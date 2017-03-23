Cheetahs’ captain back in action

The Sharks will face arguably the biggest challenge yet of their midfield defensive structures this week, as Francois “Swys” Venter returns from off-season ankle surgery to take his place in the Cheetahs number 13 jersey. Venter will also assume the captaincy mantle, while reuniting a dangerous attacking partnership with inside centre Nico Lee.
Coach Franco Smith is clearly trying to box clever this season. Knowing that he doesn’t boast as much depth as some other local coaches, he sent a team to Beunos Aires last week that were nothing short of sacrificial lambs – that is, if you compare them to the strength of the outfit named to face the Sharks. Returning to the starting lineup are Ox Nche, Torsten van Jaarsveld, Aranos Coetzee, Paul Schoeman, Justin Basson, Shaun Venter, Raymond Rhule, Fred Zeilinga, Sergeal Pietersen and Lee – it’s a completely new team, in other words, and the Sharks will thus not be able to learn too much from the previous Cheetahs result.
With a strong, nuggety tight five, combative loose forwards and a backline full of running, the Sharks will need to be at the very top of their game to have any hopes of a victory in Bloemfontein this weekend.
Cheetahs: 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 Nico Lee, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Teboho Mohoje, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Francois Uys, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Ox Nche.
Replacements: 16 Elandré Huggett, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Carl Wegner, 20 Niell Jordaan, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 Niel Marais, 23 Ryno Benjamin/Clinton Swart.
Not a bad team!!! Sharks will have to improve a lot from last week to win this game but hey they did it after the Reds games!!!
when you look at a team like this, I can’t understand why the cheetahs are always so shit in this competition.
@robdylan (Comment 2) : Your answer lies in the team that went to Argentina. Simply not enough money to sustain quality in depth.
Think Coenie has his work cut out for him.
@Hulk (Comment 4) : That Ox is a machine….really impressed by him.
Good side this…tough job on Saturday. This will establish our credentials…or not. We will need to play at the level we showed against the Tahs…
@FireTheLooser (Comment 5) : May he still follow in the footsteps of another Freestate Ox, although with the current shambles at Bok level ???
@Hulk (Comment 4) : @FireTheLooser (Comment 5) : for sure! Sharks must work together as a unit!
@KingCheetah (Comment 3) : OK so I did my good deed for Cheetahs by buying tickets for the game! Now after all the food and cold drinks Saturday you might be able to buy one more player to add depth!
@JD (Comment 9) : Gonna JD, didn’t realise tickets and drinks were that expensive ????
Will make sure we buy Ginger back
@KingCheetah (Comment 10) : I did not say you would be able to buy a good player
@KingCheetah (Comment 10) : Best thing for SA would be to move the entire Tsietas operation to Pretoria. Bulls budget with Cheetahs coaching and players.
Much better option than having the bulls buying more tsietas players and having them produce the same rubbish as Lood and co.