersen and Lee – it’s a completely new team, in other words, and the Sharks will thus not be able to learn too much from the previous Cheetahs result.

With a strong, nuggety tight five, combative loose forwards and a backline full of running, the Sharks will need to be at the very top of their game to have any hopes of a victory in Bloemfontein this weekend.

Cheetahs: 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 Nico Lee, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Teboho Mohoje, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Francois Uys, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Ox Nche.

Replacements: 16 Elandré Huggett, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Carl Wegner, 20 Niell Jordaan, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 Niel Marais, 23 Ryno Benjamin/Clinton Swart.